5 best Prime Video movies to stream now before they leave this month

As the month winds down, now’s the perfect time to squeeze in a few great Prime Video picks before they vanish from the streaming service. While new titles are always on the way, some fan-favorites and underrated gems are getting ready to make their exit.

This time around, the streamer is losing everything from an overlooked sci-fi thriller to an intense war story with Leonardo DiCaprio and even one of the best “Mission: Impossible” movies. So whether you’re craving suspense or something with a little more action, there’s still time to press play.

Here are five movies worth watching before they’re gone. And if you’re hunting for your next binge, don’t miss what’s new on Prime Video in June 2025.

‘High-Rise’ (2015)

High-Rise - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Some movies fade from memory as soon as the credits roll, and then there are ones like “High-Rise,” which stick with you in the strangest way, even if you can’t fully explain why.

I came across it on Prime Video a while ago, thinking it’d be a stylish drama with Tom Hiddleston looking sharp in a suit. Instead, I found myself watching something far more unsettling, surreal, and oddly hypnotic.

“High-Rise,” based on the novel by J.G. Ballard, is set in a sleek, high-tech apartment building in 1970s London. The story follows Dr. Robert Laing (Hiddleston), a reserved man who moves into one of the building's luxurious upper-floor apartments. At first, the high-rise seems like a modern utopia, offering residents everything they need — supermarkets, gyms, even schools — without having to leave the building.

But beneath the polished surface, tensions between the wealthier residents on the upper floors and the working-class tenants below begin to simmer. Laing finds himself caught in the middle.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Prime Video until June 28

‘Blood Diamond’ (2006)

Blood Diamond (2006) Official Trailer - Leonardo DiCaprio Movie - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video is about to lose one of the best Leonardo DiCaprio movies you probably haven’t watched. “Blood Diamond” isn’t a perfect movie by any means, but its central performances help elevate it into a gripping, high-stakes action thriller.

The real standout here is, of course, Leo. As Danny Archer, he delivers one of his most compelling performances to date, commanding the screen with every moment he's in. It’s a shame this story has been overlooked since.

“Blood Diamond” is a political war thriller set during the brutal civil war in 1990s Sierra Leone. The story follows two men: Danny Archer (DiCaprio), a mercenary and diamond smuggler from Zimbabwe, and Solomon Vandy (Djimon Hounsou), a local fisherman who is separated from his family. Solomon is forced to work in the diamond fields, where he discovers and hides a rare pink diamond that could change both of their lives.

As Archer learns about Solomon’s hidden gem, he offers to help reunite Solomon with his family in exchange for the diamond. They’re joined by Maddy Bowen (Jennifer Connelly), an American journalist investigating the link between conflict diamonds and Western markets.

Watch on Prime Video until June 30

‘Fury’ (2014)

FURY - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I’ve always felt like I missed out by not catching “Fury” in theaters, as there’s just something about watching war movies on the big screen that amplifies everything.

The last war thriller I saw in theaters was “Warfare,” and it completely pulled me in. The sound design alone made it clear why this genre works best when you’re fully immersed. Even so, “Fury” still packs a punch at home, and I’d argue it’s one of Brad Pitt’s most overlooked flicks in recent years.

“Fury” takes place during the final months of World War II in Europe. It follows a hardened U.S. Army sergeant named Don “Wardaddy” Collier (Pitt), who commands a Sherman tank and its five-man crew on a deadly mission behind enemy lines.

As Nazi Germany crumbles, Wardaddy and his team — including the gunner “Bible” (Shia LaBeouf), the loader “Coon-Ass” (Jon Bernthal), the driver “Gordo” (Michael Peña), and a young, inexperienced typist-turned-assistant driver named Norman (Logan Lerman) — face overwhelming odds. They're outgunned and outnumbered, but their camaraderie and grit are their only weapons as they push forward into enemy territory.

Watch on Prime Video until June 30

‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’ (2011)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011) | Official Trailer - Tom Cruise - YouTube Watch On

“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” never gets old for me. Maybe it’s the Burj Khalifa sequence (which I still hold my breath through every time) or the fact that it marked a real turning point in the franchise.

I remember watching it for the first time and thinking that this is what action movies are supposed to feel like. It’s slick, fast-paced, and filled with just enough chaos to keep you on the edge of your seat without ever feeling like too much.

“Ghost Protocol” follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team after a catastrophic bombing of the Kremlin wrongly implicates the Impossible Missions Force (IMF). As a result, the IMF is shut down and disavowed, meaning Ethan and his crew must operate without any official support or resources.

Their mission: stop a dangerous nuclear extremist named Kurt Hendricks (Michael Nyqvist), who plans to trigger global war using stolen nuclear launch codes. With time running out, Ethan teams up with new and familiar allies — tech expert Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), field agent Jane Carter (Paula Patton), and analyst William Brandt (Jeremy Renner) — to track down Hendricks across the globe.

Watch on Prime Video until June 30

‘Titanic’ (1997)

Titanic (1997) | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Titanic” was the first movie to break the billion-dollar mark at the global box office, cementing its status as a massive cultural phenomenon.

Directed by James Cameron, this sweeping romance features Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as two ill-fated lovers who meet aboard the ship’s inaugural (and tragically final) journey. For over 25 years, it has remained a beloved classic and a go-to choice for date nights everywhere.

The story centers on Jack Dawson (DiCaprio), a free-spirited artist from a humble background, and Rose DeWitt Bukater (Winslet), a young woman from an upper-class family trapped in a controlling engagement.

When their paths cross aboard the ship’s maiden voyage, a passionate and forbidden romance blossoms between them, challenging social boundaries and expectations. When the Titanic tragically hits an iceberg and begins to sink, Jack and Rose fight to survive the disaster while confronting their feelings.

Watch on Prime Video until June 30