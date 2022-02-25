About Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide is your knowledgable best friend who's always on call to answer your questions. From phones to TVs, appliances to electric scooters, gaming gear or fitness equipment, we've tested out all the latest products to help inform your buying decisions. We also work hard to surface the best deals on the latest products to help you save money along the way.

We're also here to help you get the most out of your purchases through tips, tricks, and how-tos, and to solve your problems as they arise.

Apart from product reviews, Tom's Guide is here to help keep you entertained with the best shows to watch on all the major streaming services.

Tom's Guide was launched in 2007 by Bestofmedia, which was subsequently acquired by TechMediaNetwork in 2013; in 2014, TechMediaNetwork changed its name to Purch, which was acquired by Future in 2018.

Our Mission

Accomplish your goals

Our primary ambition is to help you leverage the products you buy to achieve your goals, whether it’s being more productive, getting in shape, protecting your privacy, or just having fun.

Find great products without the hassle

We spend more than 4,000 hours a year researching and testing new products to provide recommendations on which we’re willing to stake our reputation. Our reviews and buying guides are here to help you pick the best products for your needs.

Get the best deals

We’ll keep you informed on the latest sales and discounts so you don't have to pay full price, whether it's the best TV deals or best Apple Watch deals. We can also help you where to find PS5 restock.

Discover things others don’t want you to know

From testing the best phone carriers to understanding how buying your own cable modem can free you from recurring fees, our reporting uncovers truths that make life easier.

Save time when problems arise

When jargon confuses or annoys us, we solve problems with helpful tutorials and a community of experts in our forums willing to offer their knowledge.

How we test and rate products

To help make complex tech-buying decisions easier for our readers, we test and review hundreds of different gadgets, software and services each year, ranging from smartphones, laptops and smartwatches to TVs, Bluetooth speakers and the best antivirus suites. Here's how we rate products.

How We Test

Our editorial team rates products with two questions in mind: Is this a good choice for readers, and if so, who should buy it? We'll tell you whether an alternative is better or worse, and in what ways. We also find out what owners of these products are saying, such as by analyzing user reviews, to further inform your next purchase.

Our reviewers spend quality time using each product to determine how well it works for its target market. We'll go jogging with a fitness tracker, play the latest titles on a gaming keyboard or browse the web with several tabs open on a Chromebook.

We also run a bevy of benchmarks and real-world tests, many of which we've developed in-house. For instance, our smartphone, tablet and laptop battery test surfs the web over 4G, 5G, or Wi-Fi, just as you would if you were using these devices at home.

What Our Ratings Mean

On Tom's Guide, all products are rated on a scale of 1 to 5, where higher is better. Products may also receive an Editors’ Choice award, which marks them as best-in-class. The ratings are as follows; anything rated 2 or below is not recommended:

5 stars = Practically perfect

4 stars = Totally worth it

3 stars = Worth considering

2.5 stars = Meh

2 stars = Not worth the money

1 stars = Laughably bad

Best Picks and Use-Case Recommendations

Our Best Picks lists don't just name our top overall picks, but also make specific, tailored recommendations for different scenarios. For example, we pick the best TVs in different sizes and price ranges, and look at the best drones both for beginners and fliers who want high-quality aerial photography. Ultimately, we judge products based on what they're trying to accomplish as well as how well they reach their target audience, thus giving shoppers a complete picture of not only whether a product is good or great but whether it's good or great for them.

Editorial independence

No outside party determines what products we review or the content of our reviews. Tom's Guide accepts advertising and enable visitors to purchase the items we evaluate through the use of buy buttons. However, these revenue relationships are handled by the Future ad-sales and e-commerce teams, and neither they nor advertisers are permitted to influence our coverage.

We accept several forms of advertising, including occasional sponsored content (aka "native advertising"). Paid placements are clearly identified so that our readers can easily tell the difference between a paid promotion and our objective advice.

(Image credit: IPSO)

Tom's Guide is a member of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (which regulates the UK's magazine and newspaper industry). We abide by the Editors' Code of Practice and are committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism. If you think that we have not met those standards and want to make a complaint please contact us here. If we are unable to resolve your complaint, or if you would like more information about IPSO or the Editors' Code, contact IPSO on 0300 123 2220 or visit www.ipso.co.uk.

