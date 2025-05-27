'The Last of Us' season 3: Everything we know so far

With “The Last of Us” season 2 now finished (and leaving fans divided in its wake), attention has quickly turned to what’s next.

The second season picks up with Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) living in Jackson. But that peace is short-lived, as Ellie sets out on a brutal path after a devastating loss. Along the way, we’re introduced to new characters, including Abby Anderson (Kaitlyn Dever), whose connection to Joel changes everything.

Season 2 adapts only the first portion of “The Last of Us Part II,” ending on a major cliffhanger that leaves much of the game’s narrative still to be explored. With HBO confirming the show’s renewal and even teasing the possibility of a fourth season, the adaptation is clearly far from over.

Below, we break down everything we know so far about “The Last of Us” season 3, including casting, possible story direction, release speculation, and how it all ties into the source material.

Heads up: spoilers ahead for both "The Last of Us" season 2 and the Part II game. If you're not caught up, now’s a good time to watch before reading.

'The Last of Us' season 3 release speculation

(Image credit: HBO)

Since “The Last of Us” season 1 debuted in 2023 and season 2 followed in 2025, it’s reasonable to assume season 3 might arrive after another two-year gap.

In a recent interview with GamesRadar+, co-creator and lead writer Craig Mazin confirmed that writing for season 3 hasn't started yet. With season 2 now wrapped, the writers' room is expected to kick into gear soon, but as of now, nothing is set in stone.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If the production follows a similar schedule to previous seasons, a 2027 premiere seems like a realistic estimate.

'The Last of Us' season 3 potential cast

(Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

Season 3 is expected to dive into Abby’s storyline in Seattle, unfolding her perspective during the time Ellie and Dina were tracking her. That means we’ll likely see members of Abby’s original crew again, which includes Owen (Spencer Lord), Mel (Ariela Barer), Manny (Danny Ramirez) and Nora (Tati Gabrielle).

Two key figures in Abby’s storyline from the second game are Lev and Yara, siblings from the Seraphite faction who play a major role in her arc. While their inclusion in season 3 hasn’t been officially confirmed, it would be surprising if they were left out given how integral they are to Abby’s development and the emotional weight of her journey.

Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and Isabela Merced (Dina) are almost certain to return, along with Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, whose presence in the show has been expanded, making him a more prominent (and intimidating) figure than in the game. Tommy (Gabriel Luna) is also guaranteed to return.

As for characters like Joel and Jesse (Young Mazino), who didn’t survive season 2, there's a chance they could show up in flashbacks, but don't get your hopes up.

Here's a speculative list, which we'll continue to update over the coming months:

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

as Ellie Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

as Abby Gabriel Luna as Tommy

as Tommy Isabela Merced as Dina

as Dina Spencer Lord as Owen

as Owen Ariela Barer as Mel

as Mel Danny Ramirez as Manny

as Manny Tati Gabrielle as Nora

as Nora Jeffrey Wright as Isaac

as Isaac Alanna Ubach as Hanrahan

as Hanrahan Rutina Wesley as Maria

What could 'The Last of Us' season 3 be about?

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Liane Hentscher / HBO)

Catherine O’Hara, who portrayed Gail in season 2, recently told Variety that season 3 will be the “Abby story.” This aligns perfectly with what fans have long anticipated, as the game itself is divided into two distinct parts, each following Ellie and Abby on their respective journeys before their fateful reunion.

With season 2 concluding on their intense confrontation, season 3 is set to explore Abby’s journey leading up to the moment she finds Ellie in the theater.

The season 2 finale rewound to “Seattle Day One,” so season 3 will likely follow Abby as she navigates the aftermath of killing Joel and her role within the Washington Liberation Front (WLF).

Season 3, like the game, will dig deeper into Abby’s side of the story, showing what drives her, what she’s lost and the battles she’s fighting, inside and out. As we get to know her and see the people she cares about, it gets harder to see her as just the villain. You might find yourself unexpectedly rooting for her, or at the very least, understanding her in a way you didn’t before.

(Image credit: Liane Hentscher / HBO)

Viewers can also expect to see the complexities of the WLF's conflict with the Seraphites (also nicknamed "Scars") and gain insights into the origins of the cult-like group and the motivations of key figures like Isaac.

If the show closely follows the structure of the game, Ellie’s screen time in season 3 may be limited. However, given Ramsey’s central role in the show so far, it’s possible the showrunners could include additional scenes or flashbacks to keep her involved in some capacity, even if she’s not the main focus.

With the pacing of the show and how season 2 only covered half of the second game, it’s likely that the game’s intense third act (including Ellie and Abby’s emotional journeys after the theater showdown) will be reserved for season 4. This would allow season 3 to fully explore Abby’s side of the story without rushing key developments, and give the final chapter the space it needs to land with the same emotional weight as it did in the game.

Will we get 'The Last of Us' season 4?

(Image credit: HBO)

A fourth season of “The Last of Us” is not only likely but has been deemed essential by the show's creators. Co-showrunner Craig Mazin told Collider that completing the narrative of the second game would be impossible within just three seasons:

“There's no way to complete this narrative in a third season. Hopefully, we'll earn our keep enough to come back and finish it in a fourth.”

He also said: "We thought ahead to season 3 and season 4, to try to get as much visibility as we can, so that we don't end up in a situation where we're sitting down and getting into details for a season and then going, 'Oh, man, if only we hadn't had that person say that one line or be in that spot or wear that jacket, this would be so much cooler.'"

While HBO has officially confirmed season 3, a formal announcement for season 4 has yet to be made. However, the show's creators have expressed their intention to extend the series to a fourth season to ensure a comprehensive adaptation of the game's storyline.

Therefore, while awaiting official confirmation, it's clear that the creative team envisions a four-season arc to faithfully bring the game's narrative to the screen.