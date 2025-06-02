Sarah Jessica Parker returns as the iconic Carrie Bradshaw in "And Just Like That..." season 3

If you're late to the party, it's just over ten years since "Sex In The City" and the girls are now dealing with life as 50somethings in "And Just Like That...: season 3. Episode 2 drops Thursday, June 5.

Here's how you can watch "And Just Like That..." season 3 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'And Just Like That...' S3: Streaming info, TV channel, Dates ""And Just Like That..." season 3 premiered on May 29. All subsequent episodes on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

• U.S. — HBO/Max

• CAN — Crave

• U.K. — Sky

• AUS — Max

The last season ended with Carrie and Aidan in a kind of five-year long distance relationship limbo, Charlotte went back to work and Miranda got back into her stride. And this season takes it from there.

Phone sex aside, Carrie and Aiden hit a bumpy patch but can they make the relationship work? A hot new neighbor gives Carrie pause for thought. And while she's thinking, she helps Charlotte take Miranda to a lesbian bar. Miranda meets a nun.

Seema gets fed up with Ravi's preoccupation with his film while Lisa has work-related problems of her own to deal with (notably interfering producers). And that's all just the first of a record 12 episode season. Prepare yourself for a roller coster.

Read on and discover how you can watch "And Just Like That..." season 3 online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'And Just Like That...' season 3 online in the U.S.

Watch 'And Just Like That...' S3 from anywhere

If you're traveling overseas and "And Just Like That..." season 3 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "And Just Like That..." season 3 online from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch 'And Just Like That...' season 3 online in Canada

You can watch "And Just Like That..." season 3 in Canada on the Crave streaming service which contains HBO's best titles. It premiered on Thursday, May 29 with all subsequent episodes on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'And Just Like That...' season 3 in the U.K.

"And Just Like That..." season 3 is available on Sky Comedy in the U.K. and premiered on Friday, May 30. All subsequent episodes are available in the early hours of Friday morning (about 2 p.m. BST) the day after the U.S..

It's also available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

How to watch 'And Just Like That...' season 3 online in Australia

"And Just Like That..." season 3 premiered in Oz on Max (now available Down Under) on Friday May 30 at 11 a.m. AEST. New episodes will drop weekly, every Friday at the same time.

Plans start at AU$11.99/month and run up to a premium version of AU$21.99.

Not at home? Don't panic. You can still watch the show from your usual domestic streaming platform with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

'And Just Like That...' season 3 - Episode guide

Here is the full episode schedule for "And Just Like That..." season 3:

Season 01 Episode 01: "Outlook Good" - Carrie deals with having a long-distance relationship with Aidan; Miranda thinks about ghosting a hook-up; Charlotte attempts to redeem Mr Burton. (Thurs, May 29)

S01 E02: "TBA" (Thurs, Jun 5)

S01 E03: "TBA" (Thurs, Jun 12)

S01 E04: "TBA" (Thurs, Jun 19)

S01 E05: "TBA" (Thurs, Jun 26)

S01 E06: "TBA" (Thurs, Jul 3)

S01 E07: "TBA" (Thurs, Jul 10)

S01 E08: "TBA" (Thurs, Jul 17)

S01 E09: "TBA" (Thurs, Jul 24)

S01 E10: "TBA" (Thurs, Jul 31)

S01 E11: "TBA" (Thurs, Aug 7)

S01 E12: "TBA" (Thurs, Aug 14)

'And Just Like That...' season 3 - Cast

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw

as Carrie Bradshaw Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes

as Miranda Hobbes Kristin Davis as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt

as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt Sarita Choudhury (Fallout, Blindspot) as Seema

(Fallout, Blindspot) as Seema Nicole Ari Parker (Empire, Time After Time) as Lisa

(Empire, Time After Time) as Lisa Mario Cantone (Better Things, Can’t Let It Go) as Anthony

(Better Things, Can’t Let It Go) as Anthony John Corbett (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Northern Exposure) as Aidan

(My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Northern Exposure) as Aidan Cathy Ang (My Best Friend’s Exorcism, Wallbanger) as Lily Goldenblatt

(My Best Friend’s Exorcism, Wallbanger) as Lily Goldenblatt Alexa Swinton (Billions, Maestro) as Rock Goldenblatt

(Billions, Maestro) as Rock Goldenblatt Niall Cunningham (Life in Pieces, Poker Face) as Brady Hobbes

(Life in Pieces, Poker Face) as Brady Hobbes David Eigenberg (One Chicago franchise, Killing Eleanor) as Steve Brady

(One Chicago franchise, Killing Eleanor) as Steve Brady Evan Handler (Californication, Power) as Harry Goldenblatt

(Californication, Power) as Harry Goldenblatt Christopher Jackson (Hamilton, In The Heights) as Herbert Wexley

(Hamilton, In The Heights) as Herbert Wexley Sebastiano Pigazzi (We Are Who We Are, For All Mankind) as Guiseppe

(We Are Who We Are, For All Mankind) as Guiseppe Dolly Wells (Inside Man, Babygirl) as Joy

(Inside Man, Babygirl) as Joy AND NEW TO THE SHOW...

Rosie O’Donnell (A League of Their Own, Sleepless in Seattle) as Mary

(A League of Their Own, Sleepless in Seattle) as Mary Cheri Oteri (Saturday Night Live, Inside Job)

(Saturday Night Live, Inside Job) Patti LuPone (Agatha All Along, American Horror Story)

(Agatha All Along, American Horror Story) Logan Marshall-Green (Big Sky, Carry-On)

(Big Sky, Carry-On) Mehcad Brooks (Law & Order, Supergirl)

(Law & Order, Supergirl) Jonathan Cake (Desperate Housewives, Protection)

"And Just Like That..." season 3 - FAQs

Are any key characters not returning for "And Just Like That" Season 3? Ché Dia (played by Sara Ramirez) and Columbia law school professor Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman) will not be returning.

