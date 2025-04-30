New on Peacock in May 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch

We're in the thick of spring now, and Peacock is blooming with plenty of new content to watch.

Peacock's May 2025 lineup is packed with new seasons of can't-miss shows and hit movies worth adding to your watchlist. Leading the pack is Steven Soderbergh’s riveting spy thriller "Black Bag," an early frontrunner for our favorite movies of the year. Another human lie detector, Natasha Lyonne's Charlie in "Poker Face," makes a return this month with season two of "Poker Face."

Major releases like the 2025 Kentucky Derby and Eurovision Song Contest are also landing on the streamer in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, some of NBC’s biggest franchises — "Law & Order," "Chicago Fire," and "The Voice" — are heading into their season finales.

Ready to dive into your next binge-worthy obsession? Check out all the new shows and movies hitting Peacock in May 2025.

'Black Bag'

BLACK BAG - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters March 14 - YouTube Watch On

My colleague Malcolm called Steven Soderbergh’s twisty new spy thriller "Black Bag" a cross between "Ocean's Eleven" and "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," and I'm inclined to agree. Slick, smart, and darkly funny, it stars Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett as spy couple George Woodhouse and Kathryn St. Jean.

George is a master of reading people, but when his wife is suspected of being a double agent, he’s forced to turn his lie-detecting gift against the person he trusts most.

Packed with pitch-black humor and expertly crafted twists, "Black Bag" is a gripping spy flick that's endlessly entertaining, and at a lean 94 minutes long, it never overstays its welcome.

Stream on Peacock on May 2

'Poker Face' season 2

Poker Face Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

We counted "Poker Face" among the best shows of 2023, and now Natasha Lyonne is back as the chaotic gumshoe gifted with an almost supernatural knack for sniffing out lies.

"Knives Out" director Rian Johnson's mystery-of-the-week series "Poker Face" returns for its second season this month, and it's packed with eye-popping guest stars, including Awkwafina, B.J. Novak, Giancarlo Esposito, and John Mulaney, among others.

"Poker Face" follows detective Charlie Cale (Lyonne), a human lie detector fleeing her past in a Plymouth Barracuda, only to run into colorful characters involved in strange crimes along the way. Season 2 takes her journey to the next level, one murder mystery at a time, as she tackles baffling cases on everything from funeral homes to alligator farms.

Stream on Peacock starting May 8

Eurovision 2025

All 37 Songs of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 🎵 | #Eurovision2025 - YouTube Watch On

The annual Eurovision Song Contest is back, bringing its trademark mix of dazzling, outrageous, and always over-the-top spectacle.

Think of it as the pop Olympics, complete with triumph, emotional drama and a dash of geopolitical tension. Organizers say last year's competition racked up 163 million viewers worldwide.

Returning for its 69th edition, the show is being held in Basel, Switzerland, following the country's victory last year with the song "The Code" by Nemo. Thirty-seven countries are participating in the semi-finals on May 13 and May 15. The top 10 vote-getters, the “Big Five” automatic qualifiers and host country Switzerland will then vie for the ultimate honor in the final on May 17.

Sweden's "Bara Bada Bastu" by KAJ is an early favorite to take home the prize, which could land the country a historic eighth Eurovision win. Other frontrunners include Austria's "Wasted Love" by JJ and France's "Maman" by Louane.

Stream on Peacock from May 13-17

New on Peacock in May 2025: Top picks

Peacock originals and exclusives in May 2025

May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29: Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 5 (Peacock Original)*

May 2: Black Bag (Peacock Exclusive)*

May 3: Kentucky Derby 2025

May 8: Poker Face, Season 2 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

May 9: Love Hurts (Peacock Exclusive)*

May 13, 15, 17: Eurovision Song Contest 2025 (Peacock Exclusive)*

May 22: 90 Minutes (Peacock Original)*

Everything new on Peacock in May 2025

* = is exclusive to Peacock

(++) = New episodes of Reelz original series stream live on the Reelz Channel and are available on demand the next day.

New Episodes Weekly

MAY 1

47 Ronin

99 Homes

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Backtrace

Belly

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk

Billy Madison

Bleeding Steel*

Blended

Braven

Bridesmaids

Buffaloed

Carol

The Change-Up

Chinese Zodiac

The Courier

Despicable Me 3

The Expendables*

The Expendables 2*

The Expendables 3*

Georgia Rule

Get Out

Glass

Grown Ups*

Grown Ups 2*

Happily N’ever After 2: Show White

Here Comes The Boom*

The Hunt*

Jet Li’s Fearless

Judge Dredd

Kindergarten Cop

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Knocked Up

The Last Stand*

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde

Letters From Iwo Jima

Life of Pi

Man Up

Memoirs of a Geisha

Minions*

My Cousin Vinny

Neighbors

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

The Notebook

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Paul Blart Mall Cop*

Paul Blart Mall Cop 2*

Pixels

Public Enemies

Requiem For a Dream

Rough Night*

The Rundown

Saving Private Ryan

Schindler’s List

The Secret of Roan Inish

Seventh Son

Snitch

Snow Falling on Cedars

Split

The Town

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween*

Warcraft

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi

The Wedding Singer

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

Zookeeper

Law & Order Organized Crime , Season 5 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

MAY 2

Black Bag - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

MAY 3

MAY 4

The Silent Twins*

MAY 6

The Weeknight, Season 1 - Premiere (MSNBC)

MAY 7

Night Court, Season 3 - Finale (NBC)

MAY 8

Law & Order Organized Crime , Season 5 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

, Season 5 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)* Poker Face , Season 2 - Premiere, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

MAY 9

Love Hurts - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

- Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)* Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 - Finale (Bravo Digital)

MAY 11

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris*

MAY 13

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 *

* Fatal Family Feuds, Season 2 (Oxygen)

MAY 14

Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute - Extended & Uncensored (NBC)

MAY 15

Blippi, Season 5 (Moonbug)

The Boss Baby: Family Business*

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 *

* John Wick*

John Wick: Chapter 2*

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum*

John Wick: Chapter 4*

Law & Order Organized Crime , Season 5 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

, Season 5 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)* Poker Face , Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)* Trolls Band Together*

Trolls Band Together: Sing-Along*

MAY 16

Found, Season 2 - Finale (NBC)

Friends The Next Chapter, Season 3 (LEGO)

Law & Order, Season 24 - Finale (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 - Finale (NBC)

MAY 17

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 *

* Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 - Finale (NBC)

MAY 18

Nope*

MAY 19

The Kouncil - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Older, Hotter, Wiser? - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

People Like Me - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Suits LA , Season 1 - Finale (NBC)

, Season 1 - Finale (NBC) The Warehouse Phase - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

MAY 20

Snapped: Killer Couples Season, 18

Velvet El Nuevo Imperio, Season 1 - Premiere (Telemundo)

MAY 21

The Voice , Season 27 - Finale (NBC)

MAY 22

90 Minutes, Season 1 - Premiere, 10 Episodes, 60 Min (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 13 - Finale (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 10 - Finale (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 12 - Finale (NBC)

Law & Order Organized Crime , Season 5 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

, Season 5 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)* Poker Face , Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

MAY 23

Transplant, Season 4 - Premiere (NBC)

MAY 25

Men In Blazers, Season 11 - Finale (Peacock Exclusive)*

MAY 27

Below Deck Down Under , Season 3 - Finale (Bravo)

MAY 28

America’s Got Talent, Season 20 - Premiere (NBC)

Destination X, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)

MAY 29

Law & Order Organized Crime , Season 5 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

, Season 5 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)* Poker Face , Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)* Sisu*

Summer House , Season 9 - Reunion, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

Live sports and events

New Episodes Weekly

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday and Thursday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Thursday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)

You Better You Bet (Monday through Friday)

May 1-2: TYR Pro Swim Series - Fort Lauderdale

May 2: Kentucky Oaks

May 2-4: Grand Slam Track - Miami

May 2-4: World Aquatics Diving World Cup

May 2-5: Premier League Matchweek 35

Matchweek 35 May 3: SuperMotocross World Championships – Denver, CO

– Denver, CO May 3: Kentucky Derby

May 3: Grass Clippings Open

May 3: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

May 3: USL Super League - Ft. Lauderdale United FC vs. Brooklyn FC

May 3: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Lexington Sporting SC

May 3-4: IMSA – Miami - Porsche Carrera Cup

May 4: Puma NXTPRO

May 4-10: La Vuelta Femenina

May 7: Creator Cup PGAT Special

May 8: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

May 10: SuperMotocross World Championships – Salt Lake City, UT

– Salt Lake City, UT May 10: Puma NXTPRO

May 10: USL Super League - Lexington Sporting SC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

May 10: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

May 10-11: Premier League Matchweek 36

Matchweek 36 May 10: WWE Backlash St. Louis

May 10-11: World Athletics Track & Field Relays

May 10-11: IMSA – Laguna Seca

May 11: Premier League Matchweek 37

Matchweek 37 May 11: Laureus Sports Awards

May 13: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

May 16: Puma NXTPRO

May 16: Black Eyed Susan

May 16: USL Super League - Lexington Sporting SC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC

May 17: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

May 17: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC

May 17: Preakness

May 17: Adidas Atlanta City Games

May 20: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC

May 24: SuperMotocross World Championships – Fox Raceway

– Fox Raceway May 24: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

May 24: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. DC Power FC

May 24: USL Super League - Ft. Lauderdale United FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

May 24: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

May 24-25: Senior PGA Championship

May 25: WWE NXT Battleground

May 25: Premier League Matchweek 38 – Championship Sunday

Matchweek 38 – Championship Sunday May 28: The Memorial Honoree Ceremony

May 29-31: U.S. Women's Open

May 30-31: Grand Slam Track - Philadelphia

May 30-31: IMSA – Detroit

May 31: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. China (Spanish)

May 31: USL Super League - Lexington Sporting SC vs. DC Power FC

May 31: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

May 31: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC

May 31: SuperMotocross World Championships – Hangtown

News programming and talk shows

LIVE EVENTS

Met Gala Digital Red Carpet 2025 (May 5)

SAME-DAY

Jenna & Friends, Season 1 (Monday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

NEXT-DAY NEWS

All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Monday)

(Monday) Dateline (Saturday)

(Saturday) Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)

Noticias Telemundo (Thursday)

Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Thursday)

Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sunday)

Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Thursday)

The Weeknight on MSNBC (Tuesday through Saturday)

NEXT-DAY TALK SHOWS

Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (Monday through Friday)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 12 (Tuesday through Friday)

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)

NON-LINEAR/DIGITAL ONLY

Morning Mika (Thursday)