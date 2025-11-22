\n<p id="ef277e8d-d855-49c2-9d9e-c1ee0de18ee1">Investing in a new mattress can be tricky, especially in the age of mattress in a box that you can't try in a brick-and-mortar store. But that's actually a good thing because they all come with trial periods that are long enough for you to make up your mind.</p><p>Still, I'd be very annoyed to pay up front for a mattress and then have to tackle customer service for a refund &ndash; some brands make this process supremely easy, though. And what if the you don't like the next one either? And you have to sleep on them for a minimum of 28 days before you really get a 'feel' for the mattress and can decide if it's right for you or not. By then the best deals are over.</p><p>Allow me to help &ndash; I'm here to highlight mattresses that suit not just different budgets but also different sleeping positions. So lie back (pun intended) and let me do the hard work for you.</p>\n