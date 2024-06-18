4th of July mattress sales 2024: top 7 early deals — plus everything you need to know

The 4th of July mattress sales have started - but only in name so far. Popular mattress-makers DreamCloud and Cocoon by Sealy have launched their 4th of July sale branding, but don't be fooled: the actual deals are the same as those we see all year round.

As usual, all the top-ranked options in our best mattress guide have a discount of some sort right now. So how good are the current offers? Will prices drop any further? And how good are the 4th of July sales for getting a bargain on a mattress, anyway? That's where we can help.

Mattress prices don't tend to drop as low for Independence Day as they do over Memorial Day or Black Friday, but if you need a new mattress now, the 4th of July sales are your last chance to get a decent discount before prices rise over the summer months. They won't be this low again until Labor Day.

We're not expecting current mattress prices to drop much lower between now and Independence Day. If you're looking for the cheapest price possible, it's worth hanging on to see whether you can save an extra $50-$100, but if you need a new mattress now, there are some good discounts worth considering - we've listed the best ones here. They might not all be in the 4th of July mattress sales (some are just general sales), but they're all good value. And you'll find pro tips and tricks for making the most of the 4th of July mattress sales further down the page.

7 best deals ahead of the 4th of July mattress sales 2024

All of the mattresses here have been reviewed by our testing panel and come highly recommended. These are the deals we recommend buying today if you need a new mattress now - many are offers we've seen before but they're still excellent value for money. We'll continue to update this section with new discounts as more 4th of July mattress sales go live.

Best of the best 1. Saatva Classic mattress: up to $448 off at Saatva

Review score: ★★★★½

Deal quality: ★★★★ Sale prices:

Twin: $1,186 (was $1,395)

Queen: $1,781 (was $2,095)

King: $2,206 (was $2,595)

All sizes: See prices

Lowest price this year (queen): $1,695 Mattress type: Hybrid

Firmness: Plush, Luxury firm, Firm

Benefits: 365 night sleep trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery Best for: Sleepers seeking a hotel-style luxury mattress with enhanced lumbar support. Quick verdict: Saatva hasn't launched its 4th of July mattress sale yet, but if you need a new mattress now, this is the best deal you'll find on the top-rated mattress in our rankings. This deluxe innerspring hybrid is highly customizable, with three different firmness levels and two different heights on offer. In our testing, we found that it delivers everything you need from a mattress for a restful night's sleep: luxurious comfort, first-class support and pressure relief, and excellent temperature regulation - none of our reviewers overheated at night. It isn't cheap at just under $1,781 for a queen (was $2,095), but it comes with better perks than its nearest competitors: free white glove delivery and setup, a year-long trial and a forever warranty. We have seen it cheaper this year though ($1,695 for a queen on Memorial Day), so if you can wait it's worth seeing if this deal improves. Best alternative: The DreamCloud (from $419 at DreamCloud)

50% off 2. DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid: save up to 50% at DreamCloud



Deal quality: ★★★★★ Sale prices:

Twin: $419 (was $839)

Queen: $665 (was $1,332)

King: $835 ($1,669)

All sizes: See prices Mattress type: Hybrid

Firmness: Medium firm

Benefits: 365 night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping Best for: People who like luxurious finishes of the Saatva Classic (#1) but have a slightly smaller budget. Best alternative: Winkbed ($849 at Winkbeds) Quick verdict: The DreamCloud is an excellent alternative to anyone who has their eye on the Saatva Classic but perhaps don't quite have the budget to buy it. During our DreamCloud mattress review, our lead tester was impressed with its pressure relief and motion isolation. With luxurious finishes like a cashmere blend cover and 14" depth, the DreamCloud is a bed that punches well beyond its competitive price tag - and that's before you take into account this epic 50% off sale. Sure, this is a discount we're used to seeing from DreamCloud, but it's still incredible value, especially when you factor in the generous benefits that come with it.



50% plus free gift... 3.GhostBed Luxe Mattress: 50% off, plus free pillows



Deal quality: ★★★★★ Sale prices:

Twin: $1,298 (was $2,595)

Queen: $1,548 (was $3,095)

King: $1,898 (was $3,795)

All sizes: See prices Mattress type: All-foam

Firmness: Medium-plush

Benefits: 101 night sleep trial | 25 year warranty | Free shipping Best for: Very hot side sleepers who require advanced cooling Best alternative: Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Hybrid ($899.30 at Brooklyn Bedding) Quick verdict: We recently crowned the GhostBed Luxe as our best cooling mattress for 2024, thanks to its outstanding temperature regulation. During our GhostBed mattress review , the GhostBed felt cool — almost cold — to the touch all night long, making it a great choice for hot sleepers who suffer from night sweats. In addition to its impressive cooling properties, you can expect excellent motion isolation, deep pressure relief and sturdy edge support. It’s both plush and supportive, which is why we think this bed best suits side sleepers looking for reliable temperature regulation.

30% plus gift 5. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Essential: 30% off, plus two free pillows Deal quality: ★★★★ Sale prices:

Twin XL: $1,189.30 (was $1,699)

Queen: $1,399.30 (was $1,999)

King: $1,6709.30 (was $2,399)

All sizes: See prices Mattress type: All-foam

Firmness: Medium-soft

Benefits: Closeout sale so no trial period or returns | 10 year warranty still honored Best for: Those with painful joints seeking the legendary pressure relief of a Tempur-Pedic bed but working with a smaller budget. Best alternative: Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt (from $1,699 at Tempur-Pedic) Quick verdict: There’s currently an impressive 30% off the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Essential, which is the same level of savings we saw during last year’s Black Friday sale event. Plus, Tempur-Pedic will also throw in two free Tempur pillows with every mattress purchase. The Essential is the cheapest bed that Tempur produces, making it an excellent option for anyone seeking the outstanding pressure relief of a NASA-developed Tempur bed but are working with a smaller budget. It’s important to note that this is a closeout model, so there’s no trial period or returns with purchase. However, the 10 year warranty still stands.

50% off 6. Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress: save up to $830 at Emma Sleep



Deal quality: ★★★★ Sale prices:

Twin: $409 (was $812)

Queen: $659 (was $1,319)

King: $819 (was $1,649)

All sizes: See prices Mattress type: Memory foam

Firmness: Medium

Benefits: 365-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Best for: Side and stomach sleepers looking for reliable temperature regulation at an affordable price. Best alternative: DreamCloud Hybrid ($419 at DreamCloud) Quick verdict: There's 50% off the Emma Hybrid comfort, which is a sale we usually only see during bigger sale events. That means that right now you can pick up a queen for just $659 (was $1,319).The Emma Comfort Hybrid uses Airgocell foam to dissipate heat, which is similar to tech found in more expensive cooling mattresses. It's on the softer side of medium-firm, making it a good choice for side and stomach sleepers who sleep warm. Back sleepers are better off with The DreamCloud, on sale for $665 in a queen.



35% off plus gift 7. Cocoon by Sealy Chill: 35% off at Sealy, plus free bedding bundle Deal quality: ★★★★ Sale prices:

Twin: $399 (was $699)

Queen: $699 (was $1,079)

King: $899 ($1,389)

All sizes: See prices Mattress type: All foam

Firmness: Medium-firm

Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping, plus old mattress removal Best for: Those with a smaller budget looking for a cooling, pressure relieving memory foam mattress. Best alternative: Nectar Memory Foam ($349 at Nectar) Quick verdict: The Cocoon by Sealy Chill boasts the same cooling technology found in much (much) more expensive beds, making it one of the best budget cooling mattresses on the market. It offers plenty of pressure relief for side sleeper, but only a little of the 'hug' of a typical memory foam mattress. Instead, this is a bed that you sleep on top of, rather than sink deeply into. Buy it if you're looking for a comfortable, cooling and competitively priced mattress. If you want something with more body contouring, check out the Nectar instead.

4th of July mattress sales: Buying advice

How to choose a mattress in the 4th of July sales

There are a few considerations to make when learning how to choose a mattress that suits your sleep needs. Getting clear on the answers to these questions before you start shopping the 4th of July sales will help you quickly narrow in on your ideal bed.

According to Tom's Guide's Senior Sleep Editor and Certified Sleep Science Coach Claire Davies, you should ask yourself these questions before buying a mattress:

What is your budget?

What mattress size do you need?

What position do you sleep in? (Side, back, stomach or combination)

What mattress firmness do you like? (Soft, medium or firm)

Do you sleep solo or bed share?

Do you overheat during sleep?

Do you have any physical aches and pains that wake you up?

Budget

The cost of a good mattress has risen by around $100 on average in the last year, so major sales such as those taking place on 4th of July are an excellent time to get hundreds of dollars off the price of a top-rated bed.

We've seen from previous years how mattress prices tend to increase after Memorial Day and 4th of July mattress sales, says Senior Sleep Editor Davies, who notes that the next major mattress sale isn't until Labor Day in September.

There are plenty of great cheap mattresses around most months now, and one of our favorites is the Siena Memory Foam Mattress, on sale for $399 (was $799) in a queen size every month at Siena Sleep.

"The Siena Memory Foam offers a lot of mattress for a budget price," says Davies. "We normally recommend it to back and stomach sleepers, and to people who enjoy sleeping on a firmer feeling bed regardless of their sleep position or body weight."

Mattress size

(Image credit: Getty Images)

US mattress sizes range from twin XL to split Cal king, and choosing the right mattress size for your sleep needs is pivotal to sleeping comfortably each need. Having the right amount of space for you and whoever you share a bed with also reduces the risks of overheating. Here's our complete guide to mattress sizes, plus how to choose the right mattress size for you.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mattress size: Dimensions Row 0 - Cell 2 Twin 38 x 75 inches Row 1 - Cell 2 Twin XL 38 x 80 inches Row 2 - Cell 2 Full 54 x 75 inches Row 3 - Cell 2 Queen 60 x 80 inches Row 4 - Cell 2 Olympic queen 66 x 80 inches Row 5 - Cell 2 King 76 x 80 inches Row 6 - Cell 2 Cal king 72 x 84 inches Row 7 - Cell 2 Split king 76 x 80 inches (split in half) Row 8 - Cell 2

Firmness

"Choosing the right mattress firmness for your sleeping position and body type is crucial," explains Davies, who has reviewed many of this year's best mattresses in a box for all types of sleeper. "The two main factors that affect how soft or firm a mattress will feel to you are your body weight and whether you sleep on your stomach, back or side.

"Generally speaking, we've found through testing that lighter adult bodies (weighing 150lbs or less) sleep well on soft to medium mattresses, while heavier bodies (weighing 200lbs or more) sleep well on medium-firm to firm mattresses."

Here's a cheat sheet to how to pick the right firmness for you in the Memorial Day mattress sales:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mattress firmness Firmness rating out of 10 Best for... Soft or plush 3 to 4 Lightweight side sleepers Medium 5 Light to average weight side and stomach sleepers Medium-firm 6 Most people (the best firmness); sleepers with back pain Firm 7 Back and stomach sleepers; sleepers with back pain Extra firm / hard 8-9 Heavier bodies weighing over 300lbs; those advised to sleep on a hard bed

Read more: Our guide to how firm a mattress should be

Other factors to consider

If you overheat during sleep or experience hot flashes (flushes) or night sweats, keep an eye out for the best cooling mattresses in this year's Memorial Day sales. "Proper cooling mattresses are designed to not only dissipate heat and wick away sweat, keeping you dry in bed, but they can actively lower the bed's temperature," explains Davies.

"These smart mattresses are pretty rare though and therefore command a higher price tag, but I would recommend looking for deals on Eight Sleep, SleepNumber and Tempur-Pedic cooling beds.

The initial outlay for a cooling mattress could be a great investment for the longterm quality of your sleep health Claire Davies, Senior Sleep Editor

"If overheating is stopping you from falling asleep in a reasonable time (usually within 20 minutes for most healthy adults), then the initial outlay for a cooling mattress could be a great investment for the longterm quality of your sleep health."

Finally, if you're sharing a bed with a restless sleeper, make sure you look for a mattress with good motion isolation. This means it will greatly reduce or even fully stop any movement from your partner reaching you and disturbing you from sleep.

4th of July mattress sales 2024 — an expert guide to what we can expect

As Tom's Guide's Deals Editor in Chief, Louis Ramirez has been covering the 4th of July mattress sales for over a decade - so there's little he doesn't know about buying the best mattress for you at the best possible price. Below is his guide to the upcoming sales, including when they're expected to start, plus how to spot a good deal.

When will the 4th of July mattress sales start?

4th of July mattress sales generally start in mid to late June. However, I've already started seeing major brands like Nectar and Leesa promoting 4th of July deals on their homepages. If you know what you want and need a bed now, you're safe buying now. However, if you can afford to wait a few more days — you could save a few extra bucks, or score a free sleep bundle. I personally recommend waiting till the last week of June, which is when all 4th of July mattress sales will be live.

How to spot a good mattress deal — 4 pro tips

Be clear about what you're looking for

Look out for any freebies, like pillows, bedding and other accessories

Don't forget to check for coupons

Double check the warranty and returns policy before buying

(Image credit: Future)

Buying a mattress on the 4th of July can be overwhelming because of the sheer number of deals. So before making any purchase, it's good to know the type of mattress that you want or the brand. Having that info ahead of time will help you zone in on just a few sales. The same way you wouldn't buy a laptop without doing some homework, you shouldn't buy a bed without doing a little research first.

I personally recommend waiting till the last week of June, which is when all 4th of July mattress sales will be live. Louis Ramirez, Deals Editor In Chief

"When looking at deals, look for freebies (free pillows, bed sheets, mattress topper, etc.) as these bundles can save you money in the long run. Most brands include free shipping, but a few brands like Saatva upgrade you to white glove delivery and they'll even haul away your old mattress and foundation for free.

"Additionally, look for coupon codes. Most brands will promote their coupons direct on their homepage, but I always recommend doing a quick search for coupons that may not be advertised by the mattress manufacturer. Lastly, look at the warranty and return policy for the mattress that you buy. You might love the mattress you just bought, but your partner might not. It's always good to know what your options are if you need to return a mattress."

4th of July mattress sales predictions

Mattress sales can be found any day of the week. However, retail holidays like the 4th of July tend to offer better discounts than your traditional day-to-day promotions. So in the coming days I expect prices to dip a little lower than where they are right now. That said, the 4th of July isn't as big as Memorial Day, so I don't expect to see many record-breaking price lows. For most brands, I expect to see a continuation of their current summer sales. For brands like Nectar and DreamCloud, that means from 40% to 50% off all mattresses. Likewise, brands like Helix and Birch will offer from 20% to 25% off sitewide.