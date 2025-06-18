How to watch Isle of Wight Festival 2025 live online for FREE
Sting, Stereophonics and Busted among the acts to enjoy from one of the U.K.'s biggest music festivals of 2025
The iconic Isle of Wight festival is steeped in cultural history, with the 2025 line-up set to add to its legend thanks to headline performances from Sting, Stereophonics and Justin Timberlake.
You can watch Isle of Wight Festival streams from anywhere with a VPN and for FREE.
Isle of Wight Festival 2025 runs from Thursday, June 19 to Sunday, June 22. Broadcast schedule below.
• FREE — Sky Mix & Sky Arts (U.K.)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
More than 50,000 music fans and revellers are expected to make the short trip across the Solent to enjoy this year's iteration. Originally held in the late 60s, the Isle of Wight Festival has been an annual staple of the U.K. calendar since its revival in 2002.
Starting Thursday, it's Friday when the festival really kicks off in earnest and when those not fortunate enough to be there in person can start watching the action. Sting is set to headline the Main Stage as part of his extensive world tour, with the likes of Faithless, The Corrs and Clean Bandit all also playing on Friday.
The crowning moment of he remainder of the weekend will surely be Stereophonics' headline set on Saturday night. Although, with acts as varied as Busted, The Script, Supergrass, Olly Murs and Texas all performing, there's likely to be something for everybody.
Here's how to watch Isle of Wight Festival streams online and on TV — including free coverage. Scroll down for the full schedule.
How to watch Isle of Wight Festival 2025 for FREE in the U.K.
The Isle of Wight Festival has partnered with Sky TV in the U.K. and will show a selection of 2025 performances from the main stages for FREE across its Sky Mix and Sky Arts channels on any TV where Freeview channels are available.
Sky subscribers will also be able to watch on laptops, mobiles, tablets and other streaming devices thanks to its Sky Go app. Additional coverage will be available to to subscribers on the Sky Showcase channel.
Don't have access to a Sky package or Freeview? You can also use Now to gain access to Sky's main channels by purchasing the entertainment package — prices begin at £9.99/month.
Free highlights of the Isle of Wight Festival 2025 will be shown on Sky TV’s YouTube channel.
Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Isle of Wight Festival as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.
How to watch Isle of Wight Festival 2025 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the festival highlights on your usual subscription?
You can still watch Isle of Wight Festival performances thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. For a limited time only, new subscribers in the US and Canada can also get up to $50 of Amazon vouchers.
Can you watch 2025 Isle of Wight Festival live streams in the U.S., Australia or Canada?
Music fans outside of the U.K. shouldn't expect to see Isle of Wight Festival coverage on their listings. Not even the country's biggest festival Glastonbury is broadcast or streamed outside of its shores.
If you're currently on holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada from the U.K., one of the best VPN services will help tap into your FREE home coverage of Isle of Wight Festival 2025. We recommend NordVPN.
Isle of Wight Festival 2025 schedule
Below are the times that Sky channels will show acts from the 2025 Isle of Wight Festival.
(All BST (subtract 5 hours for ET), not all performances are shown live or are full sets)
Friday, June 20
- Lottery Winners: 7 p.m. — Sky Mix & Arts
- The Corrs: 7:30 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase
- Amy McDonald: 8:10 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase
- Example: 8:30 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase
- Sting: 9 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase
- Dean Lewis: 10:45 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase
- Faithless: 11:10 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase
- Highlights: 12.20 a.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase
- Clean Bandit: 12:40 a.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase
Saturday, June 21
- Busted: 7 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase
- Highlights: 7:40 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase
- Paul Heaton: 8:40 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase
- The Script: 9 p.m. — Sky Mix & Arts
- English Teacher: 10:15 p.m. — Sky Mix & Arts
- Yard Act: 10:30 p.m. — Sky Mix & Arts
- Stereophonics: 11 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase
- Supergrass: 12:30 a.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase
Sunday, June 22
- Texas: 7 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase
- Alison Moyet: 8 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase
- Olly Murs: 8:30 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase
- Jess Glynne: 9 p.m. — Sky Mix & Arts
- Highlights: 10 p.m. — Sky Mix & Arts
- The Lightning Seeds: 10:45 p.m. — Sky Mix & Arts
- James: 11:30 p.m. — Sky Mix & Arts
