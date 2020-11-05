Sealy kicks off Black Friday sale with up to $400 off mattresses

The holidays are rapidly approaching and that means Black Friday mattress deals are starting to ramp up. The latest sale to go live comes courtesy of Sealy.

For a limited time, Sealy is taking up to $400 off its Cocoon by Seal mattresses. After discount, prices start as low as $470.18 (was $730). That's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen this week.

Sealy: up to $400 off any Chill mattress

Cocoon by Sealy is taking up to $400 off its entire Chill mattress line. After discount, prices start at $470.18 (was $730). That's one of the best mattress sales we've seen from Sealy. View Deal

Bedding bundles: 35% off @ Sealy

If you don't need a new mattress, Sealy is also taking 35% off select bedding bundles. For instance, you can get the "Chill Bundle," which includes two pillows and a set of DreamFit sheets from $96 (was $149). View Deal

If you're looking for the best mattress on the market, you won't be disappointed with Cocoon by Sealy. Their Chill mattress line has been named the best budget option for hot sleepers and one of the best options for stomach sleepers. What makes the Chill mattress line so noteworthy is its ability to absorb and dissipate heat for a refreshing night's sleep.

Chill mattresses are available in either Medium-Soft or Extra Firm. The former offers a more cushioned feel (great for side or multi-positional sleepers), whereas the latter offers more sturdy support (for back sleepers). Cocoon by Sealy offers free return shipping if you're not sure what mattress you prefer. All mattresses are also backed by a 10-year warranty.

Make sure to follow our best mattress deals coverage for the latest sales on all mattress brands. Or check out our Cocoon by Sealy Black Friday deals coverage for the best holidays sales on this brand.