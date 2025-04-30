New on Peacock in May 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch
Every new show and movie coming to Peacock this month
We're in the thick of spring now, and Peacock is blooming with plenty of new content to watch.
Peacock's May 2025 lineup is packed with new seasons of can't-miss shows and hit movies worth adding to your watchlist. Leading the pack is Steven Soderbergh’s riveting spy thriller "Black Bag," an early frontrunner for our favorite movies of the year. Another human lie detector, Natasha Lyonne's Charlie in "Poker Face," makes a return this month with season two of "Poker Face."
Major releases like the 2025 Kentucky Derby and Eurovision Song Contest are also landing on the streamer in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, some of NBC’s biggest franchises — "Law & Order," "Chicago Fire," and "The Voice" — are heading into their season finales.
Ready to dive into your next binge-worthy obsession? Check out all the new shows and movies hitting Peacock in May 2025.
'Black Bag'
My colleague Malcolm called Steven Soderbergh’s twisty new spy thriller "Black Bag" a cross between "Ocean's Eleven" and "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," and I'm inclined to agree. Slick, smart, and darkly funny, it stars Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett as spy couple George Woodhouse and Kathryn St. Jean.
George is a master of reading people, but when his wife is suspected of being a double agent, he’s forced to turn his lie-detecting gift against the person he trusts most.
Packed with pitch-black humor and expertly crafted twists, "Black Bag" is a gripping spy flick that's endlessly entertaining, and at a lean 94 minutes long, it never overstays its welcome.
Stream on Peacock on May 2
'Poker Face' season 2
We counted "Poker Face" among the best shows of 2023, and now Natasha Lyonne is back as the chaotic gumshoe gifted with an almost supernatural knack for sniffing out lies.
"Knives Out" director Rian Johnson's mystery-of-the-week series "Poker Face" returns for its second season this month, and it's packed with eye-popping guest stars, including Awkwafina, B.J. Novak, Giancarlo Esposito, and John Mulaney, among others.
"Poker Face" follows detective Charlie Cale (Lyonne), a human lie detector fleeing her past in a Plymouth Barracuda, only to run into colorful characters involved in strange crimes along the way. Season 2 takes her journey to the next level, one murder mystery at a time, as she tackles baffling cases on everything from funeral homes to alligator farms.
Stream on Peacock starting May 8
Eurovision 2025
The annual Eurovision Song Contest is back, bringing its trademark mix of dazzling, outrageous, and always over-the-top spectacle.
Think of it as the pop Olympics, complete with triumph, emotional drama and a dash of geopolitical tension. Organizers say last year's competition racked up 163 million viewers worldwide.
Returning for its 69th edition, the show is being held in Basel, Switzerland, following the country's victory last year with the song "The Code" by Nemo. Thirty-seven countries are participating in the semi-finals on May 13 and May 15. The top 10 vote-getters, the “Big Five” automatic qualifiers and host country Switzerland will then vie for the ultimate honor in the final on May 17.
Sweden's "Bara Bada Bastu" by KAJ is an early favorite to take home the prize, which could land the country a historic eighth Eurovision win. Other frontrunners include Austria's "Wasted Love" by JJ and France's "Maman" by Louane.
Stream on Peacock from May 13-17
New on Peacock in May 2025: Top picks
Peacock originals and exclusives in May 2025
May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29: Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 5 (Peacock Original)*
May 2: Black Bag (Peacock Exclusive)*
May 3: Kentucky Derby 2025
May 8: Poker Face, Season 2 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
May 9: Love Hurts (Peacock Exclusive)*
May 13, 15, 17: Eurovision Song Contest 2025 (Peacock Exclusive)*
May 22: 90 Minutes (Peacock Original)*
Everything new on Peacock in May 2025
* = is exclusive to Peacock
(++) = New episodes of Reelz original series stream live on the Reelz Channel and are available on demand the next day.
New Episodes Weekly
- America’s Got Talent, Season 20 (NBC)
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 (Bravo)
- Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 (Bravo)
- Chicago Fire, Season 13 (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 10 (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 12 (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)
- Destination X, Season 1 (NBC)
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 7 (NBC)
- Found, Season 2 (NBC)
- George to the Rescue, Season 16 (NBC)
- Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 (NBC)
- Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward, Season 3 (NBC)
- La Casa de los Famosos: All-All Stars, Season 1
- La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)
- Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 (Peacock Original)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)
- Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 2 (NBC)
- Night Court, Season 3 (NBC)
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)
- On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)
- Poker Face, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
- Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 18 (Oxygen)
- Suits: L.A., Season 1 (NBC)
- Summer House, Season 9 (Bravo)
- Top Chef, Season 22 (Bravo)
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 (Bravo Digital)
- Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)
- Transplant, Season 4 (NBC)
- The Valley, Season 2 (Bravo)
- The Valley After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)
- Velvet El Nuevo Imperio, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- The Voice, Season 27 (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)
- Wild Child, Season 5 (NBC)
- The Weeknight, Season 1 (MSNBC)
- Yes, Chef!, Season 1 (NBC)
MAY 1
- 47 Ronin
- 99 Homes
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- Backtrace
- Belly
- Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
- Billy Madison
- Bleeding Steel*
- Blended
- Braven
- Bridesmaids
- Buffaloed
- Carol
- The Change-Up
- Chinese Zodiac
- The Courier
- Despicable Me 3
- The Expendables*
- The Expendables 2*
- The Expendables 3*
- Georgia Rule
- Get Out
- Glass
- Grown Ups*
- Grown Ups 2*
- Happily N’ever After 2: Show White
- Here Comes The Boom*
- The Hunt*
- Jet Li’s Fearless
- Judge Dredd
- Kindergarten Cop
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
- Knocked Up
- The Last Stand*
- Legally Blonde
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
- Letters From Iwo Jima
- Life of Pi
- Man Up
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Minions*
- My Cousin Vinny
- Neighbors
- Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
- The Notebook
- Now You See Me
- Now You See Me 2
- Paul Blart Mall Cop*
- Paul Blart Mall Cop 2*
- Pixels
- Public Enemies
- Requiem For a Dream
- Rough Night*
- The Rundown
- Saving Private Ryan
- Schindler’s List
- The Secret of Roan Inish
- Seventh Son
- Snitch
- Snow Falling on Cedars
- Split
- The Town
- Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween*
- Warcraft
- The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi
- The Wedding Singer
- Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
- Zookeeper
- Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
MAY 2
- Black Bag - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
MAY 3
MAY 4
- The Silent Twins*
MAY 6
- The Weeknight, Season 1 - Premiere (MSNBC)
MAY 7
- Night Court, Season 3 - Finale (NBC)
MAY 8
- Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Poker Face, Season 2 - Premiere, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
MAY 9
- Love Hurts - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 - Finale (Bravo Digital)
MAY 11
- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris*
MAY 13
- Eurovision Song Contest 2025*
- Fatal Family Feuds, Season 2 (Oxygen)
MAY 14
- Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute - Extended & Uncensored (NBC)
MAY 15
- Blippi, Season 5 (Moonbug)
- The Boss Baby: Family Business*
- Eurovision Song Contest 2025*
- John Wick*
- John Wick: Chapter 2*
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum*
- John Wick: Chapter 4*
- Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Trolls Band Together*
- Trolls Band Together: Sing-Along*
MAY 16
- Found, Season 2 - Finale (NBC)
- Friends The Next Chapter, Season 3 (LEGO)
- Law & Order, Season 24 - Finale (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 - Finale (NBC)
MAY 17
- Eurovision Song Contest 2025*
- Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 50 - Finale (NBC)
MAY 18
- Nope*
MAY 19
- The Kouncil - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Older, Hotter, Wiser? - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
- People Like Me - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Suits LA, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)
- The Warehouse Phase - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
MAY 20
- Snapped: Killer Couples Season, 18
- Velvet El Nuevo Imperio, Season 1 - Premiere (Telemundo)
MAY 21
- The Voice, Season 27 - Finale (NBC)
MAY 22
- 90 Minutes, Season 1 - Premiere, 10 Episodes, 60 Min (Peacock Original)*
- Chicago Fire, Season 13 - Finale (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 10 - Finale (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 12 - Finale (NBC)
- Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
MAY 23
- Transplant, Season 4 - Premiere (NBC)
MAY 25
- Men In Blazers, Season 11 - Finale (Peacock Exclusive)*
MAY 27
- Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 - Finale (Bravo)
MAY 28
- America’s Got Talent, Season 20 - Premiere (NBC)
- Destination X, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)
MAY 29
- Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Sisu*
- Summer House, Season 9 - Reunion, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
Live sports and events
New Episodes Weekly
- Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday and Thursday)
- The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Thursday)
- PFT Live (Monday through Friday)
- The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)
- You Better You Bet (Monday through Friday)
- May 1-2: TYR Pro Swim Series - Fort Lauderdale
- May 2: Kentucky Oaks
- May 2-4: Grand Slam Track - Miami
- May 2-4: World Aquatics Diving World Cup
- May 2-5: Premier League Matchweek 35
- May 3: SuperMotocross World Championships – Denver, CO
- May 3: Kentucky Derby
- May 3: Grass Clippings Open
- May 3: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
- May 3: USL Super League - Ft. Lauderdale United FC vs. Brooklyn FC
- May 3: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Lexington Sporting SC
- May 3-4: IMSA – Miami - Porsche Carrera Cup
- May 4: Puma NXTPRO
- May 4-10: La Vuelta Femenina
- May 7: Creator Cup PGAT Special
- May 8: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
- May 10: SuperMotocross World Championships – Salt Lake City, UT
- May 10: Puma NXTPRO
- May 10: USL Super League - Lexington Sporting SC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
- May 10: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
- May 10-11: Premier League Matchweek 36
- May 10: WWE Backlash St. Louis
- May 10-11: World Athletics Track & Field Relays
- May 10-11: IMSA – Laguna Seca
- May 11: Premier League Matchweek 37
- May 11: Laureus Sports Awards
- May 13: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
- May 16: Puma NXTPRO
- May 16: Black Eyed Susan
- May 16: USL Super League - Lexington Sporting SC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
- May 17: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
- May 17: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
- May 17: Preakness
- May 17: Adidas Atlanta City Games
- May 20: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
- May 24: SuperMotocross World Championships – Fox Raceway
- May 24: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
- May 24: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. DC Power FC
- May 24: USL Super League - Ft. Lauderdale United FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
- May 24: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
- May 24-25: Senior PGA Championship
- May 25: WWE NXT Battleground
- May 25: Premier League Matchweek 38 – Championship Sunday
- May 28: The Memorial Honoree Ceremony
- May 29-31: U.S. Women's Open
- May 30-31: Grand Slam Track - Philadelphia
- May 30-31: IMSA – Detroit
- May 31: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. China (Spanish)
- May 31: USL Super League - Lexington Sporting SC vs. DC Power FC
- May 31: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
- May 31: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
- May 31: SuperMotocross World Championships – Hangtown
News programming and talk shows
LIVE EVENTS
- Met Gala Digital Red Carpet 2025 (May 5)
SAME-DAY
- Jenna & Friends, Season 1 (Monday)
- Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)
- Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
- Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
- TODAY (Monday through Friday)
NEXT-DAY NEWS
- All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)
- The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)
- Dateline (Monday)
- Dateline (Saturday)
- Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)
- NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)
- Noticias Telemundo (Thursday)
- Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Thursday)
- Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sunday)
- Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Thursday)
- The Weeknight on MSNBC (Tuesday through Saturday)
NEXT-DAY TALK SHOWS
- Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (Monday through Friday)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)
- The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 12 (Tuesday through Friday)
- Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)
NON-LINEAR/DIGITAL ONLY
- Morning Mika (Thursday)
More from Tom's Guide
Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom's Guide, overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming, and entertainment.
