New on Paramount Plus in June 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Paramount Plus adds tons of new shows and movies every month, and this June is no different. Well, it's maybe a little different. The slate of new original shows and movies is very light this month.

The science-fiction love story "Love Me" is the big movie hitting the streaming service this month, making its streaming debut on June 16. But aside from that, it's all about the older, licensed shows and movies that Paramount Plus is adding this month.

The good news is that the movies Paramount Plus is adding to its library this month are excellent. There's "Reservoir Dogs," "No Country for Old Men," "Whiplash" and more. You could just watch Paramount Plus movies this month and be content — the list is that good.

Here’s everything new on Paramount Plus this month, starting with our top picks.

New on Paramount Plus in June 2025: Top picks

'Love Me'

Love Me Trailer #1 (2025) - YouTube Watch On

When I say "Love Me" features an intimate cast, I'm not exaggerating. This post-apocalyptic romance movie stars just two incredible actors: Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun.

This sci-fi romance takes place long into the future, and humanity has gone extinct. But when a weather buoy (Stewart) comes across a passing satellite, it becomes self-aware, declaring itself "Me" and naming the passing satellite "Iam."

They then, at Me's insistence, form a friendship and develop personas based on the social media channel of an influencer named Deja and her husband Liam. This relationship then turns into something more, but that brings complications.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Premieres June 16 on Paramount Plus

'The 78th Annual Tony Awards'

(Image credit: Paramount)

The Tony Awards recognize the best in the world of Broadway theater. This year, the 78th Annual Tony Awards will kick off on June 8 at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by "Wicked" star and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo.

Leading the pack with 10 nominations are "Buena Vista Social Club," "Death Becomes Her" and "Maybe Happy Ending," all three of which are competing for Best Musical. But I'll be keeping an eye on the Best Performance categories to see if Sarah Snook can win for her performance as every character in "The Picture of Dorian Gray".

Premieres live on June 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Plus

'Reservoir Dogs'

Reservoir Dogs (1992) Official Trailer #1 - Quentin Tarantino Movie - YouTube Watch On

"Reservoir Dogs" has an incredible ensemble cast. The crime drama stars Harvey Keitel as Mr. White, Tim Roth as Mr. Orange, Michael Madsen as Mr. Blonde, Chris Penn as "Nice Guy" Eddie Cabot, Steve Buscemi as Mr. Pink, Lawrence Tierney as Joe Cabot, Edward Bunker as Mr. Blue and director Quentin Tarantino as Mr. Brown, the final of the eight bank robbers whose heist goes horribly wrong.

You never see the heist, though. In fact, you only see this group of men together once.

After breakfast at a diner, the heist goes off and only Mr. White and Mr. Orange make it to a warehouse rendezvous with Mr. Pink. This is Quentin Tarantino's best movie, so don't miss it now that it's on Paramount Plus.

Premieres June 1 on Paramount Plus

Everything coming to Paramount Plus in June 2025

Synopses provided by Paramount

ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES, PREMIERES & EVENTS



JUNE 8

"The 78th Annual Tony Awards"**

Cynthia Erivo will host the 2025 Tony Awards, which honors the incredible artistry of the 2024-2025 Broadway season. This year's ceremony will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

JUNE 16

"Love Me"*

In a story that spans billions of years, a buoy and a satellite meet online long after humanity's extinction. As they learn what life was like on Earth, they discover themselves and what it means to be alive and in love.

JUNE 20

"Noah's Arc: The Movie"* premiere

Fans and new audiences will reunite with the beloved chosen family following the events of 2020's 'Noah's Arc: The 'Rona Chronicles' special. In this next installment, Noah and Wade are expecting twins and must shift gears when each is offered their dream job, forcing one of them to assume the traditional stay-at-home parental role...only which one?

New shows

JUNE 4

"SpongeBob SquarePants" season 14

JUNE 11

"The Really Loud House" season 2

JUNE 22

"Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards" (on-demand)

JUNE 25

"The Patrick Star Show" season 3

"Ice Airport Alaska" season 5

"The Last Cowboy" season 5

New movies

JUNE 1

"3:10 to Yuma"*

"12 Years a Slave"

"Bad News Bears"

BlacKkKlansman"

"Boogie Nights"

"But I'm a Cheerleader"

"Call Me By Your Name"

"Carol"

"Carriers"

"Center Stage"

"Changing Lanes"

"Chasing Amy"

"Cloverfield"

"Crawlspace"

"Daddy Day Camp"

"Dance Flick"

"Dog Day Afternoon"

"Double Jeopardy"

"Eagle Eye"

"Elf"

"Enemy at the Gates"

"EuroTrip"

"Everybody's Fine"

"Extract"

"First Blood"

"Heatwave"

"How She Move"

"How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days"

"Imagine That"

"In & Out"

"Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull"

"Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade"

"Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark"

"Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom"

"Jawbreaker"

"Kinky Boots"

"Law of Desire"

"Layer Cake"

"Light of My Life"

"Like a Boss"

"Marathon Man"

"Masterminds"

"Military Wives"*

"Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult"

"No Country for Old Men"

"Orange County"

"Overdrive"

"Pretty In Pink"

"Pulp Fiction"

"Racing with the Moon"

"Rambo III"

"Rambo: First Blood Part II"

"RED"*

"Reservoir Dogs"

"Risky Business"'

"Road Trip"

"Run & Gun"

"Saturday Night Fever"

"Save the Last Dance"

"School Ties"

"Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse"

"She's All That"

"Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow"

"Stand By Me"

"Teen Titans GO! To the Movies"

"The Autopsy of Jane Doe"*

"The Crossing Guard"

"The Dictator"

"The Fighting Temptations"

"The Gambler"

"The General's Daughter"

"The Girl Next Door"

"The Godfather"

"The Godfather Part II"

"The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone"

"The Hunt for Red October"

"The Ides of March"

"The Kings of Summer"

"The Last Samurai"

"The Lovely Bones"

"The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear"

"The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad!"

"The Nice Guys"

"The Other Woman"*

"The People vs. Larry Flynt"

"The Running Man"

"The Shootist"

"The Space Between Us"*

"The Untouchables"

"Tigerland"

"Tommy Boy"

"Tootsie"

"Total Recall" (1990)

"True Grit"

"Whiplash"

"Without a Paddle"

"xXx"

"Zola"

JUNE 5

"Lions for Lambs"*

Sports

JUNE 1

Formula E – Hankook Shanghai E-Prix*

PGA Tour – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (Final Round Coverage)*

JUNE 6

NWSL – Racing Louisville FC vs. Utah Royals FC

JUNE 7

NWSL – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Kansas City Current*

PGA Tour – RBC Canadian Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

WNBA – Indiana Fever @ Chicago Sky*

JUNE 8

PBR – Knockout Kansas City*

PGA Tour – RBC Canadian Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage

JUNE 13

NWSL – Houston Dash vs. San Diego Wave FC

JUNE 14

WNBA – Los Angeles Sparks @ Minnesota Lynx*

BIG3 Basketball*

JUNE 15

WNBA – Chicago Sky @ Connecticut Sun*

LPGA – Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (Final Round Coverage)*

NWSL – Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit*

JUNE 21

NWSL – Utah Royals FC vs. Seattle Reign FC

SailGP – Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix*

PGA Tour – Travelers Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

JUNE 22

Formula E – Jakarta E-Prix*

PGA Tour – Travelers Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

BIG3 Basketball*

JUNE 27

"Pulisic" episodes 8-9 premiere

JUNE 28

PGA Tour – Rocket Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

JUNE 29

BIG3 Basketball*

PGA Tour – Rocket Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.