Black Friday mattress sale knocks $250 off our favorite luxury mattress

New Black Friday mattress deals are coming in by the day. Here at Tom's Guide we have an exclusive deal that takes $250 off a bed featured in our best mattress guide.

For a limited time, Saatva is taking $250 off purchases of $1,000 or more via this link. That's the biggest dollar-off discount they've offered all year and one of the best mattress deals we've seen from Saatva.

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,098 now $848 @ Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,098 now $848 @ Saatva

Save $250: The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our review, we found it fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, the twin XL costs $848 (was $1,098), whereas the queen costs $1,345 (was $1,595).

Saatva Loom & Leaf: was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Saatva Saatva Loom & Leaf: was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Saatva

Save $250: The Loom & Leaf is a great ultra-premium memory foam mattress with exceptional contouring support. It has a quilted organic cotton covering, then a layer of cooling gel, followed by premium memory foam, and then multiple layers of foam for support and luxury comfort. As part of its latest mattress sale — the twin XL is priced at $1,049 (was $1,299), whereas the queen is on sale for $1,749 (was $1,999).

Last year, Saatva offered $200 off its mattress range on Black Friday. That means today's deal could outshine their Black Friday offer. (Saatva is also offering 15% off, but it requires that you spend $2,500 or more).

Saatva is a luxury mattress brand that offers 24/7 customer support and free white glove delivery with each mattress purchase. Their flagship mattress — the Saatva Classic — is a hotel-quality mattress with a dual steel coil support system and eco-friendly foams. The mattress has been awarded a Seal of Approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations.

After discount, the Saatva Classic starts at just $848 (twin XL), which is $250 off its original price of $1,098. Alternatively, the discount can also be used with purchases of Saatva's sateen sheet sets, memory foam pillow bundles, and other sheet/pillow/mattress pad bundles.

Like all good deals, this Saatva offer won't last forever. It expires on September 13, so get this deal while you can.