'The Last of Us' season 3: Everything we know so far
Season 3 has already been confirmed, so here’s everything we know about it right now
With “The Last of Us” season 2 now finished (and leaving fans divided in its wake), attention has quickly turned to what’s next.
The second season picks up with Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) living in Jackson. But that peace is short-lived, as Ellie sets out on a brutal path after a devastating loss. Along the way, we’re introduced to new characters, including Abby Anderson (Kaitlyn Dever), whose connection to Joel changes everything.
Season 2 adapts only the first portion of “The Last of Us Part II,” ending on a major cliffhanger that leaves much of the game’s narrative still to be explored. With HBO confirming the show’s renewal and even teasing the possibility of a fourth season, the adaptation is clearly far from over.
Below, we break down everything we know so far about “The Last of Us” season 3, including casting, possible story direction, release speculation, and how it all ties into the source material.
Heads up: spoilers ahead for both "The Last of Us" season 2 and the Part II game. If you're not caught up, now’s a good time to watch before reading.
'The Last of Us' season 3 release speculation
Since “The Last of Us” season 1 debuted in 2023 and season 2 followed in 2025, it’s reasonable to assume season 3 might arrive after another two-year gap.
In a recent interview with GamesRadar+, co-creator and lead writer Craig Mazin confirmed that writing for season 3 hasn't started yet. With season 2 now wrapped, the writers' room is expected to kick into gear soon, but as of now, nothing is set in stone.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
If the production follows a similar schedule to previous seasons, a 2027 premiere seems like a realistic estimate.
'The Last of Us' season 3 potential cast
Season 3 is expected to dive into Abby’s storyline in Seattle, unfolding her perspective during the time Ellie and Dina were tracking her. That means we’ll likely see members of Abby’s original crew again, which includes Owen (Spencer Lord), Mel (Ariela Barer), Manny (Danny Ramirez) and Nora (Tati Gabrielle).
Two key figures in Abby’s storyline from the second game are Lev and Yara, siblings from the Seraphite faction who play a major role in her arc. While their inclusion in season 3 hasn’t been officially confirmed, it would be surprising if they were left out given how integral they are to Abby’s development and the emotional weight of her journey.
Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and Isabela Merced (Dina) are almost certain to return, along with Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, whose presence in the show has been expanded, making him a more prominent (and intimidating) figure than in the game. Tommy (Gabriel Luna) is also guaranteed to return.
As for characters like Joel and Jesse (Young Mazino), who didn’t survive season 2, there's a chance they could show up in flashbacks, but don't get your hopes up.
Here's a speculative list, which we'll continue to update over the coming months:
- Bella Ramsey as Ellie
- Kaitlyn Dever as Abby
- Gabriel Luna as Tommy
- Isabela Merced as Dina
- Spencer Lord as Owen
- Ariela Barer as Mel
- Danny Ramirez as Manny
- Tati Gabrielle as Nora
- Jeffrey Wright as Isaac
- Alanna Ubach as Hanrahan
- Rutina Wesley as Maria
What could 'The Last of Us' season 3 be about?
Catherine O’Hara, who portrayed Gail in season 2, recently told Variety that season 3 will be the “Abby story.” This aligns perfectly with what fans have long anticipated, as the game itself is divided into two distinct parts, each following Ellie and Abby on their respective journeys before their fateful reunion.
With season 2 concluding on their intense confrontation, season 3 is set to explore Abby’s journey leading up to the moment she finds Ellie in the theater.
The season 2 finale rewound to “Seattle Day One,” so season 3 will likely follow Abby as she navigates the aftermath of killing Joel and her role within the Washington Liberation Front (WLF).
Season 3, like the game, will dig deeper into Abby’s side of the story, showing what drives her, what she’s lost and the battles she’s fighting, inside and out. As we get to know her and see the people she cares about, it gets harder to see her as just the villain. You might find yourself unexpectedly rooting for her, or at the very least, understanding her in a way you didn’t before.
Viewers can also expect to see the complexities of the WLF's conflict with the Seraphites (also nicknamed "Scars") and gain insights into the origins of the cult-like group and the motivations of key figures like Isaac.
If the show closely follows the structure of the game, Ellie’s screen time in season 3 may be limited. However, given Ramsey’s central role in the show so far, it’s possible the showrunners could include additional scenes or flashbacks to keep her involved in some capacity, even if she’s not the main focus.
With the pacing of the show and how season 2 only covered half of the second game, it’s likely that the game’s intense third act (including Ellie and Abby’s emotional journeys after the theater showdown) will be reserved for season 4. This would allow season 3 to fully explore Abby’s side of the story without rushing key developments, and give the final chapter the space it needs to land with the same emotional weight as it did in the game.
Will we get 'The Last of Us' season 4?
A fourth season of “The Last of Us” is not only likely but has been deemed essential by the show's creators. Co-showrunner Craig Mazin told Collider that completing the narrative of the second game would be impossible within just three seasons:
“There's no way to complete this narrative in a third season. Hopefully, we'll earn our keep enough to come back and finish it in a fourth.”
He also said: "We thought ahead to season 3 and season 4, to try to get as much visibility as we can, so that we don't end up in a situation where we're sitting down and getting into details for a season and then going, 'Oh, man, if only we hadn't had that person say that one line or be in that spot or wear that jacket, this would be so much cooler.'"
While HBO has officially confirmed season 3, a formal announcement for season 4 has yet to be made. However, the show's creators have expressed their intention to extend the series to a fourth season to ensure a comprehensive adaptation of the game's storyline.
Therefore, while awaiting official confirmation, it's clear that the creative team envisions a four-season arc to faithfully bring the game's narrative to the screen.
More from Tom's Guide
Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.