'Yellowstone' series finale now available on Peacock — here's how to stream it now

"Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 is finally available to stream on Peacock.

Fans of the series have been awaiting this moment ever since the shocking series finale on December 15. Good news came in February when Peacock announced the season 5 part 2 streaming date.

Now that day is here, and you can finally watch how this chapter in the Dutton family saga comes to a close. Here's how you can stream it on Peacock, which is one of the best streaming services we've tested — so you'll get much more for your money than just "Yellowstone."

How to watch 'Yellowstone' online on Peacock

Here's the weird thing about "Yellowstone": It's a Paramount show that aired on the Paramount Network. So, logistically, you'd expect it to be on Paramount Plus.

However, due to licensing agreements, in the U.S., viewers can find the entire five-season run of "Yellowstone" streaming on Peacock.

(Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount Network)

That's not a typo: You really need Peacock to watch "Yellowstone." But the good news is that right now, it's never been cheaper to sign up.

Normally, Peacock Premium costs $7.99/month, giving you ad-supported access to nearly everything Peacock has to offer. If you don't want ads interrupting your binge, you have to upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $13.99/month. This also gives you a live stream of your local NBC channel and the ability to download select shows and movies for offline viewing.

But right now, you can score your first three months of Peacock Premium for free. This is thanks to a Samsung Galaxy Peacock promotion that, surprisingly, seems to be available to anyone.

If you're willing to commit to a full year, Peacock does offer both plans as an annual subscription, giving you 12 months for the price of 10. Don't feel the need to commit now, you could always switch to an annual plan after your three free months are over.

How to watch 'Yellowstone' from anywhere

If you're on the road and blocked from watching "Yellowstone" on Peacock, don't panic. You can still watch the show as you usually would thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

VPN software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So if you're a "Yellowstone" fan abroad you can still stream episodes.

Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

Of course, just because you're abroad doesn't mean "Yellowstone" isn't streaming somewhere. Check out our full guide on how to watch 'Yellowstone' online for free and without cable to see where — or if — "Yellowstone" is streaming in your country.