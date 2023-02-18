Save $430 on the best mattress for side sleepers in this top Presidents' Day sale

Presidents' Day is one of the best times of the year to upgrade your sleep setup for less. The big day is almost here, and there are sales aplenty on some of the best mattresses we've reviewed. One brand that has really amped up its discounts is Helix. There's 25% off the full Helix range (opens in new tab), but our top pick is the Midnight.

This hybrid model combines layers of springs and soothing memory foam, and we think it's the very best mattress for side sleepers, thanks to a softly supportive sleep surface that cushions your joints in this position. This 25% off deal means the Midnight is the cheapest price we've seen since last summer, bar Black Friday when it was slightly less (but not much).

If the Midnight doesn't sound quite right for you, Helix has a wide range of mattresses aimed at different positions and preferences, and the 25% off deal applies to all of them, so have a browse. Alternatively, head to our Presidents' Day mattress sales roundup for a run-down of the top deals from a range of leading sleep brands.

(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936 now from $702 at Helix (opens in new tab)

For Presidents' Day, Helix is offering 25% off sitewide via coupon PDS25, and bundling in two free pillows with mattress purchases to sweeten the deal. After discount, you can get the Midnight queen size for $1,030 (was $1,374). In our Helix Midnight Mattress review, we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

The Helix Midnight features two comfort layers, starting with a slab of Helix’s bespoke memory plus foam. This relieves pressure, providing soft sinkage and deep body contouring, while cradling pressure points along your shoulders, hips, and lower back. It's also more breathable than some of the best memory foam mattresses.

The bed also has a transition layer of responsive high-grade polyfoam that provides a little bounce and helps absorb sinkage from the top layer of memory foam, while offering extra cushioning for your body. Finally, you get another support layer with hundreds of individually wrapped coils: these cradle your body, while also limiting motion transfer (great for couples) and reinforcing edge support around the perimeter. They also boost airflow, which helps make the Helix Midnight cooler than other all-foam mattresses.

Keep in mind that the Midnight mattress is handmade. That means you may notice a few irregularities, such as slightly bunched-up stitching here and there. You can rest assured that in no way does that affect the performance of the mattress.

The Midnight comes with a 10-year warranty and you can trial it for 100 nights to ensure it's the best choice for you. Make sure to follow our mattress sales coverage for the best sales this month.