'Emily in Paris' season 5: Everything you need to know

It's time for célébrations, TV fans: "Emily in Paris" season 5 has been officially greenlit by Netflix, with the announcement coming just four days after the premiere of "Emily in Paris" season 4 part 2 on the streamer.

Yes, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) will be back for another installment of romantic dramas, professional hijinks and stunning settings, though exactly where in the world all of these season 5 antics will take place is still to be determined. (As you no doubt now know, a good portion of "Emily in Paris" season 4 was set outside of its usual City of Lights.) But don't worry too much: France will still very much play an important part in the future of the series: "She's not leaving Paris," creator Darren Star assured to The Hollywood Reporter.

And though we're in the early planning days of the fifth season, there will be plenty to dig into when the show returns after that shocking season 4 cliffhanger. Spoilers ahead!

What will happen between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Agence Grateau's newest hire Geneviève (Thalia Besson)? Is Italian hunk Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) Emily's romantic endgame or will she be drawn back to the French chef? And what about Mindy's (Ashley Park) new "Chinese Popstar" adventures? And that's not to mention Camille's (Camille Razat) adoption plans, Sylvie's (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) marriage, and the rest of your favorite French folks.

Here's everything we know so far about "Emily in Paris" season 5.

Given that the renewal announcement just went public on Monday, September 16, we don't yet know of the official release date for "Emily in Paris" season 5.

There is also no word yet if the fifth season will follow the same release format as the fourth — like "Bridgerton," "Stranger Things" and "You" before it, the France-set series split its most recent season into two parts, with the first five episodes dropping on August 15 and the final five on September 12 — or if it will return to the one-fell-swoop release model of its first three seasons.

“We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of 'Emily in Paris' and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris!” creator Darren Star told Netflix’s Tudum.

The renewal didn't come as too much of a shock: the fourth season of the popular romantic comedy ranked number one on the Netflix Global Top 10 when it premiered in August and brought in 19.9 million views in its first four days, per Tudum.

'Emily in Paris' season 5 trailers and teasers

No official trailer has been released just yet for "Emily in Paris" season 5, but Netflix did announce the fifth season renewal with a cheeky clip featuring series star Lily Collins.

Posted onto the streamer's social media accounts on Monday, September 16, the 10-second Reel features Collins as Emily Cooper enjoying an espresso while declaring, "There's no place like Rome!" (This is, of course, a reference to Emily's new role as the head of Agence Grateau's Roman office, a promotion she receives in the finale episode of the fourth season.)

The caption reads: "It’s official: EMILY IN PARIS is coming back for season 5!"

'Emily in Paris' season 5 cast

(Image credit: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix)

You can't have "Emily in Paris" without Emily, so it's a given that Lily Collins will be back as our eponymous marketing manager.

And though the full cast list for "Emily in Paris" season 5 hasn't yet been announced, we'd put money down on the return of fellow main cast members including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Emily's boss Sylvie Grateau, as well as co-workers Samuel Arnold as Julien and Bruno Gouery as Luc. And what with the team's expansion with a Roman office, there will likely be new personalities at Agence Grateau next season, joining season 4 additions like Thalia Benson's Geneviève.

Season five will also likely catch fans up with Emily's nearest and dearest outside of the office as well, including Ashley Park as Mindy, Camille Razat as Camille, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie and Lucas Bravo as Gabriel. And given that season 4 ended with Emily hopping on the back of his Vespa for a romantic ride around the Eternal City, Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello will also likely feature in the show's fifth edition.

'Emily in Paris' season 5 plot

(Image credit: Netflix)

The end of "Emily in Paris" season 4 saw a lot of change for our heroine: she has a new job role, a new home (ciao Roma!) and a new love in Umberto Muratori cashmere scion Marcello. And according to the powers that be, we're going to see plenty more between Emily and her "Italian Stallion" come season 5.

“Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance,” Collins told Tudum. “We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.” Series creator Darren Star concurred, adding: “I feel like they have a real spark and a real connection and a real romantic connection. A lot of that’s going to continue to play out next season.”

That doesn't mean that ex Gabriel will be fully out of the picture next season — last we saw of the French chef, his restaurant was newly Michelin starred, he had rebuffed Geneviève's romantic attentions and was dead-set on tracking down Emily in Rome to declare his feelings to her. “Sometimes they have amazing chemistry and an amazing connection and yet, they’ve got some obstacles,” Star told The Hollywood Reporter about Emily and Gabriel's relationship. “And maybe Emily and Gabriel aren’t meant to be for now. Maybe they will be for later.”

Elsewhere, Camille announced last season that she wants to adopt a baby and raise the child as a single mother, so we'll no doubt get to follow her through that journey. Mindy is off to Shanghai after an exciting judging opportunity popped up on Chinese Popstar after the double disappointment of her break-up with Nicolas (Paul Forman) and her crushed Eurovision dreams. And Sylvie has been getting very friendly with a former Roman paramour while her husband Laurent G (Arnaud Binard) has been away in St. Tropez — there will be plenty of drama where all that is concerned.

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things "Emily in Paris" season 5, but in the meantime, you can rewatch the drama's first four seasons on Netflix.