'Squid Game' season 3: Everything we know so far

We're officially more than halfway through the "Squid Game" saga. After the first season of the South Korean series became the most-watched series in Netflix history, "Squid Game" season 2 continued that winning streak and assumed the No. 1 spot on the streamer's Top 10 list shortly after premiering on Dec. 26, continuing its reputation as one of the best Netflix shows out there.

And now that viewers have officially caught up with Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and the rest of the competitors, our sights are set on season 3 of the dystopian drama. Though creator Hwang Dong-hyuk never envisioned the show lasting beyond its initial nine episodes, the massive global success of its first season meant that future installments were all but inevitable.

Seasons 2 and 3 were written and filmed back-to-back, which means that the wait for that grand finale will thankfully be way shorter than the three-year hiatus between the first "Squid Game" season and the second. With the final season even closer than anticipated, here's everything we know so far about "Squid Game" season 3.

'Squid Game' season 3 release window

Netflix has not officially announced the release date for "Squid Game" season 3 and simply maintained that the drop would happen sometime in 2025. However, a recent teaser trailer might have leaked the exact dates fans could be expecting more drama from Front Man & co.

According to a video caption posted on Netflix Korea's official YouTube channel, the third season is set to premiere on June 27, 2025. The promo clip was seemingly posted accidentally, as Netflix quickly removed the video, but not before fans could screenshot the leaked date and share it widely on social media.

As for closing out the "Squid Game" story, Hwang wrote of season 3: “I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride.”

'Squid Game' season 3 cast

The cast for "Squid Game" season 3 has not yet been announced, but fans can expect breakout star Lee Jung-jae — who earned a Primetime Emmy for the series — to return as protagonist Seong Gi-hun, who reentered the lethal competition in season 2 to take down the corruption from the inside.

Speaking of corruption, Lee Byung-hun will be back as the sinister leader of the Game, known as the Front Man. Wi Ha-joon will also return as undercover police officer Hwang Jun-ho.

Reportedly joining them will be returning cast members including Kang Ha-neul (as Dae-ho), Lee Jin-wook (as Gyeong-seok), Park Gyu-young (as No-eul), Park Sung-hoon (as Hyun-ju), Yang Dong-geun (as Yong-sik), Jo Yu-ri (as Jun-hee) and Kang Ae-shim (as Jang Geum-ja).

'Squid Game' season 3 plot

(Image credit: No Ju-han/Netflix)

An official synopsis for "Squid Game" season 3 has not been released, but Dong-hyuk told Variety that Gi-hun will be at a very "critical crossroads" in the third installment following his rebellious actions.

(We can expect season 3 to pick up right where that dramatic season 2 finale ended, which saw Gi-hun trying to stage a coup against the Pink Guards but having his efforts squashed after a betrayal by Player 001 and The Front Man.)

"As for the storyline of the third season, Gi-hun having lost everything, including his best friend, and all of his attempts going to failure, it’s now, what is he going to be like? What state is Gi-hun going to be in? And what will he choose to do? Will he continue on with the mission? Is he going to give up or persist?," the series director, writer and executive producer told the outlet.

"And so you’re going to meet our character Gi-hun at a very critical crossroads as we begin the third season. Gi-hun will not be the man he was in Season 2."

Dong-hyuk has also teased that writing the show's second season changed the ending of the entire show. Speaking to IndieWire, he said: "I wrote seasons 2 and 3 at the same time... and along the storyline, there is a turning point that takes place, and that leads to a series of different events, and also leads to a significant change in the character".

“Relatively speaking, the ending for season 2 came to me quite early on. However, the ending to season 3, actually ended up [in] a different direction than what I had initially conceived of. While I was working on the story and working on the script, I saw this new path that I wanted to go down, and so the ending of season 3 actually changed in the process of creating season 2", he added.

Is there a 'Squid Game' season 3 trailer yet?

Though a full-length trailer hasn't yet been released, there was a post-credits clip hidden after the last episode of the second season. "If you watch that clip, it’s going to give you a slight hint as to where Season 3 might take you," Hwang told Variety. "I think that’s all I can say, for now."

The 15-second clip is a sneak peek of Cheol-su, who, like Young-hee, "is a new giant doll that we're going to be showcasing in season 3," Hwang explained to Entertainment Weekly. "And that's also a hint at the most exciting game in season 3 as well. So, while it hasn't been shared yet, I hope everyone will be excited to meet Cheol-su and the new game."