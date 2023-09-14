The best king size mattress 2023

A king size mattress is the best choice for anyone craving extra sleep space in bed as they are among the largest size of mattress you can buy at 76x80 inches. All of this year's best mattresses come in king size too, so you have plenty of choice.

To help you narrow down your list, our team of sleep product experts have been testing a wide range of king size mattresses. Using our in-house test data, feedback from a wider testing panel, and after conducting consumer research, we've compiled this guide to the very best king size mattresses of the year.

When choosing a good king size mattress for you, think about your body type, who you share a bed with, and if there are any specific health or sleep needs you have to cater for. Budget will be a consideration too, and we have included both luxury and affordable options here. Among this year's top-rated picks you'll find hybrid, organic and memory foam king size mattresses. Different materials have different benefits and drawbacks depending on how you sleep, and we'll cover those below.

A king size bed measures 76x80 inches, which is nearly 20 inches wider than a queen (the most common bed size in the US). So you'll need to check you have space in your bedroom to fit in a king size mattress plus a bedframe. Prices start from less than $500, which is excellent for such a large mattress. And we're approaching a great time of year for snapping up a bargain too thanks to the forthcoming Black Friday mattress deals in November.

Let's now take a look at our recommendations for this year's best king size mattresses, as well as the experts behind this guide...

Alison Barretta Mattress and sleep product tester Alison is one of Tom's Guide's most experienced mattress reviewers and has tested every type of mattress you can buy online. She has slept on mattresses from Casper, Necta, Saatva, DreamCloud and others, and has extensive experience at recommending mattresses for different sleep needs and budgets.

Claire Davies Sleep Editor, Certified Sleep Science Coach Claire is Tom's Guides mattress expert and leads all sleep and mattress coverage on the website. Claire has 15 years' product testing experience under her belt and is also a Certified Sleep Science Coach, so she is best placed to help you understand how a good king size mattress can boost your sleep.

The best king size mattresses, tested by experts

Our team has tested a wide range of king size mattresses to find this year's top rated models. Not all of the mattresses we have reviewed have made it into this guide, so the following picks are our top recommendations based on in-house testing and thorough consumer research.

Best king size mattress overall

The Saatva Classic tops our list as the best king size mattress for most people and is also our highest-rated bed overall. This innerspring hybrid is available in three firmness levels – plush soft (3), luxury firm (5-7). or firm (8) – and two height profiles (11.5 or 14.5 inches) so it can be tailored to suit nearly any type of sleeper. (The WinkBed at #4 on our list comes in four firmness levels but only a 13.5-inch height.)

Inside the Saatva Classic, you'll find a dual layer of coils and a foam encasement along the perimeter for stable edges. The middle third features a thin memory foam layer coupled with a higher concentration of 14.5-gauge recycled steel coils for targeted lumbar support. Everything is capped by a luxe 3-inch Euro pillow top. This design yields a cool, responsive sleep surface that keeps everything well-aligned. Although it lacks the sink-in comfort of an all-foam bed, we felt the queen luxury firm Saatva Classic mattress we tested delivered outstanding pressure relief.

Frequent Saatva mattress sales mean you'll hardly ever pay the MSRP, but even after discounts this mattress often remains in the premium price bracket. However, keep in mind that each Saatva Classic mattress is handmade to order in the USA and comes with a one-year trial, a lifetime warranty, and free in-room delivery with optional mattress removal. With this bonafide all-rounder, you certainly get what you pay for.

Read more: Saatva Classic mattress review

Best king size mattress for couples

2. The DreamCloud mattress A luxury king size hybrid that could save you from a sleep divorce Our expert review: Specifications Type: Hybrid Firmness (1-10): 8 Height: 14" Trial: 365 nights Shipping: Free shipping and returns Warranty: Lifetime Price bracket: Mid-range Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Luxe feel at a mid-range price + Best for back and front sleepers + Low motion transfer Reasons to avoid - Too firm for some side sleepers - Edge support could be better

If the premium Saatva Classic is beyond your budget, the DreamCloud is a sound alternative. This luxury hybrid costs less than $1,000 in a king during DreamCloud mattress sales. It also comes with a one-year trial and a lifetime warranty – but minus the return fees that Saatva charges. White glove delivery is an extra $199; otherwise, the DreamCloud ships free in a box for you to unravel and set up.

The lofty, 14-inch DreamCloud is a seven-layer hybrid mattress consisting of individually-wrapped innersprings and multiple types of foam. Our hands-on experience with a twin DreamCloud mattress revealed impeccable pressure relief and robust support, particularly for those dealing with joint or back pain. It has a firmer feel that's ideal for back and stomach sleeping; side sleepers and those who are lighter will prefer something softer like the all-foam Nectar at #3 on this list.

The DreamCloud also excels at isolating motion so you and your partner are unlikely to disturb each other with your movements at night. However, we found the edges to be lacking, so be aware if you tend to roll toward the sides while sleeping or sit on the edge to get in and out of bed. (In that case, we recommend the Avocado Green at #5 on this list for its tremendous edge support.)

Read more: DreamCloud mattress review

Best value king size mattress

Sleep with someone who fidgets or operates on a different schedule than you do? You'll want a king size mattress with superb motion isolation. Memory foam mattresses typically shine in this area – and the Nectar is our favorite among them all. Although we tested a twin model in our Nectar mattress review, it passed our drop tests with flying colors. Nectar customers who share a bed with a partner or kids also praise its ability to dampen nearly any movement.

The 12-inch Nectar mattress has three distinct foam layers, sandwiched by a sturdy foam base and a polyethylene cover that wicks away moisture. Its medium-firm feel will suit most side sleepers, offering the right balance of support and contouring to alleviate pressure on the shoulders, hips, and knees. (If you're a back or stomach sleeper and/or on the heavier side, the DreamCloud or Avocado elsewhere on this list may be a better fit.)

Price-wise, the Nectar is among the best values out there, especially for a mid-range mattress. Frequent Nectar mattress sales mean you can bring home a king for well under a grand. Plus, you'll get a full year to trial it at home and a lifetime warranty if you elect to keep it. While it might not have as luxe a feel as some of the other options on our list, the Nectar is still a fantastic choice for couples and families seeking restful, uninterrupted sleep.

Read more: Nectar mattress review

Best king size mattress for back pain

4. The WinkBed mattress A comfy and cool king mattress that's gentle on back pain Our expert review: Specifications Type: Hybrid Firmness (1-10): 4.5, 6.5, 7.5 or 8 Height: 13.5" Trial: 120 nights Shipping: Free shipping and returns Warranty: Lifetime Price bracket: Upper-mid / Premium Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Four levels of firmness + Targeted support and relief + Very good motion isolation Reasons to avoid - Only available in one height - Not for chronically hot sleepers

For those who struggle with back or joint pain, the WinkBed is an excellent choice to soothe your aches. Similar to the Saatva Classic at the head of this list, the WinkBed offers four levels of firmness, including a specialized Plus version to suit heavier individuals. However, the WinkBed only comes in a standard 13.5-inch profile, unlike Saatva's variable height options.

What makes the WinkBed our top mattress for back pain is its targeted support and pressure relief via individually wrapped, zoned coils and a top layer of gel-infused foam. The middle third has a higher concentration of springs along with an enhanced foam layer for proper alignment. We slept on a queen luxury firm WinkBed and never woke up with any stiffness or discomfort throughout our review period. Couples will also appreciate the WinkBed's excellent motion isolation, but its temperature regulation isn't among the best we've experienced. Hot sleepers will want to explore the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow (below) instead.

In terms of cost, the WinkBed sits between the premium Saatva Classic and the mid-range DreamCloud. Evergreen WinkBed sales knock $300 off, placing prices in the upper mid-range category. (However, the latex-based WinkBeds Plus is a more expensive, premium model.) A risk-free 120-night trial is included – WinkBeds has waived its $49 returns fee – as is a lifetime warranty for peace of mind.

Read more: WinkBed mattress review

Best organic king size mattress

5. Avocado Green mattress The best king size mattress for greener, cleaner sleep Our expert review: Specifications Type: Latex innerspring hybrid Firmness (1-10): 7 Height: 11" Trial: 365 nights Shipping: Free shipping; $99 returns fee Warranty: 25 years Price bracket: Premium Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Remarkable support all-around + Exceptional cooling properties + Responsive, with low motion transfer Reasons to avoid - Pricey, with a $99 returns fee - Can't set it up alone - Too firm for lightweight sleepers

If you're in the market for a king bed that's eco-friendly, hypoallergenic, and built to last, consider the Avocado Green. This organic mattress excels in all key areas of performance and stands out as one of the most durable beds we've ever tested. Its three-tier construction consists of a Dunlop latex comfort layer, over 1,400 tempered steel coils arranged in five ergonomic zones, and a 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton and wool cover. (A vegan version of this mattress is also available, sans wool.)

The queen Avocado Green mattress we slept on for our review won us over with its firm yet bouncy feel – which made its exceptional motion isolation all the more impressive. The natural cooling abilities of Dunlop latex combined with the breathable fibers in the top cover will appeal to hot sleepers seeking relief. Edge support is also top-notch, eliminating any fear of rolling off the bed. The Avocado Green supports up to 700lbs and is among the best mattresses for heavy people, but sleepers on the lighter side might prefer something more plush.

The Avocado Green's premium cost reflects the quality of its organic materials, but keep an eye out for Avocado mattress sales to keep some cash in your wallet. Shipping is free but since a king Avocado mattress weighs 134lbs, you'll want to call some friends to help you set it up – or opt for in-home setup starting at $249. It also comes with a one-year trial and a 25-year warranty, but you'll have to pay a $99 returns fee if it doesn't work out.

Read more: Avocado Green mattress review

Best king size mattress for guest rooms

6. Siena Memory Foam mattress The ideal choice for sprucing up guest bedrooms for less Our expert review: Specifications Type: All-foam Firmness (1-10): 6.5 (we'd rate it a 9) Height: 10" Trial: 180 nights Shipping: Free shipping and returns Warranty: 10 years Price bracket: Budget Today's Best Deals View at Siena View at Siena Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Only $499, with a 180-night trial + Strong edges and firm support + Sleeps cooler than we expected Reasons to avoid - Longevity is still unknown - Lacks a body-hugging feel

Buying a cheap mattress often means sacrificing quality, but not so with the Siena Memory Foam mattress. At $499 for a king after an evergreen $300 discount, the Siena has a build similar to its mid-range sibling, the Nectar (#3 on this list). This 10-inch mattress features three tiers of foam, a shift-resistant cover at the base, and a top cover woven with moisture-wicking polyethylene fibers.

Contrary to Siena's self-assessment as a medium-firm mattress, our twin test model felt much firmer – we rate it a 9 out of 10 on the firmness scale. It doesn't offer the body-hugging sensation you'd get from many other all-foam beds, but we think it's a great choice for back sleepers. It also makes our list of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers. We were pleasantly surprised by the excellent edge support, and though we'd sooner recommend a specialized cooling mattress for chronic overheaters, the Siena holds its own in the temperature regulation department.

The Siena adds to its excellent value with a 180-night trial, giving you half a year to make up your mind. A 10-year warranty is also included, which is the industry average but still great for a budget mattress. The Siena only hit the market in March 2022, so the verdict is out on how it fares after years of nightly use. However, if you're looking for a budget-friendly king mattress that performs well right out of the box, the Siena is likely to exceed your expectations.

Read more: Siena Memory Foam mattress review

Best king size mattress: expert advice

How to choose the best king size mattress

When choosing the right king size mattress for your needs, you'll need to consider both the available space in your bedroom and who will be sleeping in there – whether it's just yourself, you and a partner, or your family, including kids and/or pets. King beds come in a variety of 'flavors' so it's important to know ahead of time which one you'll need.

Below is a quick rundown of the dimensions of several types of standard and specialty king bed sizes. Just know that if you're buying a specialty king, bedding and accessories will be much harder to come by:

Standard King: 76 inches wide by 80 inches long

76 inches wide by 80 inches long California King: 72 inches wide by 84 inches long

72 inches wide by 84 inches long Wyoming King: 84 inches wide by 84 inches long

84 inches wide by 84 inches long Texas King: 80 inches wide by 98 inches long

80 inches wide by 98 inches long Alaskan King: 108 inches long by 108 inches wide

Alternatively, you can opt for a split king if you and your partner have dramatically different preferences but don't want to sleep apart. Consisting of two twin XL mattresses, a split king measures 76 inches wide by 80 inches long – the same dimensions as a standard king bed. Some brands like Saatva and DreamCloud offer split king versions of their mattresses, usually at the same price as a standard king.

Beyond that, firmness (comfort) is the most important thing to consider when shopping for a king size mattress. Generally speaking, smaller individuals and side sleepers will want a softer mattress, while those with average-to-heavy builds or those who sleep on their backs or fronts will want a firmer option. A medium-firm mattress will suit most average-sized sleepers with no particular sleep needs. Combination sleepers will want to focus on the position they drop into at night.

What other factors should you keep in mind when buying a king matteess? Ample pressure relief is key for side sleepers and those who grapple with aches and pains. Chronically hot sleepers will fare well with a mattress made from breathable materials that won't trap heat. Sturdy edge support is crucial for anyone with mobility issues or people who like to sprawl out in their sleep. Superb motion isolation is a must if you share a bed but don't want to go the split king route.

All of our mattress reviews follow a standard methodology to test all of these features, ensuring we guide you toward a bed that'll offer you a comfortable and restful night's sleep.

Should you buy a king size mattress?

A king size mattress is ideal for solo sleepers who want as much space to sprawl out as possible. It's also good for families sharing a bed with kids or pets, as well as couples who crave a wider surface than a queen provides. Check out our detailed queen vs king mattress explainer if you're torn between these two sizes.

Among specialty king sizes, the California king is the most popular. It's slightly narrower than a standard king at 72 inches wide, but its 84-inch length will offer more comfort for sleepers over six feet.

If your room is narrower or you're taller than six feet, consider a longer California king (72x84 inches). Meanwhile, couples with wildly different sleep preferences may want to go for a split king, which is two twin XL mattresses pushed together to create a king-sized surface. (Need a little extra guidance before you start shopping for a king bed? We've included a brief FAQ section at the bottom to help you out.)

If you and your partner have different sleep needs or one of you tends to toss and turn at night, a split king could be your best bet for peaceful co-sleeping. Split California king beds are also available, though more rare.