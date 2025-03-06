Sling just added 11 free streaming channels — here's what's you can watch

Sling TV's FreeStream, one of the best free streaming services, has been regularly adding new channels to the free ad-supported streaming service and another near dozen are coming your way.

The latest additions, noted by a report from Cord Cutters News, appears mostly music focused with a few sports and history options.

No-music standouts include Torque from the history channel for those interested in cars and car culture. There's also a Tennis channel featuring live matches and highlights as well as Places and Spaces meant for DIY and design fans.

As for music, there are six channels from Stingray, a multi-platform audio service with tunes from smooth jazz stations to country and pop.

Here are all the new channels:

Danger TV : Action and adventure shorts, series and films

: Action and adventure shorts, series and films Places and Spaces : Home design and lifestyle inspiration

: Home design and lifestyle inspiration Stingray Classic Rock : Iconic rock hits from across decades

: Iconic rock hits from across decades Stingray Easy Listening : Relaxing, mellow music

: Relaxing, mellow music Stingray Greatest Hits : All-time favorite chart-toppers

: All-time favorite chart-toppers Stingray Hit List : Current pop music hits

: Current pop music hits Stingray Hot Country : Modern country music vibes

: Modern country music vibes Stingray Smooth Jazz : Soulful, laid-back jazz tunes

: Soulful, laid-back jazz tunes Swerve Combat : Combat sports documentaries and stories

: Combat sports documentaries and stories T2 Live Tennis : Live tennis action and highlights

: Live tennis action and highlights Torque by The History Channel: Automotive history and culture

What is Freestream and how to access

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey / Tom's Guide)

For the unfamiliar, Freestream is similar to services like Tubi or PlutoTV where you can watch ad-supported channels with very specific themes like the Torque channel mentioned above.

You can access Freestream via the Sling TV app on your smart TV or streaming devices like the Roku Streaming Stick 4K or Amazon Fire TV Stick HD. You can also view the service via watch.sling.com.

Freestream is free and doesn't require an account. Though creating one does unlock recommendations and up to 10 hours of cloud DVR.

It can be a bit of teaser for eventually upgrading to Sling Orange or Blue, which cost $20 to $22.50 a month, though you don't need to do so.