New on Disney Plus in June 2025 — all the new must-watch movies and shows

Summer is nearly here, and Disney Plus is heating up with a new lineup of great movies and shows to celebrate. There's plenty to look forward to that's new on Disney Plus this June, especially if you're a Marvel fan.

Yes, the much-anticipated new Marvel series "Ironheart" — which tells the origin story of genius teen engineer Riri Williams (played by Dominique Thorne) — will finally premiere on the streaming service with its first three episodes in June.

And nature lovers will surely be wowed by a new documentary from a legendary British biologist and broadcaster: "Ocean with David Attenborough" explores both the beauty of the sea and the ways in which humans are depleting its riches.

You can then jet upwards from underwater habitats to outer space itself via another gripping doc, "Sally," which chronicles the pioneering career of astronaut-physicist Sally Ride, the first American woman to blast off into space.

So without further ado, let's dive into everything coming to Disney Plus in June 2025.

Top picks

'Ironheart'

The new live-action Marvel series from executive producer Ryan Coogler is set after the events of 2022's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," where Marvel fans first met Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne), a genius MIT engineer who returns to her hometown of Chicago with goals of making her own Iron Man-inspired suit of armor.

Her technological ambitions, however, get Riri entangled with Parker Robbins, also known as "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos), a charming yet mysterious figure with magical powers. Soon, Riri discovers secrets that will pit new tech against old magic.

Along with Williams and Ramos, the cast of the six-part "Ironheart" miniseries includes Lyric Ross as Riri’s friend Natalie Washington; Alden Ehrenreich as Joe McGillicuddy; Matthew Elam as Xavier Washington; Anji White as Riri’s mom; Manny Montana as Cousin John; and "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Shea Couleé as Slug.

Stream on Disney Plus starting June 24

'Ocean with David Attenborough'

Who better to lead you through the depths of the planet's undersea habitats than the world’s leading natural historian, whose new wildlife documentary "Ocean with David Attenborough" will draw on a lifetime of knowledge to reveal how Earth’s vast, interconnected waterways can be restored.

Though the visually stunning 95-minute nature film beautifully depicts how we're currently in the most significant age of ocean discovery, it also doesn't shy away from the fact that human interference is one of the sea's biggest challenges.

But things are not without hope, the doc assures: Along with exposing those critical problems, Attenborough and Co. also declare that there's plenty of opportunity for marine life recovery and offer up actionable solutions that can ensure the protection of our most vital resource.

Stream on Disney Plus starting June 8

'Sally'

Sally Ride became a national hero in June 1983 when she flew on the Space Shuttle Challenger on the STS-7 mission, becoming the first American woman and third woman ever to fly in space (after cosmonauts Valentina Tereshkova in 1963 and Svetlana Savitskaya in 1982).

But though that groundbreaking journey put Ride into history books, it didn't come without personal complications for the astronaut-physicist and her loved ones, a deeply personal story that is uncovered in the 2025 documentary film "Sally".

Directed and produced by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Cristina Costantini, the doc reveals the secret romance and subsequent sacrifices between Ride and her life partner Tam O’Shaughnessy, whose relationship spanned 27 years until Sally's death in 2012 at age 61.

The nearly two-hour film explores how Ride navigated sexism and homophobia within NASA and the public, while also revealing unknown and intimate details of the American icon's private life.

Stream on Disney Plus starting June 17

Everything new on Disney Plus this month

Wednesday, June 4

- Pupstruction (S2, 6 episodes)

Friday, June 6

- Phineas and Ferb (S2, 10 episodes)

Sunday, June 8

- Ocean with David Attenborough

Tuesday, June 17

- SALLY

Friday, June 20

- Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical - Premiere

Tuesday, June 24

- Ironheart (3 episodes)

Also Coming in June

- Underdogs

- Vibe Check