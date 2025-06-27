Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Looking for something new to stream on Prime Video as we head into another weekend? Taking a look at the streaming service's list of the top 10 most-watched movies for some speedy recommendations is usually a solid starting point.

While you can't always guarantee the most buzzy Prime Video movies are always deserving of your precious viewing time (case in point: avoid "Chips"), you can almost always find at least a handful of worthwhile watches in the charts.

Each week, we highlight three trending Prime Video movies that we think belong on your watchlist; below, you can find my top three picks that are currently in the streamer's charts.

This article is based on the Prime Video top 10 as of June 27, 2025.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'The Accountant 2' (2025)

The Accountant 2 | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

Ben Affleck's recent action sequel is proving to be a very popular addition to Prime Video; it came to Amazon's streamer a mere six weeks after hitting theaters and has pretty much endured as the No. 1 watch throughout the month.

"The Accountant 2" follows on from 2016's "The Accountant", and reunites us with Christian Wolff (Affleck) as he recruits his estranged brother Brax (Jon Bernthal) for a new mission.

An old acquaintance has been murdered, and Christian feels compelled to crack the case. Working with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), the pair works to unravel things, drawing the attention of a dangerous network of criminals in the process.

Watch "The Accountant 2" on Prime Video now

'Deep Cover' (2025)

Deep Cover - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"Deep Cover" was a recent watch that reminded me not to judge a book (or in this case, movie) by its cover.

Some of Prime Video's other originals have missed the mark for me, so even though I was definitely intrigued by it, I wasn't sure whether this fast-paced comedy would land.

Thankfully, though, "Deep Cover" proved to be a seriously funny streaming treat. It revolves around a trio of improv actors — teacher Kat (Bryce Dallas Howard), committed "actor," Marlon (Orlando Bloom), and quiet office drone Hugh (Nick Mohammed) — posing as career criminals to infiltrate London's gangland at the behest of an undercover cop (Sean Bean).

Silliness, action, and hilarity ensues as the duo quickly realise they're in way over their heads: don't miss it.

Watch "Deep Cover" on Prime Video now

'Twisters' (2024)

TWISTERS | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Another week has gone by, and Lee Isaac Chung's legacy sequel to Jan de Bont's classic disaster flick is still a Prime Video hit.

That's no surprise, though: "Twisters" has clung to a spot in the Prime Video charts ever since it came to Amazon's streaming service back in March.

I'm a big "Twisters" fan, and I've consistently called it out as a must-watch. "Twisters" is a proper blast of blockbuster fun, boasting a great cast (with chemistry to spare) and thrilling, big-screen spectacle moments.

It follows rival storm chasers Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and social media tornado wrangler Tyler (Glen Powell) in a battle to survive a storm season unlike any other.

Stream "Twisters" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"The Accountant 2" "Deep Cover" "The Accountant" "White Chicks" "Twisters" "Oblivion" "Homefront" "Chips" "In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale" "The Beekeeper"

Not seeing anything you like? Be sure to check out our guide to the best movies on Prime Video for tons more streaming picks for your next movie night.