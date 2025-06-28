Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Netflix's top 10 is heating up with tons of great new movies this week, but a few titles definitely rise above the rest. If you're looking to skip the search and dive straight into the flicks that are actually worth the hype, we've got you covered.

We regularly comb through Netflix's top 10 list to showcase the best of the bunch that deserve a spot on your watchlist. This week, that includes a jaw-dropping documentary that'll make you swear off cruises forever, Tyler Perry's latest emotionally charged thriller, and one of this year's biggest surprises so far: an earworm-filled animated adventure from the studio behind the "Spider-Verse" films.

Nothing catching your eye? For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to everything new on Netflix this month. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 28.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'Train Wreck: Poop Cruise' (2025)

This summer is shaping up to be a big one for Netflix documentaries. The three newest entries from its "Trainwreck" anthology series, which dives into strange yet fascinating viral news stories, are in the top 10. I'm not surprised to see which has earned the top spot given it's eyebrow-raising title: "Trainwreck: Poop Cruise."

What was meant to be a relaxing four-day cruise from Texas to Mexico quickly descended into a nightmare for over 4,000 passengers and crew after a fire knocked out the ship’s electrical systems. Stuck adrift at sea with no air conditioning, refrigeration, or plumbing (hence the voyage's unfortunate nickname), the occupants were left fighting over dwindling supplies amid raw sewage.

News footage and witness testimonies from passengers and crew expose the grueling reality of the situation in stomach-churning detail. So maybe don't watch this one over a meal.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Straw' (2025)

Tyler Perry's latest thriller "Straw" has held strong in the Netflix top 10 since it premiered on June 6, and it proves that hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Taraji P. Henson stars as Janiyah, a single mother who just can't seem to catch a break.

After losing her job, she's caught up in a bank robbery while trying to collect her final paycheck so she can buy her sick daughter's medicine. Though she survives, it proves to be her breaking point.

With nothing left to lose, she takes the bank—and everyone inside—hostage. Among those caught in the standoff is a bank teller (Sherri Shepherd) who starts to see through the chaos and connect with Janiyah's pain. Outside, Detective Raymond (Teyana Taylor) leads the negotiations, convinced Janiyah isn’t a criminal but rather a desperate mother pushed beyond her breaking point.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Kpop Demon Hunters' (2025)

I don't listen to much K-pop, but I am a huge fan of Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind both the "Spider-Verse" flicks and 2021's "The Mitchells vs the Machines." And their latest animated adventure is one of their best yet, easily shooting to the top of my list of favorite movies of the year so far. (Critics seem to agree, given its 97% Rotten Tomatoes score.)

"KPop Demon Hunters" delivers a surprisingly charming mix of stunning and expressive animation, sharp humor, a straightforward yet compelling story, and ridiculously catchy earworms.

It follows chart-topping superstars Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), who use their songs and demon-slaying skills to protect the world from evil supernatural forces. But when a rival boy band of demons in disguise comes for the souls of their fans, the idols gear up to slay the day.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Train Wreck: Poop Cruise" (2025)

2. "Kpop Demon Hunters" (2025)

3. "Intern" (2015)

4. "Plane" (2023)

5. "Despicable Me 4" (2024)

6. "Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy" (2025)

7. "Straw" (2025)

8. "Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem" (2025)

9. "Bee Movie" (2007)

10. "Sing" (2016)