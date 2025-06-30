'Ballerina' streaming date revealed — here's when you can watch the hit 'John Wick' spin-off at home

"From the World of John Wick: Ballerina," or simply "Ballerina," was one of our most anticipated summer movies when it landed in theaters on June 6. The next high-octane chapter in the "John Wick" franchise has been a hit with critics and audiences alike, and it's had a solid performance at the box office to boot.

In our "Ballerina" review, streaming writer Martin Shore called it "a successful spinoff with thrills to spare." It's absolutely worth catching in theaters (and yes, it's still playing!), but I understand if fitting a movie night in your budget isn't everyone's priority these days.

If you want to know when you can stream "Ballerina" from the comfort of your own couch, look no further. Here's everything you need to know about when "Ballerina" is coming to streaming.

When and where to stream 'Ballerina'

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

"From the World of John Wick: Ballerina" will be available to buy or rent on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) services on Tuesday, July 1. You'll be able to buy or rent it from Amazon, Apple or your preferred digital storefront.

Its purchase price will be $24.99, and since PVOD rentals tend to list for $5 less than purchase prices, "Ballerina" should be available to rent for 48 hours for $19.99.

While the date of a streaming release still hasn't been revealed, "Ballerina" will premiere exclusively on Starz at some point in the future. If history serves, we expect "Ballerina" to arrive on Starz around November. Past releases have taken anywhere between 69 to 180 days to release on streaming after their box office debut. With these averages, a streaming release sometime in mid-November seems likely.

What is 'Ballerina' about?

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Official Trailer - Ana de Armas - YouTube Watch On

Though "Ballerina" swaps out Keanu Reeves' iconic character for a new protagonist, the story beats will be familiar to fans of the series.

Set between the events of "Parabellum" and "John Wick: Chapter 4," "Ballerina" follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), a deadly ballerina-assassin trained by the Ruska Roma under the guidance of The Director (Anjelica Huston) after Winston (Ian McShane) introduced her to the group.

Years after her father's death at the hands of The Chancellor (Gabriel Byrne) and his elite team of killers, identifiable by the x-shaped scars on their arms, Eve begins spotting those same marks on criminals she encounters. Driven by vengeance, she sets out to uncover the truth and hunt them down.