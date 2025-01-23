'The Traitors' on Peacock is good — but there's a better version you can stream right now

“The Traitors” is a genuine television phenomenon. Ever since the first season launched on Peacock in February 2023, viewers have been delighting in each dramatic twist and unexpected banishment as a group of “faithfuls” attempt to detect the "traitors" in their midst. It’s a wonderful idea for a reality TV show and has already created some golden TV moments.

Over on Peacock, the third season of “The Traitors” is currently underway, and it’s once again proving a hit for the (often overlooked) streaming service. Social media is abuzz with memes and reactions to each new episode, but I’ve got to be honest, having dipped my toe into the American version of the series, there’s one thing that’s become very apparent: “The Traitors” U.K. is clearly superior, and it’s not even a close contest even. The margin is pretty big.

My colleague, Tom Pritchard, comprehensively argued this point back when each regional version was airing its first seasons in early 2023 and I'm here to make the case all over again because even two seasons later the U.K. still wins.

If you consider yourself a “Traitors” superfan and haven’t watched the U.K. version of the parlor game, you’re doing yourself a huge disservice. Here’s why “The Traitors” U.K. is the best spin on this reality competition concept, and a must-watch on either side of the pond.

‘The Traitors’ U.K. is the best version of a brilliant concept

The Traitors Series 3 | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

“The Traitors” U.K. and U.S. are remarkably similar in numerous ways. For starters, both revolve around the same core concept and see a group of contestants convene in a Scottish castle to play a parlor game where some are marked as “traitors” and the rest as “faithful.” The faithfuls must identify the traitors while the latter group attempts to survive undetected. Both versions of the show are even filmed and set in the same location, Ardross Castle.

Aside from differing hosts — the delightfully sinister Alan Cumming in the U.S. and more motherly Claudia Winkleman in the U.K. — the two versions of the series (both themselves inspired by a Dutch series called “De Verraders”) appear virtually indistinguishable. However, there is one key difference: The contestants.

The key difference here is that the “The Traitors” U.S. pulls its pool of faithfuls from the world of (minor) celebrities filling its ranks primarily with reality TV veterans, social online influencers even a former Speaker of the British House of Commons in season 2. Whereas in the U.K. version, the contestants are just regular people without previous appearances on reality television.

(Image credit: BBC)

Granted, the U.S. “Traitors” did launch its first season with a mix of celebrities and ordinary folk but in seasons 2 and 3 the group has been entirely comprised of recognizable faces (or at least, recognizable to reality TV addicts). In my opinion, this has proved to be a strategic error as the U.K.’s crop of participants proved to be much stronger and led to a more exciting game.

Over in the U.K., there have been highly memorable traitors like Wilfred Webster in season 1, or Harry Clark in season 2, and that’s before we talk about the myriad of iconic faithfuls from Jaz Singh to Maddy Smedley. With the “big” personalities that typify the majority of reality TV stars removed, “The Traitors” U.K. feels just a little bit more “real” and it’s much easier to get invested when you know that winning the prize pot of cash means a lot more.

(Image credit: BBC)

While “The Traitors” U.K. is still a polished, and undoubtedly highly-edited, reality television product, because of its focus on regular people it manages to feel significantly more authentic, and less glossy than its boisterous and often brash American counterpart. And in my eyes, that’s a huge positive as it allows the game of deception to take center stage rather than the series being dominated by whichever TV personality craves the most screen time.

If you’re a fan of “The Traitors” on Peacock, it’s hard to imagine you won’t also get plenty of enjoyment out of “The Traitors” U.K. and the good news is you don’t need to search very far to watch it now. “The Traitors” U.K. seasons 1 and 2 are also streaming on Peacock, with season 3 currently airing on the BBC in its native country and expected to arrive on Peacock in the coming weeks. So, whether you’re a traitor or faithful get streaming "The Traitors" U.K. now.

Watch "The Traitors" U.K. seasons 1 and 2 on Peacock now