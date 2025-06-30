'Silo' season 4 just got a promising update — and it's good news for season 3

I was not expecting a "Silo" season 4 update so soon.

For those not keeping track, Silo" season 3 of the the Apple TV Plus sci-fi series has already wrapped filming, with a projected release date window of late 2025.

But the dystopian drama is now already about to film season 4. In an interview with ScreenRant, "Silo" season 2 cinematographer Baz Irvine confirmed that the show was getting things started on its final season.

"No, no, three is actually just finished," Irvine told the outlet. "But, interestingly, I met the director, Michael Dinner, who I worked with on season 2 … he made the decision to stay on and do season 3 and season 4, [and] they're actually about to start season 4."

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

We've known for a while now that "Silo" would be taking a page out of the "Slow Horses" book and film seasons back to back.

“There's a big location that we're going to introduce toward the end of Season 3 that plays a very big role in season 4, showrunner Graham Yost told Empire (Yost, coincidentally, also is part of the "Slow Horses" production team).

"And because we shoot all 10 episodes [of each season] at the same time, we had to write season 3 and then basically go right into writing season 4.”

So, in theory, we're still on track for season 3 to hit the streaming service by the end of the year, with season 4 likely coming sometime in 2026.

But what if we're actually ahead of schedule? Filming on season 4 was initially scheduled to begin after a three-month post-production break following season 3. However, if "about to start" refers to any time in the next week or two, the show's production would be running a whole month ahead of schedule.

The show should take the time it needs to get things right, to be clear. But in an age where shows take 2-3 year breaks between seasons, the idea of a show that only goes a year between seasons running a full month ahead of schedule is a refreshing change.