New on Netflix in July 2025 — every movie and show coming this month

Netflix has announced everything coming to the streaming service in July 2025, and there are some heavy hitters. It wasn't too hard to find five must-watch shows and movies that you need to add to your watchlist.

First up is "The Old Guard 2." This superhero movie is the sequel to 2020's "The Old Guard," which we ranked number 78 on our list of the top 100 superhero movies. Starring Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman, it's undoubtedly the top title this month.

Then there's "The Sandman" season 2, which is arriving in three waves this month for a bittersweet series finale. If you watched the first season of the DC Comics adaptation in 2022, you'll know that this show isn't one to miss.

Aside from these top picks, I've got the full slate of everything new to Netflix this month listed below. Plus, we have a roundup of what’s leaving Netflix in July 2025, so you have one last chance to watch.

Here's everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix this month.

New on Netflix in July 2025: Top picks

‘The Old Guard 2’

The Old Guard 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Old Guard 2" has Charlize Theron reprising as Andromache of Scythia (known to her friends as Andy). She's the leader of a group of immortal soldiers who are mercenaries for hire.

But immortality gives you a lot of time to make enemies, and Andy has made a powerful one in Quyhn (Ngô Thanh Vân) — a fellow immortal whom Andy left to drown for eternity 500 years early.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Quyhn has finally escaped her watery prison, though, and she's looking for payback. She's not the only one targeting Andy and her soldiers, either. Discord (Uma Thurman) is hunting her down and she's the first of the immortals, so there's no tougher foe out there.

Stream on Netflix starting July 2

‘The Sandman’ season 2

The Sandman: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Sandman" was a favorite of a few of us here at Tom's Guide (myself included) when it came out in 2022. So when it was renewed relatively quickly later that year, I was excited for more.

Since that announcement, though, Netflix has also decided to cancel the show, making season 2 its final season. This was in no small part due to the allegations of sexual assault against Neil Gaiman, who created "The Sandman" and was an executive producer on the Netflix series.

Despite this bittersweet ending, it does look like Netflix spared no expense for Lord Morpheus's (Tom Sturridge) last hurrah, and the trailer brings back some familiar faces. I'm personally most excited for the return of The Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), who was the main villain of season 1.

Volume 1 drops six episodes on July 3, with Volume 2 dropping the final five episodes of season 2's main storyline on July 24. A series finale special episode will arrive on July 31, bringing the show to a close.

Stream Volume 1 on Netflix starting July 3

‘Too Much’

TOO MUCH | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Too Much" stars Megan Stalter as Jessica, who leaves New York for London after a bad breakup.

There, she meets Felix (Will Sharpe), an indie musician who is not the Hugh Grant type she was hoping to meet, but he might just be the right person for her right now.

This show was one of my most anticipated Netflix shows of 2025 when the year started, and it still is. Stalter has been great in "Hacks," I've loved Sharpe in "The White Lotus" season 2 and "A Real Pain and while show creator Lena Dunham isn't always everyone's favorite, there's no denying that she's created brilliant TV before.

Stream on Netflix starting July 10

‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Happy Gilmore 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Happy Gilmore" is likely on Adam Sandler's Mount Rushmore of greatest performances. The ice hockey player turned professional golfer was iconic in the 90s and it still is today.

At least, that seems to be what Netflix is counting on, as "Happy Gilmore 2" looks like more of the same as the first movie based on the official trailer.

This sequel is set 30 years after winning the Tour Championship in the first movie, and has a retired Happy needing to return to golf to pay for his daughter Vienna's (Sunny Sandler) ballet school.

But a familiar face in Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) is standing in Happy's way, and is on a quest to take back his title.

Stream on Netflix starting July 25

‘Untamed’

UNTAMED | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Untamed" is a new Netflix miniseries created by Mark L. Smith, who most recently was part of the team behind "American Primeval," a miniseries from Peter Berg that debuted on Netflix earlier this year.

So it's safe to say that the creative team behind this new thriller set in Yellowstone National Park has some familiarity with the expanse of the wild American West.

In this murder mystery, a woman's death in the national park has federal agent Kyle Turner (Eric Bana) looking for answers. To find them, he will need to go into the depths of the park, where the only laws that rule are the laws of nature.

Stream on Netflix starting July 17

Everything new on Netflix in July 2025

Synopses provided by Netflix

JULY 1

"Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Insider accounts and never-seen-before footage tell the story of the 7/7 bombings on London’s transport network in 2005 — and its explosive aftermath.

"Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Featuring tell-all interviews with insiders and former staff, this exposé traces American Apparel's journey from fashion phenomenon to financial flop.

"17 Again"

"Annie (1982)"

"Blow"

"Born on the Fourth of July"

"Captain Phillips"

"The Deer Hunter"

"Friday Night Lights"

"Here Comes the Boom"

"The Hitman’s Bodyguard"

"The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"

"Horrible Bosses"

"The Karate Kid"

"The Karate Kid"

"The Karate Kid Part II"

"The Karate Kid Part III"

"Mission: Impossible"

"Mission: Impossible II"

"Mission: Impossible III"

"Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol"

"Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation"

"Mom" seasons 1-8

"The Notebook"

"Pacific Rim"

"PAW Patrol" seasons 2-3

"Portlandia" seasons 1-8

"The Sweetest Thing"

"Tangerine"

"V for Vendetta"

"White Chicks"

"Yellowjackets" season 2

"Zathura: A Space Adventure"

JULY 2

"The Old Guard 2" (Netflix film)

Andy and her team of immortal warriors fight with renewed purpose as they face a powerful new foe threatening their mission to protect humanity.

"Tour de France: Unchained" season 3 (GB) (Netflix documentary)

In a thrilling 2024 Tour de France, larger teams dominate while smaller ones struggle to survive — and recent injuries cast a long shadow for some.

JULY 3

"Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano" (Netflix sports series)

Narrated by Uma Thurman, the film follows Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano's intense journey and preparations as they train for their historic trilogy fight, airing live on Netflix on July 11th.

"The Sandman" season 2 volume 1 (Netflix series)

A reunion of the Endless thrusts Lord Morpheus onto a perilous path, where a fateful choice makes him the target of a relentless quest for vengeance.

"Mr. Robot" seasons 1-4

JULY 4

"All the Sharks" (Netflix documentary)

All the Sharks is a thrilling new competition series where four teams of passionate shark experts embark on the ultimate adventure to find and photograph the most sharks. Racing against time - and each other - teams dive deep into the world's most spectacular shark habitats, all in hopes of winning a $50,000 prize for their chosen marine charity. Over six action-packed episodes, they'll travel from the crystal-clear Caribbean waters to the mysterious depths of the Pacific where they'll come face to toothy face with incredible species like the critically endangered Great Hammerhead and the remarkable walking Epaulette Shark. Blending breath-taking visuals, "fin-tastic' shark facts, and stunning underwater encounters, All the Sharks is a fun, fast-paced journey into the misunderstood world of sharks —showcasing why these incredible creatures are more vital to our planet now more than ever.

JULY 5

"The Summer Hikaru Died" (JP) (Netflix anime)

Six months ago, Hikaru vanished for a week. Now, as his best friend Yoshiki senses something amiss and confronts him, the harrowing truth emerges.

JULY 8

"Better Late Than Single" (KR) (Netflix series)

Ready to step into the dating world, lifelong singles get expert help for style, health and confidence. Will they manage hiccups on their way to love?

"Nate Jackson: Super Funny" (Netflix comedy special)

Sharp jokes meet savage roasts as Nate Jackson blends his infamous crowd work with takes on topics from judgment-free gyms to catfishing.

"Quarterback" season 2 (Netflix sports series)

From stunning wins to crushing losses, the hit series returns to give viewers exclusive, unprecedented access to Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff on and off the field during the 2024-25 NFL season.

"Trainwreck: The Real Project X" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

A night of drunken chaos rocks a quiet Dutch town in this shocking documentary about a teen's birthday invite that accidentally went viral on Facebook.

"A Star Is Born" (2018)

"Sullivan's Crossing" seasons 1-2

JULY 9

"Building The Band" (Netflix series)

Building the Band brings together talented singers for a truly unique competition show where building the perfect band is all about chemistry. The singers are in complete control as they seek to form their very own bands in individual ‘booths’ without ever seeing each other. All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection and chemistry. What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography, and style come into play? With incredible performances, emotional stakes, and one big goal—to find the next great music band—the stage is set for an unforgettable experience.

"The Gringo Hunters" (MX) (Netflix series)

A top Mexican police unit hunts U.S. fugitives fleeing across the border, grappling with lies and crime in this gripping series based on true events.

"Under a Dark Sun" (FR) (Netflix series)

On the run from her troubled past, a young mother is accused of killing her new boss at a flower farm just before discovering he's actually her father.

"Ziam" (TH) (Netflix film)

In a fight for survival against a horrifying army of zombies, a former Muay Thai fighter must use skill, speed and grit to save his wife — and his life.

"Mad Max: Fury Road"

JULY 10

"7 Bears" (FR) (Netflix family)

Forget the Seven Dwarfs — here come the 7 Bears! This lovable pack of furballs is putting a fuzzy twist on the classic fairy tales you thought you knew.

"Brick" (DE) (Netflix film)

When a mysterious brick wall encloses their apartment building overnight, Tim and Olivia must unite with their wary neighbors to get out alive.

"Leviathan" (JP) (Netflix anime)

Set in an alternate steampunk past, an Austrian fugitive prince and a Scottish airman in disguise embark on an unexpected quest to prevent a world war.

"Off Road" (IL) (Netflix series)

Two Israeli actors embark on an unforgettable road trip across Central Asia to learn more about themselves and the people they encounter along the way.

"Too Much" (GB) (Netflix series)

When a heartbroken New Yorker moves to London hoping for a love story, she falls for an indie musician who's anything but the typical romantic hero.

"Sneaky Pete" seasons 1-3

JULY 11

"Aap Jaisa Koi" (IN) (Netflix film)

Shrirenu lives by tradition. Madhu lives unapologetically. When their paths cross, a tender romance unfolds — awkward, sweet but shadowed by patriarchy.

"Almost Cops" (NL) (Netflix film)

When an overeager community officer and a reckless ex-detective are forced to team up, plenty of chaos ensues on the streets of Rotterdam.

"Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3" (Netflix live event)

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano headline a historic all-women’s boxing mega-event from Madison Square Garden. Presented by Most Valuable Promotions.

"Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding" (Netflix film)

Madea packs her best floral dresses and a whole lot of chaos when the Simmons family heads to the Bahamas for her grandniece's whirlwind wedding.

JULY 14

"Apocalypse in the Tropics" (BR) (Netflix documentary)

When does a democracy end, and a theocracy begin? In Apocalypse in the Tropics, director Petra Costa takes us on a decade-long journey through the spiritual and political upheaval of Brazil. What begins as a search for signs of life in a fragile democracy transforms into a deeper inquiry into the seductions of power, prophecy and belief. Costa gains extraordinary access to current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, former President Jair Bolsonaro and the nation’s magnetic televangelist Silas Malafaia. More than a chronicle of political change, Apocalypse in the Tropics is a cinematic investigation of the fault lines that emerge when religion fuels political ambition.

With the savage clarity that defined her Academy Award–nominated The Edge of Democracy, Costa documents a time of kaleidoscopic confusion and fear with intimate observational filmmaking that braids together the personal, the historic and the mythic. As faith shifts from private refuge to public battleground, Brazil holds a mirror to a world where democracies are being tested by the power of prophecy.

"SAKAMOTO DAYS" season 1 part 2 (JP) (Netflix anime)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

JULY 15

"Trainwreck: Balloon Boy" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

A homemade flying saucer lifts off, and a 6-year-old boy might be inside. National panic ensues — but what truly happened? This documentary investigates.

"Entitled" season 1

"Jaws"

"Jaws 2"

"Jaws 3"

"Jaws: The Revenge"

JULY 16

"Amy Bradley Is Missing" (Netflix documentary)

This true-crime series investigates the 1998 disappearance of a 23-year-old woman from a Caribbean cruise and her family's tireless search for answers.

"Mamma Mia!"

"Wanted"

JULY 17

"Catalog" (EG) (Netflix series)

A recently widowed workaholic clumsily navigates life with his kids, guided by his late wife's online tips. Can he ace this crash course in parenthood?

"Community Squad" season 2 (AR) (Netflix series)

During the election campaign, the Urban Guard expands and Felipe is recruited by Intelligence. The city isn't ready — but neither are they.

"UNTAMED" (Netflix series)

A character-driven mystery-thriller that follows Kyle Turner (played by Eric Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.

JULY 18

"Almost Family" (BR) (Netflix film)

A Brazilian dad meets his match in his daughter's Argentine in-laws — where a trip to Bariloche spirals into a comedy of local pride and competition.

"Delirium" (CO) (Netflix series)

When his wife Agustina falls into delirium, a professor delves into her dark past to piece together her story and uncover the cause of her madness.

"I’m Still a Superstar" (ES) (Netflix documentary)

This documentary explores Yurena's meteoric rise to fame as Tamara, the media frenzy she faced in the 2000s and the present-day lives of her TV rivals.

"Superstar" (ES) (Netflix series)

Set deep in the chaos of the early 2000s, this series reimagines the life of pop icon Tamara — and her metamorphosis into Yurena — as never seen before.

"Vir Das: Fool Volume" (IN) (Netflix comdey special)

Whether it's the police, the evil eye or a badly timed lost voice, comedian Vir Das explores how embracing foolishness has led him to shared happiness.

"Wall to Wall" (KR) (Netflix film)

A man who poured his life savings into a new apartment discovers its walls are full of disturbing noises, hostile neighbors and unsettling secrets.

JULY 19

"Eight for Silver"

JULY 21

"The Hunting Wives" season 1

"The Steve Harvey Show" seasons 1-6

JULY 22

"Trainwreck: P.I. Moms" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

This tell-all documentary investigates an early 2000s reality show about private eye moms and the drug scandal that sabotaged the series and its stars.

JULY 23

"Critical: Between Life and Death" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

From critical emergencies to the operating room, this documentary series follows London's trauma units as they treat the most severely injured.

"Letters From The Past" (TR) (Netflix series)

When a young woman discovers a long-buried secret about her past, she must trace back a collection of letters to their writers to uncover the truth.

"Hightown" seasons 1-3

"House of Lies" seasons 1-5

JULY 24

"A Normal Woman" (ID) (Netflix film)

When an unidentified disease starts to upend her life, a socialite must unravel the mystery behind it — before her whole sense of self falls apart.

"Hitmakers" (Netflix series)

Creativity and ego collide in this all-access reality series that follows a group of gifted songwriters as they pen hits for music's biggest stars.

"My Melody & Kuromi" (JP) (Netflix anime)

When My Melody's visit to the Cloud Kingdom leads to a whirlwind of trouble, can she, Kuromi and their friends save their home before it's too late?

"The Sandman" season 2 volume 2 (Netflix series)

A reunion of the Endless thrusts Lord Morpheus onto a perilous path, where a fateful choice makes him the target of a relentless quest for vengeance.

JULY 25

"Happy Gilmore 2" (Netflix film)

Happy Gilmore returns!

"Trigger" (KR) (Netflix series)

As illegal firearms flood into a gun-free South Korea, a resolute cop and a cunning arms broker find themselves at odds in a tense showdown.

"The Winning Try" (KR) (Netflix series)

Ju Ga Ram used to be a rugby player who was the hope for Korean rugby. He had talent and star potential, but a drug scandal ruined everything.

JULY 28

The Lazarus Project: Seasons 1-2

JULY 29

"Dusty Slay: Wet Heat" (Netflix comedy special)

In this hour-long comedy special filmed at the Walker Theatre in Chattanooga, TN, Slay’s signature working-class comedy takes center stage.

"Trainwreck: Storm Area 51" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

When 20-year old Matty Roberts creates a Facebook event inviting people to storm the classified Air Force facility Area 51 in the Nevada desert, the post quickly goes viral, with hundreds and then thousands saying they’ll join the event that stated “They can’t stop all of us”.

"WWE: Unreal"(Netflix sports series)

For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer's room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.

JULY 30

"Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes" (Netflix documentary)

From Emmy-winning and Academy Award nominated director Joe Berlinger, this chilling new chapter of Conversations with a Killer delves into one of the most infamous cases in American history: the 44-caliber killer, David Berkowitz.

"Unspeakable Sins" (MX) (Netflix series)

A woman trapped in a controlling marriage finds solace in a secret affair with a younger man until it spirals into a dangerous game of survival.

JULY 31

"An Honest Life" (SE) (Netflix film)

When a cynical law student in search of inspiration joins a band of anarchists, he becomes entangled in a web of crime where he is more pawn than player.

"Glass Heart" (Netflix series)

An aspiring drummer suddenly loses her spot in the band. But when a brilliant musician recruits her for his new band, her life takes a passionate turn.

"Leanne" (Netflix series)

When her husband leaves her for another woman, a resilient Southern mom starts over with the support of her loving but unfiltered family.

"Marked" (ZA) (Netflix series)

Desperate to pay for her daughter's life-saving surgery, devout ex-cop Babalwa turns to an unholy savior to help her plan a daring heist.

"The Sandman" season 2 special episode (Netflix series)

In this standalone episode, a journalist whose work has left him feeling hopeless about the world has a life-altering 24 hours after crossing paths with Death on her day off.

Leaving Netflix in July 2025

Leaving 7/1/25

"13 Going on 30"

"28 Days"

"3 Ninjas: Kick Back"

"Annabelle"

"Colombiana"

"Constantine"

"Couples Retreat"

"Crazy, Stupid, Love."

"Do the Right Thing"

"Draft Day"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Friends with Money"

"Geostorm"

"Get Him to the Greek"

"Hotel Transylvania"

"Hotel Transylvania 2"

"I Know What You Did Last Summer"

"Loudermilk" seasons 1-3

"The Net"

"The Nun"

"Obsessed"

"Ocean's Eleven"

"Ocean's Thirteen"

"Ocean's Twelve"

"Resident Evil: Retribution"

"Runaway Jury"

"Sicario: Day of the Soldado"

"Sisters"

"Twilight"

"The Twilight Saga: New Moon"

"The Twilight Saga: Eclipse"

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1"

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2"

"The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2"

Leaving 7/3/25

"Insecure" seasons 1-5

Leaving 7/4/25

"80 for Brady"

Leaving 7/5/25

"The Addams Family"

Leaving 7/8/25

"This Is Us" seasons 1-6

Leaving 7/13/25

"Life or Something Like It"

Leaving 7/15/25

"Barbie"

Leaving 7/16/25

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga"

Leaving 7/22/25

"Call My Agent!" seasons 1-4

Leaving 7/25/25

"Scream VI"

Leaving 7/26/25

"Wynonna Earp" seasons 1-4

Leaving 7/28/25

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2"

Leaving 7/30/25

"The Kingdom"

LAST CALL - NETFLIX GAMES

Leaving 7/2/25

"Carmen Sandiego"

"Hades"

Leaving 7/15/25

"Battleship"

"Braid: Anniversary Edition"

"The Case of the Golden Idol"

"CoComelon: Play with JJ"

"Death's Door"

"Diner Out: Merge Cafe"

"Dumb Ways to Survive"

"FashionVerse: Fashion Your Way"

"Ghost Detective"

"Katana ZERO"

"Lego Legacy: Heroes Unboxed"

"Ludo King"

"Monument Valley"

"Monument Valley 2"

"Monument Valley 3"

"Rainbow 6 SMOL"

"Raji: An Ancient Epic"

"The Rise of the Golden Idol"

"Spongebob: Bubble Pop"

"TED Tumblewords"

"Vineyard Valley"