How to watch Isle of Wight Festival 2025 live online for FREE

The iconic Isle of Wight festival is steeped in cultural history, with the 2025 line-up set to add to its legend thanks to headline performances from Sting, Stereophonics and Justin Timberlake.

You can watch Isle of Wight Festival streams from anywhere with a VPN and for FREE.

Isle of Wight Festival 2025 streams: TV schedule, dates Isle of Wight Festival 2025 runs from Thursday, June 19 to Sunday, June 22. Broadcast schedule below.

• FREE — Sky Mix & Sky Arts (U.K.)

More than 50,000 music fans and revellers are expected to make the short trip across the Solent to enjoy this year's iteration. Originally held in the late 60s, the Isle of Wight Festival has been an annual staple of the U.K. calendar since its revival in 2002.

Starting Thursday, it's Friday when the festival really kicks off in earnest and when those not fortunate enough to be there in person can start watching the action. Sting is set to headline the Main Stage as part of his extensive world tour, with the likes of Faithless, The Corrs and Clean Bandit all also playing on Friday.

The crowning moment of he remainder of the weekend will surely be Stereophonics' headline set on Saturday night. Although, with acts as varied as Busted, The Script, Supergrass, Olly Murs and Texas all performing, there's likely to be something for everybody.

Here's how to watch Isle of Wight Festival streams online and on TV — including free coverage. Scroll down for the full schedule.

How to watch Isle of Wight Festival 2025 for FREE in the U.K.

The Isle of Wight Festival has partnered with Sky TV in the U.K. and will show a selection of 2025 performances from the main stages for FREE across its Sky Mix and Sky Arts channels on any TV where Freeview channels are available.

Sky subscribers will also be able to watch on laptops, mobiles, tablets and other streaming devices thanks to its Sky Go app. Additional coverage will be available to to subscribers on the Sky Showcase channel.

Don't have access to a Sky package or Freeview? You can also use Now to gain access to Sky's main channels by purchasing the entertainment package — prices begin at £9.99/month.

Free highlights of the Isle of Wight Festival 2025 will be shown on Sky TV’s YouTube channel.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Isle of Wight Festival as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch Isle of Wight Festival 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the festival highlights on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Isle of Wight Festival performances thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Can you watch 2025 Isle of Wight Festival live streams in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

Music fans outside of the U.K. shouldn't expect to see Isle of Wight Festival coverage on their listings. Not even the country's biggest festival Glastonbury is broadcast or streamed outside of its shores.

If you're currently on holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada from the U.K., one of the best VPN services will help tap into your FREE home coverage of Isle of Wight Festival 2025. We recommend NordVPN.

Isle of Wight Festival 2025 schedule

Below are the times that Sky channels will show acts from the 2025 Isle of Wight Festival.

(All BST (subtract 5 hours for ET), not all performances are shown live or are full sets)

Friday, June 20

Lottery Winners: 7 p.m. — Sky Mix & Arts

The Corrs: 7:30 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase

Amy McDonald: 8:10 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase

Example: 8:30 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase

Sting: 9 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase

Dean Lewis: 10:45 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase

Faithless: 11:10 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase

Highlights: 12.20 a.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase

Clean Bandit: 12:40 a.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase

Saturday, June 21

Busted: 7 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase

Highlights: 7:40 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase

Paul Heaton: 8:40 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase

The Script: 9 p.m. — Sky Mix & Arts

English Teacher: 10:15 p.m. — Sky Mix & Arts

Yard Act: 10:30 p.m. — Sky Mix & Arts

Stereophonics: 11 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase

Supergrass: 12:30 a.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase

Sunday, June 22

Texas: 7 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase

Alison Moyet: 8 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase

Olly Murs: 8:30 p.m. — Sky Mix, Arts & Showcase

Jess Glynne: 9 p.m. — Sky Mix & Arts

Highlights: 10 p.m. — Sky Mix & Arts

The Lightning Seeds: 10:45 p.m. — Sky Mix & Arts

James: 11:30 p.m. — Sky Mix & Arts

