Prime Video just revealed several generative AI features — including one I don't like
Here are the AI features you can expect on Prime Video
Prime Video has never shied away from bringing AI features to its streaming service.
Last year, it rolled out several AI-powered updates, including new AI-generated recommendations and summaries and X-Ray Recaps, which use artificial intelligence to provide a summary that catches you up to the point you last watched in a show or movie.
But that's just the tip of the generative AI iceberg.
At a Prime Engage event yesterday, Prime Video showed off several AI features that are already implemented in Prime Video or are in the process of rolling out (h/t Deadline).
Some of these, such as search suggestions and language dubbing, are hopefully only going to improve the Prime Video experience. But there's one feature that Prime Video showed off that I don't necessarily want.
AI picture quality boosts are not necessarily a good thing
In its reporting, Deadline revealed that Prime Video is already using AI to help improve content resolution and picture quality as well.
"We’re investing in AI to protect picture quality, even if details are lost at low bit rates, say, for example, over mobile networks,” said Tricia Lee, director of product and data at Prime Video.
“We also see opportunity in AI-based remastering to convert standard definition content into high definition, which we think not only creates a higher quality viewing experience, but preserves creative intent and enhances the value of [an] SD catalog.”
Reportedly, the focus of this feature is to improve live events streaming on spotty bandwidth, which I don't inherently have a problem with. But I do have an issue with AI being used unchecked to improve the picture quality of standard definition material.
Unchecked is the key term there. I don't have a problem with AI being used in the restoration and enhancement of existing content, provided the process is overseen by skilled human hands (and eyes). In those instances, a human is able to spot if the AI has gone overboard with its improvements.
But Prime Video's AI-enhancement feature seems to just run in the background. If that's the case, I'm very much worried that the generative AI being used will make unnecessary enhancements, or in some instances, even hurt the viewing experience.
As someone who swears by Filmmaker Mode, this feels like the opposite.
Every AI enhancement revealed by Prime Video
Here's the full list of everything AI-powered that Prime Video reportedly showed off at the Prime Engage event:
- Broadcast enhancements
- Recaps of live events
- AI-suggested search topics
- Language dubbing
- AI-powered overlays for particular sporting events
- AI-enhanced content resolution and picture quality
- AI-curated ads
Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022, and has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. He's not one to shy away from a hot take, including that "John Wick" is one of the four greatest films ever made.
Here's what he's been watching lately:
