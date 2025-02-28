New on Peacock in March 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch
Every new show and movie coming to Peacock this month
March’s Peacock lineup is packed with must-watch movies and shows. Whether you're in the mood for a blockbuster hit, a thrilling new show, or a reality TV finale that has everyone talking, there's something for every kind of viewer.
Leading the month is “Wicked,” and I don’t think it requires any explanation. This musical adaptation scored 10 Oscar nominations, including best picture, lead actress and supporting actress. I’m almost certain it will find a new wave of popularity on the streaming service.
Fans of “The Traitors” won’t want to miss the season 3 finale and reunion, while those who love “Yellowstone” can catch season 5 part 2 this month. If you missed its initial debut in November 2024, now’s your chance to stream the latest chapter and see what’s next for the Dutton family. In terms of original new releases, Amanda Seyfried stars in the gripping new suspense thriller “Long Bright River.”
So, if you're looking for your next binge-watch, here are all the new shows and movies hitting Peacock in March 2025.
New on Peacock in March 2025: Top picks
‘Long Bright River’
Streaming services are pumping out thrillers left and right, making it nearly impossible to keep up. For one to stand out, it needs a strong cast, and that’s exactly what Peacock’s upcoming original “Long Bright River” brings to the table. Based on Liz Moore’s critically acclaimed novel, the series stars Emmy-winner Amanda Seyfried in the lead role. The trailer immediately grabbed my attention as it dives into a gritty world of crime, addiction, and mystery. Seyfried alone is enough reason for me to tune in.
“Long Bright River” is a suspense thriller show that follows Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer navigating a Philadelphia neighborhood devastated by the opioid crisis. When a string of murders shakes the community, Mickey begins to suspect that the case may be tied to her own past.
Stream on Peacock starting March 13
‘Yellowstone’ season 5 part 2
If you missed “Yellowstone” season 5 part 2 when it aired on Paramount Network, now’s your chance to catch up. All episodes will be available to stream on Peacock, making it the perfect time to dive back into the Dutton family’s drama.
In the final episodes, the Dutton family is pushed to its limits. Beth (Kelly Reilly), Kayce (Luke Grimes), and Jamie (Wes Bentley) find themselves at odds, with shifting alliances and power struggles putting the future of the Yellowstone ranch in jeopardy. As long-buried conflicts resurface, the family must make difficult choices that will shape their legacy forever.
Stream on Peacock starting March 16
‘Wicked’
At this point, “Wicked” probably doesn’t need much of an introduction considering its massive success and multiple Oscar nominations speak for themselves. But for those who held off on seeing it in theaters and waited for its Peacock debut, a little context might be helpful. And just to note, the "Wicked - Sing-Along Alternate Feature-Length Version” will also be available too so you can sing to your favorite songs from the soundtrack.
“Wicked” is a musical serving as the first installment of a two-part adaptation of the acclaimed Broadway musical. The story explores the origins of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the future Wicked Witch of the West, and her complex friendship with Glinda the Good (Ariana Grande), set in the Land of Oz prior to Dorothy's arrival.
Stream on Peacock starting March 21
Peacock originals and exclusives in March 2025
March 6: The Traitors, Season 3 - Finale and Reunion (Peacock Original)*
March 7: Hitpig! (Peacock Exclusive)*
March 13: Long Bright River (Peacock Original)*
March 16: Yellowstone, Season 5 Part 2 - Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)*
March 21: Wicked and Wicked Sing-Along (Peacock Exclusives)*
Everything new on Peacock in March 2025
* = is exclusive to Peacock
(+) = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels
(++) = New episodes of Hallmark and Reelz original series stream live on the Hallmark Channel and Reelz Channel respectively and are available on demand the next day.
New Episodes Weekly
- The Americas (NBC)
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 (Bravo)
- Chicago Fire, Season 13 (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 10 (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 12 (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)
- Deal or No Deal Island, Season 2 (NBC)
- Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 (NBC)
- Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 (Bravo)
- Found, Season 2 (NBC)
- Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 (NBC)
- Happy’s Place, Season 1 (NBC)
- The Hunting Party, Season 1 (NBC)
- The Irrational, Season 2 (NBC)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 5 (Telemundo)
- La Familia, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)
- Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 (Bravo)
- Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Night Court, Season 3 (NBC)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
- Sed De Venganza, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 18 (Oxygen)
- Southern Charm, Season 10 (Bravo)
- Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)
- St. Denis Medical, Season 1 (NBC)
- Suits: L.A., Season 1 (NBC)
- Summer House, Season 9 (Bravo)
- Top Chef, Season 22 (Bravo)
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 (Bravo Digital)
- Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)
- The Voice, Season 27 (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)
- The Way Home, Season 3 (Hallmark)++
- When Calls The Heart, Season 12 (Hallmark)++
- Wild Child, Season 5 (NBC)
MARCH 1
- 300
- The Art of Us
- Baby, It’s Cold Inside
- Belle
- The Big Lebowski
- Bleeding Steel
- The Boss
- The Breadwinner
- A Bride For Christmas
- Brokeback Mountain
- Brooklyn
- Call Jane
- Come As You Are
- The Croods
- Dances With Wolves
- Death Becomes Her
- Den of Thieves
- Dolittle*
- Drowning Mona
- Emma*
- The Equalizer (Feature)
- The Equalizer 2
- Fast Time At Ridgemont High
- Flight 7500*
- The Flock
- Fried Green Tomatoes
- Funan
- Gamer
- Geostorm
- The Gift of Peace
- The Groomsmen
- Hancock*
- Hanna
- He Named Me Malala
- Honk For Jesus: Save Your Soul*
- Hunter Killer
- The Hurt Locker
- Identity Thief
- The Impossible*
- In Bruges
- Josie And The Pussycats
- Just Go With*
- Kill Bill: Volume 1
- Kill Bill: Volume 2
- A Knight’s Tale*
- Land of the Lost
- The Last Witch Hunter
- The Lego Movie
- Leprechaun*
- Leprechaun II*
- Leprechaun III*
- Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space*
- Leprechaun V: In The Hood*
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood*
- Leprechaun Origins*
- A Lifelong Love
- Little Rascals
- Love and Basketball
- Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance*
- Love On Ice
- Love’s Portrait
- Lucy
- Madea’s Family Reunion
- The Miracle Season
- Morning Show Mysteries: Mortal Mishaps
- My Christmas Family Tree
- My Gal Sunday
- Outlander
- Paul
- Pulse
- Red*
- Red 2*
- Red Shoes and The Seven Dwarfs
- Redemption in Cherry Springs
- Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone
- Road to Christmas
- Rush
- Salt
- Snakes on a Plane
- Snow Bride
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Spy
- Still Mine
- Suffragette
- Thelma & Louise
- The Theory Of Everything
- Trolls
- Trolls World Tour*
- Twenty Feet From Stardom
- Two Turtle Doves
- The Vanishing
- Venus and Serena
- The Vows We Keep
- Wedding Planner Mystery
- What To Expect When You’re Expecting*
- White House Down
- With Love, Christmas
- World's Greatest Dad
- Zero Dark Thirty*
MARCH 2
- Jurassic World: Dominion*
- Jurassic World: Dominion (extended version)*
- The Royal We+
MARCH 3
- The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 - Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
MARCH 4
- Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 18 - Premiere (Oxygen)
- President Trump addresses Joint Session of Congress
MARCH 5
- Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)
MARCH 6
- Love After Lockup, Season 5 – New Episodes
- The Traitors, Season 3 - 2 New Episodes, Finale and Reunion, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- The Traitors: UK, Season 3 - Premiere, All Episodes - 12 Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)*
MARCH 7
- Hitpig! - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Mother
- Shuttle
- Southern Hospitality, Season 3 - Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
MARCH 8
- The Way Home, Season 3 - Finale (Hallmark)++
MARCH 9
- The Reluctant Royal+
MARCH 10
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16 - Premiere (Bravo)
- Wicked: The Real Story
MARCH 11
- Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 5 - Premiere - All Episodes, 10 Episodes (Oxygen)
- Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
MARCH 12
- Plane*
MARCH 13
- Long Bright River, Season 1 - Premiere, All Episodes - 8 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
MARCH 14
- Mystery Island: Winner Takes It All+
- Romulus, My Father
- The Sacrament
- Top Chef, Season 22 - Premiere (Bravo)
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 - Premiere (Bravo Digital)
- Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
MARCH 16
- Royal-ish+
- Vengeance*
- Yellowstone, Season 5 Part 2 - Premiere, 6 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Exclusive)*
MARCH 19
- The Invisible Man (2020)*
- Opry 100: A Live Celebration
MARCH 20
- Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo With Jane Goodall
MARCH 21
- Filth
- Hammer of the Gods
- The Right Kind of Wrong
- Wicked - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Wicked - Sing-Along Alternate Feature-Length Version - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
MARCH 22
- Happy’s Place, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)
MARCH 23
- Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love+
- Minions: The Rise of Gru*
MARCH 24
- When Calls The Heart, Season 12 - Finale (Hallmark)++
- Married to Medicine, Season 11 - Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
MARCH 26
- Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)
- The Irrational, Season 2 - Finale (NBC)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 - Finale (Bravo Digital)
MARCH 28
- Southern Charm, Season 10 - Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
MARCH 30
- Brian And Charles*
- Gigi & Nate*
- Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act+
- Stifel Snow Show, Season 2 - Finale (CNBC)
MARCH 31
- Black Butterfly
- Dragon Blade
- The Forbidden Kingdom
- Hacksaw Ridge
- The Last Exorcism
- No Escape
- Robin Hood (2018)
Live sports and events
New Episodes Weekly
- Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday)
- The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday)
- PFT Live (Monday through Friday)
- The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)
- FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)
- You Better You Bet (Monday through Friday)
- March 1: SuperMotocross World Championships – Daytona, FL
- March 1: 1/ST Racing Tour
- March 1: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Indiana vs. Washington
- March 1: Big East Men’s Basketball – Marquette vs. Georgetown
- March 1: USL Super League - Lexington Sporting SC vs. Brooklyn FC
- March 1: ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships 2025
- March 1: U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships
- March 1: WWE Elimination Chamber
- March 1: Notre Dame Hockey – Michigan State vs. Notre Dame
- March 1: IMSA - VP Racing SportsCar Challenge - COTA
- March 1-2: PGA Tour Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- March 1-2: World Cup Speed Skating - Heerenveen
- March 2: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
- March 2: Legacy on Ice Show
- March 2: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Indiana vs. Purdue
- March 2: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Wisconsin vs. Iowa
- March 4: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Nebraska vs. Ohio State
- March 4: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Rutgers vs. Purdue
- March 4: Big East Men’s Basketball – Villanova vs. Georgetown
- March 5: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Big Ten Tournament
- March 7: A-10 Women’s Basketball – A10 Women's Conference Tournament
- March 7-8 – The Snow League
- March 8: SuperMotocross World Championships – Indianapolis, IN
- March 8: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Penn State vs. Wisconsin
- March 8: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Northwestern vs. Maryland
- March 8: USL Super League - Ft. Lauderdale United vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
- March 8: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
- March 8: Liga MX – Chivas vs. América
- March 8: Six Nations Rugby – Ireland vs. France
- March 8: Six Nations Rugby – Scotland vs. Wales
- March 8-9: PGA Tour Golf Arnold Palmer Invitational
- March 8-10: Premier League Matchweek 28
- March 9: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Lexington Sporting SC
- March 9: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Brooklyn FC
- March 9: Six Nations Rugby – England vs. Italy
- March 9-15: Paris-Nice
- March 12: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Big Ten Tournament – First Round
- March 12: Big East Men’s Basketball – M Big East Tournament – First Round
- March 13 - Big East Men’s Basketball – M Big East Tournament – Quarterfinals
- March 13-15: IMSA - Sebring
- March 13-16: World Speed Skating Championships - Hamar
- March 15: Six Nations Rugby – Italy vs. Ireland
- March 15: Six Nations Rugby – Wales vs. England
- March 15: Six Nations Rugby – France vs. Scotland
- March 15: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. DC Power FC
- March 15: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
- March 15: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
- March 15: USL Super League - Lexington Sporting SC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
- March 15-16: Premier League Matchweek 29
- March 15-16: World Short Track Championships - Beijing
- March 15-16: PGA TOUR THE PLAYERS
- March 19: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
- March 19: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
- March 20-23: Track & Field World Indoor Championships
- March 21-22: FIS Austria - Montafon
- March 22: SuperMotocross World Championships – Birmingham, AL
- March 22: Louisiana Derby
- March 22: USL Super League - Ft. Lauderdale United FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
- March 22: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – France v. Ireland
- March 22: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. Scotland
- March 22-23: PGA Tour Golf Valspar Championship
- March 22-30: FIS Alpine World Cup: Sun Valley
- March 23: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. England
- March 23: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Brooklyn FC
- March 23: USL Super League - Lexington Sporting SC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
- March 24-30: Volta a Catalunya
- March 26-30: ISU World Figure Skating Championships
- March 27: Notre Dame Football Pro Day
- March 29: SuperMotocross World Championships – Seattle, WA
- March 29: Florida Derby
- March 29: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Cruz Azul
- March 29: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
- March 29: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
- March 29: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. France
- March 29: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – England v. Wales
- March 29-30: PGA Tour Texas Children's Houston Open
- March 30: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Italy
News programming and talk shows
LIVE EVENTS
- President Trump addresses Joint Session of Congress (March 4)
- Opry 100: A Live Celebration (March 19)
SAME-DAY
- Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)
- Jenna & Friends, Season 1 (Monday)
- Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)
- Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
- Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
- TODAY (Monday through Friday)
NEXT-DAY NEWS
- All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)
- Ayman (Sunday and Monday)
- The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)
- Dateline (Saturday)
- Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)
- Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)
- NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)
- Noticias Telemundo (Thursday)
- Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Thursday)
- Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sunday)
- Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Thursday)
- The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)
NEXT-DAY TALK SHOWS
- Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (Monday through Friday)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)
- The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 12 (Tuesday through Friday)
- Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)
NON-LINEAR/DIGITAL ONLY
- Morning Mika (Thursday)
More from Tom's Guide
Alix is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for Screen Rant and Bough Digital, both of which sparked her interest in the entertainment industry. When she’s not writing about the latest movies and TV shows, she’s either playing horror video games on her PC or working on her first novel.
