'Yellowstone' season 5 part 2 lands Peacock streaming date — here's when you can watch

If you've been waiting for the (potentially) final chapter of "Yellowstone" to come to Peacock, we've got some good news: NBC has confirmed that "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 is coming to Peacock soon.

Yes, Taylor Sheridan fans will be able to stream "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 on Peacock from Sunday, March 16, allowing Peacock customers the ability to see what's still in store for the Duttons if they weren't watching when season 5 part 2 debuted back in November 2024.

Was 'Yellowstone' season 5 the show's last?

While the "Yellowstone" franchise is still going strong in spinoffs (more on that in a second), plenty of viewers are wondering whether the "Yellowstone" story is truly over.

Well, we're not entirely sure, at present. Season 5 was previously advertised as the show's final season, and of course, it lost its big star, Kevin Costner, who went off to make "Horizon: An American Saga".

However, in the summer of 2024, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser (Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, respectively) were in talks for a sixth season of the original series. In Dec. 2024, Deadline instead reported they'd closed deals to star in "the first spinoff to carry "Yellowstone" in the title", per their report.

More recently though, fellow star Forrie J. Smith painted a slightly different picture in January of this year. In a video he shared with his Instagram followers at the start of 2025, he said: "Hey "Yellowstone" addicts, I would stay together... Taylor Sheridan, he ain't said it's over".

Was that a cryptic hint that Sheridan might be returning to "Yellowstone" itself, after all? It seems like we'll be waiting for a 100% definitive answer from Paramount or Sheridan himself until we know for sure.

Even if the original show's over for good, Sheridan fans still have plenty to look forward to. "1923", is returning to Paramount Plus for its second season on Feb. 23, and sequel spinoff "The Madison" has a stellar cast lined up for its "heartfelt study of grief and human connection" (per Variety), one which includes Michelle Pfeiffer, "Suits" fave Patrick J. Adams and Matthew Fox.

Throw in other rumored spinoffs that may or may not be in development — one about the 6666 ranch (via Deadline) and another set in 1944 — and Sheridan's other work ("Landman", "Mayor of Kingstown") and we've got plenty more coming our way, whether "Yellowstone" proper is gone for good or not.

Signing up for Peacock to watch the final part of "Yellowstone?" Make the most of your new streaming subscription with our guide to the best Peacock shows you can stream right now.