Prime Video is losing an intense psychological thriller movie that’ll twist your mind — but it’s now streaming on Netflix instead

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably spent way too much time scrolling through streaming services looking for the perfect thriller. And thanks to the constant shuffle of titles between platforms, it’s all-too-easy to miss out on some real gems.

One of them includes “Copycat,” a ‘90s psychological thriller that deserves way more love than it gets.

Starring Sigourney Weaver and Holly Hunter, “Copycat” is quietly one of the best thrillers of its era, and features one of Weaver’s most gripping (and overlooked) performances. It’s currently streaming on Prime Video, but not for much longer, as the movie is set to leave the platform on July 1.

Thankfully, it’s not vanishing entirely. You can also stream it on Netflix, where it recently climbed into the top 10, proof that viewers are rediscovering this underrated classic. Even if you’ve seen it before, “Copycat” is absolutely worth revisiting. The suspense holds up beautifully, the performances are solid, and nearly 30 years on, it still knows how to get under your skin.

So, here’s everything to know about “Copycat” and why you should add it to your Prime Video (or Netflix) watchlist.

What is ‘Copycat’ about?

“Copycat” follows Dr. Helen Hudson (Sigourney Weaver), a renowned criminal psychologist and expert on serial killers. After surviving a traumatic attack by one of her former subjects, Helen develops severe agoraphobia and becomes a recluse, confined to her high-tech San Francisco apartment.

Her isolation is interrupted when a series of murders begin to surface, each one eerily replicating the methods of infamous serial killers from the past. The police, struggling to track the killer, enlist Helen’s help.

Detective M.J. Monahan (Holly Hunter) and her partner Reuben Goetz (Dermot Mulroney) form a reluctant alliance with the reclusive psychologist, relying on her expertise to build a profile of the murderer.

As Helen becomes more involved in the investigation, she discovers that the killer is not only mimicking historical murderers but also closely studying her work and life. The case grows increasingly personal, with the killer taunting Helen directly, drawing her out of her isolation and into a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

‘Copycat’ needs to be on your watchlist

There’s a reason “Copycat” keeps popping back into the streaming spotlight nearly 30 years after its release. It’s just a really solid and confidently crafted thriller. No frills, no gimmicks, just clean, absorbing storytelling that locks in from the opening scene and steadily tightens its grip.

Sigourney Weaver plays a criminal psychologist who’s retreated from the world after a violent attack. We first meet her giving a lecture about serial killers, totally in control of the room, and then everything unravels. She’s not Ripley here. She’s not saving the world. She’s anxious, terrified, and brilliant.

And while “Alien” will always be my favorite franchise ever (and her role as Ellen Ripley remains iconic), “Copycat” deserves some love too. It’s one of Weaver’s most underrated performances, and somehow it’s rarely mentioned when we talk about her best work.

This thriller is essentially a slow-burn murder mystery that hits all the right notes. A new killer is on the loose, copying the signatures of infamous murderers from the past, and Helen is reluctantly pulled into the case. She’s paired with Holly Hunter’s rational detective (who’s also excellent), and the dynamic between the two is half the fun.

The screenplay, by first-time writer David Madsen and Ann Biderman, offers a clever twist, one that feels somewhat in step with the vibe of “Seven.” The concept of a killer replicating real-life infamous murders is deeply unsettling, arguably even more so than using the seven deadly sins as a framework.

And it's refreshing to see a crime thriller anchored by a female duo for a change, breaking away from the typical buddy-cop formula.

“Copycat” has plenty going for it, but it’s not without its imperfections, of course. The premise of a murderer imitating well-known killers can feel a bit familiar, and at times, the plot’s direction becomes fairly easy to predict.

Beyond Weaver and Hunter’s standout performances, the rest of the cast doesn’t get a lot of development. This leaves much of the surrounding world feeling somewhat underwritten and less engaging than it could be.

However, I’m confident that viewers will find “Copycat” compelling, and despite its flaws, it’s definitely worth a watch.

This isn’t an action-packed thriller, and it won’t blow your mind. Instead, “Copycat” aims to be thoughtful and tightly wound, which work perfectly when anchored by two brilliant performances. If you missed it the first time around (or just haven’t revisited it in years), it’s more than earned its spot back on your watchlist.

As a reminder, “Copycat” leaves Prime Video on July 1, so you still have time. Otherwise, you can stream it on Netflix right now.