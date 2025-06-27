'Squid Game' season 3 live — real-time reactions, character recaps, and more from Netflix's big finale

Refresh

Rotten Tomatoes score for season 3 revealed! Squid Game: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On Drum roll please…. “Squid Game” season 3 currently has 90% on Rotten Tomatoes! Of course, this is likely to change the more reviews that go live, so expect some fluctuations over the coming days. But this is a really strong start, and I’d say it’s an accurate rating. Most of these reviews mention that while the ending is a little weak, fans will (probably) still be satisfied with the show’s resolution. It's emotional, harrowing, and darker than before, with director Hwang's vision carrying it over the finish line.

Everything to know about Jun-hee (Player 222) (Image credit: No Ju-han/Netflix) Kim Jun‑hee, played by Jo Yu‑ri, enters the games as a 24-year-old pregnant contestant burdened by crushing debt (she lost her savings in a crypto scam led by ex-boyfriend Myung‑gi) and driven by desperation to secure her and her baby’s future. Her vulnerability peaks early in the season when she reunites with Myung‑gi after the “Red Light, Green Light” challenge: the encounter forces her to confront heartbreak while trying hard to maintain her composure. Despite her fragile circumstances, Jun‑hee proves resourceful and clever. When forming a team for the six-legged pentathlon, she wins her group’s trust — not by fitting stereotypes, but by excelling in ddakji under pressure. Later, when the vote on whether to continue the games turns chaotic, she chooses to quietly warn Myung‑gi of a brewing attack — a decision rooted in her maternal instinct and protective nature. On Reddit, fans have mixed views, saying: “Low-key wish they gave Jun-hee a better storyline… but I hope she gets more character development in S3.” I can confirm that she does indeed get more screen time for the sake of building her character, and she’s easily one of the best characters this season.

Season 3, episode 1 reaction — SPOILERS (Image credit: No Ju-han / Netflix) Spoilers for "Squid Game" season 3, episode 1 below. Okay, “Squid Game” season 3 really wastes no time throwing us into the deep end. First, we find out that Gyeong-seok is actually alive, and it was No-eul who shot him at the end of season 2. She tells him to stay quiet and pretend to be dead — part of her plan to keep him alive and help him escape the games. Even though I saw this coming, I was still relieved to see that Gyeong-seok didn't meet his demise, and that there's a bigger chance he'll be reunited with his sick daughter back home. On the outside, Jun-ho is still searching for the island with his team, but he’s finally starting to grow suspicious of the Captain (thankfully, because this storyline feels incredibly repetitive). Meanwhile, after being carried back into the players' living quarters in a black box, Gi-hun wakes up and has a full-blown breakdown. And honestly, who can blame him? This was one of the best scenes. This episode is titled “Keys and Knives,” and that’s the theme of the next game. Players use a gumball machine that releases either a blue or red ball — splitting them into two teams. The blue team gets keys that open doors around the arena: they have to either hide until the end or find the escape door. The red team gets knives, and their job is to kill at least one blue player to survive. Players can choose to swap teams if they want before heading in. Gi-hun, still blinded by grief and rage, keeps shooting daggers at Dae-ho across the room. He’s furious that Dae-ho failed to bring back guns and instead backed out of the fight. Gi-hun blames him for the collapse of their plan — and for his best friend’s death. Episode 1 is off to a great start. We see each player wrestle with their team dynamic and the horror of the new rules. But the best part? We finally see a different side of Gi-hun, one that’s full of rage. He’s kind of terrifying, but I love it.

Gi-hun’s journey so far (Image credit: Noh Ju-han / Netflix) From struggling everyman to haunted hero, Seong Gi‑hun (Player 456) has undergone a powerful transformation. In season 1, he entered the games as a desperate, debt-ridden father searching for a lifeline. His compassion surfaced in his efforts to help others, even as lives were lost around him. Emerging victorious, Gi‑hun returned home with the prize, but found it hollow when he discovered his mother had died and his daughter had moved away. Haunted by survivor’s guilt, season 2 finds him consumed by trauma and rage. He invests his winnings into a small army, determined to expose the Squid Game recruiters. Though he leads a rebellion within the game, the uprising collapses, and a crushing betrayal by the Front Man leaves him kneeling beside Jung‑bae’s lifeless body. Now, as season 3 begins, he's battered, emotionally fragile, but more resolved than ever to confront the game’s architects.

Reviews are going live, so here’s mine (Image credit: Noh Ju-han / Netflix) In my review, I wrote that “Squid Game” season 3 took my soul. And I mean it. After feeling that “Squid Game” season 2 lacked the impact of the original, I was cautiously optimistic about this final season, but thankfully season 3 truly exceeded my expectations. Picking up directly where season 2 left off, the familiarity with the setup makes every moment hit harder. The games are darker and more emotionally devastating than ever before, stripping away the earlier chaotic or absurd tones in favor of raw, intense tension that had me hiding behind my hands in anxiety rather than fear. One of the strongest aspects of season 3 is its deep dive into character-driven storytelling. Gi-hun’s emotional and mental toll is obvious: this isn’t the scrappy hero we knew but a man grappling with grief and exhaustion. Meanwhile, new characters introduced in season 2 — like Hyun-ju, Geum-ja, and Jun-hee — take center stage with compelling arcs that feel fresh and add new layers to the story. We also get meaningful developments with No-eul and Jun-ho, although some of their storylines felt stretched or repetitive at times. While the games remain the season’s highlight, some side plots and the VIPs’ appearances detract from the overall tone, occasionally feeling campy or unnecessary. Still, the shocking twists, brutal new games (especially the jump rope challenge), and shifting alliances keep the season gripping. Season 3 serves as a bold, emotional, and fitting conclusion to a series that’s always been about the fragile line between humanity and survival. Just be ready, it’s a rollercoaster that might leave you reaching for the tissues.