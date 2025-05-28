When is 'Lilo & Stitch' coming to streaming? Here's our best guess

"Snow White" might not have been the mega-hit that Disney probably wanted it to be, but the studio's definitely got a hit on its hands with "Lilo & Stitch."

It's Disney's second live-action remake of the year, and sees the House of Mouse reimagining Chris Sanders' 2002 sci-fi comedy for a new generation, with "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" director Dean Fleischer Camp at the helm.

Once again, wayward alien Experiment 626 crash-lands in Hawaii, where he's mistaken for a lost dog and subsequently taken in by his soon-to-be bestie, six-year-old Lilo (Maia Kealoha), who dubs him "Stitch" and proceeds to try and teach him how to behave. Heartwarming scenes and hijinks ensue.

Reviews have been mixed, so far — it's currently sitting at 69% from critics but 93% from fans on Rotten Tomatoes — but the adorable alien critter's new adventure has already raked in over $360 million worldwide, less than a week after its premiere. And given it dropped the same day as "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning", that's no easy feat!

Prefer to see Experiment 626's antics unfold from the comfort of your own home? Here's our best guess at when "Lilo & Stitch" will be available to stream at home.

When is 'Lilo & Stitch coming to streaming?

Lilo & Stitch | Official Trailer | In Theaters May 23 - YouTube Watch On

At the time of writing, the only way to see the new "Lilo & Stitch" movie is to head to your nearest movie theater.

As per the usual plan, before it comes to streaming, "Lilo & Stitch" will first head to Premium Video-on-Demand (PVOD) storefronts like Amazon and the Google Play Store.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And while we don't have a confirmed "Lilo & Stitch" streaming date at present, we can at least all but guarantee the movie's going to stream on Disney Plus.

As I mentioned above, early signs suggest that Disney's live-action "Lilo & Stitch" adaptation is on track to be a solid hit, so I wouldn't be surprised if we have to wait a while before the movie comes to the small screen.

My current guess at a potential "Lilo & Stitch" streaming date is that the movie will arrive on Disney Plus on or around August 27, 2025.

(Image credit: Disney)

That guess is based on the fact that we typically wait around 100 days for new Disney movies to come to Disney Plus.

Looking back at some of the most recent Disney releases, we waited 97 days for "Mufasa: The Lion King" to arrive, while "Moana 2" viewers had to wait 109 days between the theatrical and Disney Plus release of the hit sequel.

With "Lilo & Stitch" already raking in plenty of cash, though, I wouldn't be surprised if Disney kept it in theaters even longer, so maybe the streaming release won't happen until September.

Of course, this is purely speculation, as we don't have any concrete info mere days after the movie's premiere. As and when we get a confirmed Disney Plus release date for "Lilo & Stitch," we'll be sure to share it here, so keep checking back.

In the meantime, if you're looking to make the most of your Disney Plus subscription, why not check out our guide to the best movies on Disney Plus for more help planning your next movie night?