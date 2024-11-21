Live
I'm a sleep expert and I'm tracking the best Black Friday mattress deals of 2024 live
Some of the biggest Black Friday mattress deals so far dropped earlier this week. I'm continually rounding up the most exciting discounts and latest news here, and you'll find my pro tips for choosing the right mattress further down the page.
Jump straight to...
1. Top sales at a glance
2. Best deals - editor's pick
3. LIVE: latest updates
Latest news: We're just a week away now from Black Friday, and several top mattress brands have upped their game over the last few days. Emma, Bear and Leesa all slightly increased the discounts on their sales, resulting in some genuinely good offers.
And that's encouraging because most Black Friday mattress deals have been distinctly average so far. All the big-name brands sell their mattresses at a permanent discount anyway — and I've seen most of these prices during other major sales periods throughout the year. (That doesn't mean the deals are bad - some, like DreamCloud, are almost unbeatable value for money.)
But there are a handful of genuine Black Friday deals to be had, with a few mattresses dropping to their lowest prices of the year — Helix, Saatva and Bear are the standout offers so far. I'm rounding up all the best deals here, as soon as they drop, and you'll find expert buying advice further down the page.
If you're still in research mode, take a look at our best mattress or best cheap mattress guides for inspiration (and don't forget to check out our round-up on the rest of the best Black Friday deals so far).
Top sales at a glance
- Saatva: $400 off luxury mattresses - Saatva Classic back to best price of the year
- Helix: 27% off + free bedding with our exclusive deal. Add code: TOMS27 at checkout
- DreamCloud: 50% off our top hybrid mattress + memory foam starting from $299 - great value
- Bear: 40% off + two free pillows with code: TOM40 at checkout
- Nectar: 50% off memory foam mattresses, and more
- Tempur-Pedic: Big discounts on top mattresses
- Purple: up to $1,000 off a mattress + base in the Black Friday sale
- Casper: 30% off all mattresses for Black Friday
Editor's choice: 9 best Black Friday mattress deals
These are the mattress deals I think are worth buying now. For each one, I'll tell you how good the deal really is, based on the prices I've seen throughout the year in my role as Senior Sleep Editor at Tom's Guide - and I'll let you know if I think the price will drop again.
1. The DreamCloud Mattress (queen): $665 at DreamCloud
Price last month: $665
Lowest this year: $665
Last year: $665
Likelihood of new discount: Low
Review score: ★★★★1/2
Firmness: 8/10
Best for: Most people; hot sleepers; back and hip pain; heavier bodies
The bottom line: DreamCloud's flagship mattress hasn't changed price in a year now, but it's outstanding value for money, and we highly recommend it for most people. This mid-range hybrid aced our tests and sits at number two in our best mattress guide. It's at the firmer end of medium-firm, and delivers excellent back support and pressure relief for hundreds of dollars less than its higher-end hybrid rivals, such as the Saatva Classic or Winkbed. If you’re looking for an extremely comfortable and supportive mattress for under $1,000, it's the best you can buy. There's also a deal where you can save 10% on the original model of the DreamCloud Hybrid at Amazon(the main difference is height; the original is 14" while the new one is 12"), which reduces a queen to $600 instead. The 14" version is the one we reviewed for our current DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress review, and we were impressed by its amazing value for money. However, buying from Amazon means you may not get all the benefits that buying directly from the brand offers, such as a 365-night sleep trial. In addition to a one-year trial, DreamCloud also offers free shipping and returns and a forever warranty.
2. Nectar Classic Memory Foam (queen): $649 at Nectar
Price last month: $649
Lowest this year: $599
Last year: $659
Likelihood of new discount: Low
Review score: ★★★★1/2
Firmness: 6.5-7/10
Best for: side sleepers, couples
The bottom line: If you're looking for outstanding value at an affordable price, the Nectar Memory Foam mattress is a top choice all year round. It isn’t cheaper for Black Friday: you can buy a twin for $349 or a queen for $649 most months. But like DreamCloud, these are extremely competitive prices for a high-quality, mid-range mattress, which performed well in all our tests. We think it’s the best memory foam mattress under $1,000: you get the the hug-like, cushioned comfort you expect from memory foam, with excellent pressure relief and full-body support, plus good cooling capabilities - and it’s more affordable than most of its closest rivals (with a huge 365-night trial and lifetime warranty). Could the price drop further for Black Friday? There was a flash sale at the start of November that took an extra $50 off a queen… but we don’t expect this to happen again.
3. Saatva Classic mattress (queen): $2,095 $1,695 at Saatva
Price last month: $1,795
Lowest this year: $1,695
Last year: $1,595
Likelihood of new discount: Low
Review score: ★★★★1/2
Firmness: 3/10, 7/10, 8/10
Best for: All sleepers; back pain; couples; hot sleepers; heavier bodies
The bottom line: Saatva’s superb luxury, hybrid innerspring mattress is the best mattress we’ve ever tested. It looks and feels like a high-end hotel bed, with its handcrafted finish, and got a near-perfect score in our Saatva Classic mattress review, beating the other mattresses in our rankings on comfort, support and quality. But don’t buy it in Saatva’s current bundle sale because it’s $400 more expensive than it was on Memorial Day (albeit you get more than just the mattress). The best way to get it is with Tom’s Guide’s special deal: click through from this page and the price will return to Memorial Day levels, with a twin for $995 (rather than $1,195), or a queen for $1,695 (rather than $1,795). That’s a few hundred dollars less than some of its rival luxury mattresses, such as the Tempur Adapt, and the lowest price the Classic is likely to drop to this year.
4. Siena Memory Foam (queen): $399 at Siena
Price last month: $399
Lowest this year: $349
Last year: $399
Likelihood of new discount: Low
Review score: ★★★★1/2
Firmness: 9/10
Best for: Stomach sleepers; couples; back and hip pain; guest bedrooms
The bottom line: We rate the Siena Memory Foam as the best cheap mattress around, thanks to the high quality it delivers at such a low price. It’s currently sold at $399 for a queen, which is an almost permanent deal. We did see a queen reduced to $349 back in March for World Sleep Day, but we doubt this deal will make a return this Black Friday. That said, even at its regular sale price this mattress is an absolute bargain. In our Siena Memory Foam mattress review we call it one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers thanks to its firm support, and it sleeps incredibly cool for an all-foam bed, too.
5. Helix Midnight Luxe (queen): $2.373.33 $1,732 + $330 free gifts at Helix
Price last month: $1,780
Lowest this year: $1,614
Last year: $1,899
Likelihood of new discount: Low
Review score: ★★★★1/2
Firmness: 6/10
Best for: most people; side sleepers; back pain
The bottom line: The Helix Midnight Luxe is one of the best mattresses in the US - and with our special offer, it’s one of the few big-brand mattresses online that has a genuine discount for Black Friday. We highly recommend this high-end, medium-firm hybrid. It suits most bodies and sleeping styles, but it’s a particularly good choice for side sleepers and anyone with back pain thanks to its excellent pressure relief - we gave it 4.5/5 stars in our Helix Midnight Luxe review. Use code: TOMS27 at checkout and you’ll get a 27% discount plus a free bedding bundle worth up to $330. That makes a queen size $50 cheaper than Labor Day, and $166 lower than Black Friday last year. However, if you just want a mattress, there are better deals - the Midnight Luxe was over $100 cheaper in July, when it was sold without the bundle.
6. Allswell Hybrid, 10 inch (queen): $317 $284 at Walmart
Price last month: $317
Lowest this year: $252
Last year: $252
Likelihood of new discount: Low
Review score: ★★★★
Firmness: 7/10
Best for: Front and back sleepers; couples; guests
Bottom line: This is an excellent deal for an already affordable mattress. In fact, the Allswell Hybrid comes second place in our best cheap mattress. We have seen the price of a queen drop to just $252 within the last 12 months, but recent sales have hovered around $317 for a queen, so $284 is an impressively low price, and well worth taking advantage of this Black Friday. Particularly, if you sleep on your front or back. With a medium-firm feel (some of our panel of testers for the Allswell Hybrid mattress review thought it felt more like an 8.5/10) and hybrid structure, the mattress performs well for motion isolation and temperature regulation – making it ideal for couples. When purchasing from Walmart, you’ll get 90-day free returns and free shipping.
7. Bear Elite Hybrid (queen): $2,375 $1,383 with TOMS40 at Bear
Price last month: $1,499
Lowest this year: $1,383
Last year: $1,499
Likelihood of new discount: Low
Review score: ★★★★1/2
Best for: Most people; hot sleepers; back pain
The bottom line: The Bear Elite Hybrid is our #1 cooling mattress in the US right now. Thanks to the three firmness options (soft, medium, firm) you can customize it to suit your sleep style and body weight. We tested the medium model in our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review and rated it in key areas including pressure relief, motion isolation, edge support and temperature regulation, making it an all-round quality mattress. Hot sleepers will want to upgrade with the Celliant-infused cover to benefit from the best temperature regulation out there. While there is a general, non-exclusive sale that currently takes 35% off this top-rated hybrid mattress (with two free pillows worth $150), you can now get 40% off instead when you apply our exclusive discount promo code TOMS40 at checkout. We've never seen a price drop larger than 40% so take advantage while you still can.
8. Avocado Green Organic (queen): $1,999 $1,699 at Avocado
Price last month: $1,799
Lowest this year: $1,799
Last year: $1,799
Likelihood of new discount: Low
Review score: ★★★★1/2
Firmness: 7/10
Best for: Back sleepers; heavier bodies; hot sleepers
The bottom line: The Avocado mattress is an excellent organic bed for hot sleepers looking for a firm mattress with reliable temperature regulation. It’s also a great choice for those with back pain, thanks to the 2-inch layer of Dunlop latex, and is crafted from over 1,400 support coils. It'll suit back and stomach sleepers, as well as heavier bodies seeking sturdier support. However, side sleepers will need something with a bit more give. It’s available in three variants (firm, plush and box-top) for customizable support. This 15% off deals beats the standard 10% saving we’re used to seeing, making now an excellent time to buy.
9. Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam, 10-inch (queen): $317.43 $219.98 at Amazon
Price last month: $499 (at Zinus)
Lowest this year: $499 (at Zinus)
Last year: $499 (at Zinus)
Likelihood of new discount: Low
Review score: ★★★★1/2
Firmness: 5.5/10
Best for: Side sleepers; back sleepers with a smaller build; guests
The bottom line: The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam delivers soothing, sinking pressure relief at a budget-friendly price. In our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress review we found it ideal for side sleepers, as those dense foams ooze around the touch points to ease pressure build up all night long. Lightweight back sleepers will also feel well supported, but stomach sleepers should opt for something firmer. Shop direct from Zinus and you’ll spot the same discount year-round (a queen typically sells for $499 at Zinus). Home Depot is offering it for over half the price. The downside is that you sacrifice the benefits — there’s no sleep trial — but at just $229 for a queen, we think it’s worth the trade-off. If you’re doing up the spare room for the holidays, your guests will thank you.
I’m Claire, senior sleep editor at Tom’s Guide. I’ve been reviewing mattresses for over half a decade (I’m currently sleeping on the Saatva Classic), and covering the Black Friday sales for just as long. I know a good mattress deal when I see it, and I’m here to help you find the right mattress at the best possible price this Black Friday.
LIVE: Latest Updates
A-Z of Black Friday mattress sales
There are plenty of Black Friday mattress sales to shop right now if you're looking to upgrade your bed. Here's a brief rundown of the biggest and best deals currently live:
- Amazon: budget mattresses from $80
- Amerisleep: $500 off all mattresses
- Avocado: up to 20% off organic mattresses
- Awara Sleep: up to 50% off
- Bear: 40% off + two free pillows with code TOM40 at checkout
- Beautyrest: up to $1,000 off mattresses and adjustable bed sets
- Casper: 30% off for Black Friday
- DreamCloud: 50% off - from $299
- Helix: 27% off + free bedding with code: TOMS27 at checkout
- Layla: up to $200 off + two free pillows
- Leesa: 30% off mattresses + two free pillows
- Macy’s: big discounts on older models
- Naturepedic: 20% sitewide sale + two free pillows
- Nectar: 50% off memory foam and hybrid mattresses
- Nolah: 35% off sitewide sale + two free pillows
- Puffy: up to $1,350 in savings with code: EARLYFRIDAY
- Purple: up to $100 off for Black Friday
- Saatva: $400 off luxury mattresses - back to best price
- Siena: from $199 - 50% off our best cheap mattress
- Stearns & Foster: save up to $600 + $300 Visa gift card
- Tempur-Pedic: Big discounts on quality mattresses
- Titan: sitewide 30% off sale
- Walmart: Allswell, Zinus + more affordable brands
- Winkbed: $300 off mattresses
Before we dive into the sales, some shopping advice. We’re just a week away from Black Friday (yes, Thanksgiving is this time next week) and as we move closer to the big day, the deals have only gotten better — Bear, Emma and Leesa have impressed us by boosting their savings this week. All the major sleep brands have launched their sales, and you’ll find Black Friday deals on mattresses at most of the biggest retailers in the country. So are they any good? And should you buy now - or wait?
It used to be that Black Friday was the time to buy a mattress, but sales have changed recently. The Black Friday 2024 deals aren't blowing us out of the water, with many of the best prices matching discounts we saw earlier in the year (say hello, Memorial Day). But the good news is that some of the offers on this page are still outrageous value for money.
And now is a good time to buy. I’ve been tracking mattress prices throughout this year and based on previous sales patterns, I expect the prices to be fixed from now until Black Friday at most brands. There’s no harm in waiting another week or so to make sure you’re getting the best deal possible, but my money is on this being the biggest saving in most cases.
Good morning
Ruth Jones, Sleep Writer
Good morning and welcome to the Black Friday mattress deals live blog. Black Friday is just a week away and if you’re hunting for a mattress deal, I’m rounding up all the best offers here with help from the rest of the mattress experts on the Tom’s Guide sleep team. As well as my favorite discounts, I’ll be dropping some hints and tips about how to choose the perfect mattress — and how to grab a bargain! Stay tuned.