'Yellowstone' series finale now available on Peacock — here's how to stream it now

By published

Season 5 part 2 just released on Peacock today

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler sit in the grass on Yellowstone season 5
(Image credit: Paramount Network)

"Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 is finally available to stream on Peacock.

Fans of the series have been awaiting this moment ever since the shocking series finale on December 15. Good news came in February when Peacock announced the season 5 part 2 streaming date.

Now that day is here, and you can finally watch how this chapter in the Dutton family saga comes to a close. Here's how you can stream it on Peacock, which is one of the best streaming services we've tested — so you'll get much more for your money than just "Yellowstone."

How to watch 'Yellowstone' online on Peacock

Here's the weird thing about "Yellowstone": It's a Paramount show that aired on the Paramount Network. So, logistically, you'd expect it to be on Paramount Plus.

However, due to licensing agreements, in the U.S., viewers can find the entire five-season run of "Yellowstone" streaming on Peacock.

First look at "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 from Paramount Network.

(Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount Network)

That's not a typo: You really need Peacock to watch "Yellowstone." But the good news is that right now, it's never been cheaper to sign up.

Normally, Peacock Premium costs $7.99/month, giving you ad-supported access to nearly everything Peacock has to offer. If you don't want ads interrupting your binge, you have to upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $13.99/month. This also gives you a live stream of your local NBC channel and the ability to download select shows and movies for offline viewing.

But right now, you can score your first three months of Peacock Premium for free. This is thanks to a Samsung Galaxy Peacock promotion that, surprisingly, seems to be available to anyone.

Peacock Premium
Peacock Premium: was $7.99 at Peacock TV

Peacock has a huge library of movies and TV shows drawn from various brands including NBC Universal, Bravo, and Universal Pictures. It also has live sports like the NFL, college football and the Premier League. Sign up now and you'll get your first three months of Peacock Premium for free. That's a savings of $7.99/month for your first three months.

View Deal

If you're willing to commit to a full year, Peacock does offer both plans as an annual subscription, giving you 12 months for the price of 10. Don't feel the need to commit now, you could always switch to an annual plan after your three free months are over.

How to watch 'Yellowstone' from anywhere

If you're on the road and blocked from watching "Yellowstone" on Peacock, don't panic. You can still watch the show as you usually would thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

VPN software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So if you're a "Yellowstone" fan abroad you can still stream episodes.

Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

Nord VPN
Exclusive deal
Nord VPN: was $11.59 now $3.59 at go.nordvpn.net

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Try it now for $3.59 per month for a limited time

Of course, just because you're abroad doesn't mean "Yellowstone" isn't streaming somewhere. Check out our full guide on how to watch 'Yellowstone' online for free and without cable to see where — or if — "Yellowstone" is streaming in your country.

