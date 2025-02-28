New on Peacock in March 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch

March’s Peacock lineup is packed with must-watch movies and shows. Whether you're in the mood for a blockbuster hit, a thrilling new show, or a reality TV finale that has everyone talking, there's something for every kind of viewer.

Leading the month is “Wicked,” and I don’t think it requires any explanation. This musical adaptation scored 10 Oscar nominations, including best picture, lead actress and supporting actress. I’m almost certain it will find a new wave of popularity on the streaming service.

Fans of “The Traitors” won’t want to miss the season 3 finale and reunion, while those who love “Yellowstone” can catch season 5 part 2 this month. If you missed its initial debut in November 2024, now’s your chance to stream the latest chapter and see what’s next for the Dutton family. In terms of original new releases, Amanda Seyfried stars in the gripping new suspense thriller “Long Bright River.”

So, if you're looking for your next binge-watch, here are all the new shows and movies hitting Peacock in March 2025.

New on Peacock in March 2025: Top picks

‘Long Bright River’

Long Bright River | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Streaming services are pumping out thrillers left and right, making it nearly impossible to keep up. For one to stand out, it needs a strong cast, and that’s exactly what Peacock’s upcoming original “Long Bright River” brings to the table. Based on Liz Moore’s critically acclaimed novel, the series stars Emmy-winner Amanda Seyfried in the lead role. The trailer immediately grabbed my attention as it dives into a gritty world of crime, addiction, and mystery. Seyfried alone is enough reason for me to tune in.

“Long Bright River” is a suspense thriller show that follows Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer navigating a Philadelphia neighborhood devastated by the opioid crisis. When a string of murders shakes the community, Mickey begins to suspect that the case may be tied to her own past.

Stream on Peacock starting March 13

‘Yellowstone’ season 5 part 2

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Trailer | 'This Season On' - YouTube Watch On

If you missed “Yellowstone” season 5 part 2 when it aired on Paramount Network, now’s your chance to catch up. All episodes will be available to stream on Peacock, making it the perfect time to dive back into the Dutton family’s drama.

In the final episodes, the Dutton family is pushed to its limits. Beth (Kelly Reilly), Kayce (Luke Grimes), and Jamie (Wes Bentley) find themselves at odds, with shifting alliances and power struggles putting the future of the Yellowstone ranch in jeopardy. As long-buried conflicts resurface, the family must make difficult choices that will shape their legacy forever.

Stream on Peacock starting March 16

‘Wicked’

Wicked - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

At this point, “Wicked” probably doesn’t need much of an introduction considering its massive success and multiple Oscar nominations speak for themselves. But for those who held off on seeing it in theaters and waited for its Peacock debut, a little context might be helpful. And just to note, the "Wicked - Sing-Along Alternate Feature-Length Version” will also be available too so you can sing to your favorite songs from the soundtrack.

“Wicked” is a musical serving as the first installment of a two-part adaptation of the acclaimed Broadway musical. The story explores the origins of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the future Wicked Witch of the West, and her complex friendship with Glinda the Good (Ariana Grande), set in the Land of Oz prior to Dorothy's arrival.

Stream on Peacock starting March 21

Peacock originals and exclusives in March 2025

March 6: The Traitors, Season 3 - Finale and Reunion (Peacock Original)*

March 7: Hitpig! (Peacock Exclusive)*

March 13: Long Bright River (Peacock Original)*

March 16: Yellowstone, Season 5 Part 2 - Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)*

March 21: Wicked and Wicked Sing-Along (Peacock Exclusives)*

Everything new on Peacock in March 2025

* = is exclusive to Peacock

(+) = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels

(++) = New episodes of Hallmark and Reelz original series stream live on the Hallmark Channel and Reelz Channel respectively and are available on demand the next day.

New Episodes Weekly

The Americas (NBC)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 (Bravo)

Chicago Fire, Season 13 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 10 (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 12 (NBC)

Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 2 (NBC)

Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 (NBC)

Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 (Bravo)

Found, Season 2 (NBC)

Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 (NBC)

Happy’s Place, Season 1 (NBC)

The Hunting Party, Season 1 (NBC)

The Irrational, Season 2 (NBC)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 5 (Telemundo)

La Familia, Season 1 (Telemundo)

La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 (Bravo)

Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Night Court, Season 3 (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

Sed De Venganza, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 18 (Oxygen)

Southern Charm, Season 10 (Bravo)

Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

St. Denis Medical, Season 1 (NBC)

Suits: L.A., Season 1 (NBC)

Summer House, Season 9 (Bravo)

Top Chef, Season 22 (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 (Bravo Digital)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)

The Voice, Season 27 (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 3 (Hallmark)++

When Calls The Heart, Season 12 (Hallmark)++

Wild Child, Season 5 (NBC)

MARCH 1

300

The Art of Us

Baby, It’s Cold Inside

Belle

The Big Lebowski

Bleeding Steel

The Boss

The Breadwinner

A Bride For Christmas

Brokeback Mountain

Brooklyn

Call Jane

Come As You Are

The Croods

Dances With Wolves

Death Becomes Her

Den of Thieves

Dolittle*

Drowning Mona

Emma*

The Equalizer (Feature)

The Equalizer 2

Fast Time At Ridgemont High

Flight 7500*

The Flock

Fried Green Tomatoes

Funan

Gamer

Geostorm

The Gift of Peace

The Groomsmen

Hancock*

Hanna

He Named Me Malala

Honk For Jesus: Save Your Soul*

Hunter Killer

The Hurt Locker

Identity Thief

The Impossible*

In Bruges

Josie And The Pussycats

Just Go With*

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

A Knight’s Tale*

Land of the Lost

The Last Witch Hunter

The Lego Movie

Leprechaun*

Leprechaun II*

Leprechaun III*

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space*

Leprechaun V: In The Hood*

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood*

Leprechaun Origins*

A Lifelong Love

Little Rascals

Love and Basketball

Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance*

Love On Ice

Love’s Portrait

Lucy

Madea’s Family Reunion

The Miracle Season

Morning Show Mysteries: Mortal Mishaps

My Christmas Family Tree

My Gal Sunday

Outlander

Paul

Pulse

Red*

Red 2*

Red Shoes and The Seven Dwarfs

Redemption in Cherry Springs

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone

Road to Christmas

Rush

Salt

Snakes on a Plane

Snow Bride

Sonic The Hedgehog

Spy

Still Mine

Suffragette

Thelma & Louise

The Theory Of Everything

Trolls

Trolls World Tour*

Twenty Feet From Stardom

Two Turtle Doves

The Vanishing

Venus and Serena

The Vows We Keep

Wedding Planner Mystery

What To Expect When You’re Expecting*

White House Down

With Love, Christmas

World's Greatest Dad

Zero Dark Thirty*

MARCH 2

Jurassic World: Dominion*

Jurassic World: Dominion (extended version)*

The Royal We+

MARCH 3

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 - Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

MARCH 4

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 18 - Premiere (Oxygen)

President Trump addresses Joint Session of Congress

MARCH 5

Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)

MARCH 6

Love After Lockup, Season 5 – New Episodes

The Traitors, Season 3 - 2 New Episodes, Finale and Reunion, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors: UK, Season 3 - Premiere, All Episodes - 12 Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)*

MARCH 7

Hitpig! - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Mother

Shuttle

Southern Hospitality, Season 3 - Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

MARCH 8

The Way Home, Season 3 - Finale (Hallmark)++

MARCH 9

The Reluctant Royal+

MARCH 10

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16 - Premiere (Bravo)

Wicked: The Real Story

MARCH 11

Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 5 - Premiere - All Episodes, 10 Episodes (Oxygen)

Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

MARCH 12

Plane*

MARCH 13

Long Bright River, Season 1 - Premiere, All Episodes - 8 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

MARCH 14

Mystery Island: Winner Takes It All+

Romulus, My Father

The Sacrament

Top Chef, Season 22 - Premiere (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 - Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

MARCH 16

Royal-ish+

Vengeance*

Yellowstone, Season 5 Part 2 - Premiere, 6 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Exclusive)*

MARCH 19

The Invisible Man (2020)*

Opry 100: A Live Celebration

MARCH 20

Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo With Jane Goodall

MARCH 21

Filth

Hammer of the Gods

The Right Kind of Wrong

Wicked - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Wicked - Sing-Along Alternate Feature-Length Version - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

MARCH 22

Happy’s Place, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)

MARCH 23

Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love+

Minions: The Rise of Gru*

MARCH 24

When Calls The Heart, Season 12 - Finale (Hallmark)++

Married to Medicine, Season 11 - Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

MARCH 26

Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)

The Irrational, Season 2 - Finale (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 - Finale (Bravo Digital)

MARCH 28

Southern Charm, Season 10 - Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

MARCH 30

Brian And Charles*

Gigi & Nate*

Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act+

Stifel Snow Show, Season 2 - Finale (CNBC)

MARCH 31

Black Butterfly

Dragon Blade

The Forbidden Kingdom

Hacksaw Ridge

The Last Exorcism

No Escape

Robin Hood (2018)

Live sports and events

New Episodes Weekly

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)

FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)

You Better You Bet (Monday through Friday)

March 1: SuperMotocross World Championships – Daytona, FL

March 1: 1/ST Racing Tour

March 1: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Indiana vs. Washington

March 1: Big East Men’s Basketball – Marquette vs. Georgetown

March 1: USL Super League - Lexington Sporting SC vs. Brooklyn FC

March 1: ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships 2025

March 1: U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships

March 1: WWE Elimination Chamber

March 1: Notre Dame Hockey – Michigan State vs. Notre Dame

March 1: IMSA - VP Racing SportsCar Challenge - COTA

March 1-2: PGA Tour Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

March 1-2: World Cup Speed Skating - Heerenveen

March 2: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC

March 2: Legacy on Ice Show

March 2: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Indiana vs. Purdue

March 2: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Wisconsin vs. Iowa

March 4: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Nebraska vs. Ohio State

March 4: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Rutgers vs. Purdue

March 4: Big East Men’s Basketball – Villanova vs. Georgetown

March 5: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Big Ten Tournament

March 7: A-10 Women’s Basketball – A10 Women's Conference Tournament

March 7-8 – The Snow League

March 8: SuperMotocross World Championships – Indianapolis, IN

March 8: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Penn State vs. Wisconsin

March 8: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Northwestern vs. Maryland

March 8: USL Super League - Ft. Lauderdale United vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

March 8: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

March 8: Liga MX – Chivas vs. América

March 8: Six Nations Rugby – Ireland vs. France

March 8: Six Nations Rugby – Scotland vs. Wales

March 8-9: PGA Tour Golf Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 8-10: Premier League Matchweek 28

March 9: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Lexington Sporting SC

March 9: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Brooklyn FC

March 9: Six Nations Rugby – England vs. Italy

March 9-15: Paris-Nice

March 12: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Big Ten Tournament – First Round

March 12: Big East Men’s Basketball – M Big East Tournament – First Round

March 13 - Big East Men’s Basketball – M Big East Tournament – Quarterfinals

March 13-15: IMSA - Sebring

March 13-16: World Speed Skating Championships - Hamar

March 15: Six Nations Rugby – Italy vs. Ireland

March 15: Six Nations Rugby – Wales vs. England

March 15: Six Nations Rugby – France vs. Scotland

March 15: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. DC Power FC

March 15: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC

March 15: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

March 15: USL Super League - Lexington Sporting SC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

March 15-16: Premier League Matchweek 29

March 15-16: World Short Track Championships - Beijing

March 15-16: PGA TOUR THE PLAYERS

March 19: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

March 19: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

March 20-23: Track & Field World Indoor Championships

March 21-22: FIS Austria - Montafon

March 22: SuperMotocross World Championships – Birmingham, AL

March 22: Louisiana Derby

March 22: USL Super League - Ft. Lauderdale United FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

March 22: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – France v. Ireland

March 22: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. Scotland

March 22-23: PGA Tour Golf Valspar Championship

March 22-30: FIS Alpine World Cup: Sun Valley

March 23: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. England

March 23: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Brooklyn FC

March 23: USL Super League - Lexington Sporting SC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

March 24-30: Volta a Catalunya

March 26-30: ISU World Figure Skating Championships

March 27: Notre Dame Football Pro Day

March 29: SuperMotocross World Championships – Seattle, WA

March 29: Florida Derby

March 29: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Cruz Azul

March 29: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

March 29: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

March 29: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. France

March 29: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – England v. Wales

March 29-30: PGA Tour Texas Children's Houston Open

March 30: Women’s Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Italy

News programming and talk shows

LIVE EVENTS

President Trump addresses Joint Session of Congress (March 4)

Opry 100: A Live Celebration (March 19)

SAME-DAY

Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)

Jenna & Friends, Season 1 (Monday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

NEXT-DAY NEWS

All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

Ayman (Sunday and Monday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Saturday)

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)

NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)

Noticias Telemundo (Thursday)

Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Thursday)

Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sunday)

Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Thursday)

The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)

NEXT-DAY TALK SHOWS

Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (Monday through Friday)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 12 (Tuesday through Friday)

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)

NON-LINEAR/DIGITAL ONLY

Morning Mika (Thursday)