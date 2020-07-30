How to watch Brassic online: Hulu US release date for UK comedy series

Brassic release date, cast Release date: Friday, July 31

Cast: Joseph Gilgun, Michelle Keegan, Damien Molony, Tom Hanson, Aaron Heffernan, Ryan Sampson, Parth Thakerar and Dominic West

Directors: Jon Wright, Daniel O'Hara, Saul Metzstein

Run-time: 6 half-hour episodes

If you wish you were in England right now (I do), watch Brassic on Hulu tomorrow, as the Sky TV series is finally making its stateside debut. While I haven't seen the comedy series myself, a friend in the United Kingdom describes it as "a VERY english show," and it will give Americans another taste of Joseph Gilgun (Misfits, Preacher).

Gilgun stars as Vincent "Vinnie" O'Neill, sort of the head rabble-rouser of a pack of ne'er-do-wells who constantly turn to petty crimes to keep their pockets full. The central relationship of the series is the friendship of Vinnie and his fellow troubled youths Erin (Michelle Keegan) and Dylan (Damien Molony), who are dating. Oh, and Erin's raising a kid named Tyler and wants stability for them both.

Sounds complicated, right? Well, we'll probably figure out how these friends manage to stay afloat — and what role Vinnie's doctor (Dominic West, last seen as McNulty in The Wire) plays in his life.

Popular in the UK, Brassic was renewed for its second series before its first series debuted (yes, series means the same thing as season over there). Season 2 of Brassic debuted this May on Sky TV, and we hope to get it over here before too long. The second season is another 6 episodes, while the greenlit season 3 will be 8 episodes

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Brassic online.

How to watch Brassic in the US

If you're in the U.S., you'll get to start Brassic on Hulu on Friday. It begins streaming at 12:01 a.m. ET on July 31.

Brassic is just one of many exclusive movies and TV shows offered on Hulu. In addition to its acclaimed originals like High Fidelity and Shrill, Hulu streams next-day airings of current TV shows and library content from FX.

How to watch Brassic in the UK, Canada or Australia

Unfortunately, Hulu is only available in the U.S., but folks in the UK don't need Hulu to watch Brassic. Seasons 1 and 2 have been on Sky TV for a while.

Brassic trailer

We don't have a Brassic trailer per se, but this preview video from Sky TV shows Vinnie's anxiety (over his hair), Dylan's devotion and Erin's strong parenting skills. And they already own up to bring thieves, blowing up a safe. And getting into a fight club, and wait, is that a grow house?

Brassic reviews

Brassic garnered strong critical praise. Here's a sampling of what TV critics are saying:

The Guardian: "There are fine performances all round from the central gang, especially from Michelle Keegan as Dylan’s girlfriend, Erin, a single mother and former party girl now studying hard at college and determined to beat a path out of the town and away from her assumed destiny."

Vulture Hound: "Somehow, this series manages to have its own unique brand of charm and cleverness that keeps you entertained throughout, and by the end, you are actually intrigued and concerned with what’s happening to these characters."

The Telegraph: "Brassic – whose title comes from northern slang for being skint – was nimbly scripted, vigorously performed and far more of a piece with early Shameless episodes, sharing its cynicism, optimism and us-vs-them defiance of that show when it was as interested in the activities of hearts and brains as it was in groins and fists."

Evening Standard: "Filth! there’s a time and place for filth and we’re in luck: it’s tonight on Sky. Brassic, a new comedy created by the edgy actor Joe Gilgun (This is England), in collaboration with the former lead scriptwriter on Shameless, Danny Brocklehurst, is a tsunami of filth. The perfect end to the perfect day."