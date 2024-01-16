When is the best time to buy a mattress? We rank the year’s 5 biggest sales

If you’re looking to buy a new mattress, you may be wondering when is the best time to buy and whether there are specific months or sales events that are better for saving you money on a new bed compared to others. The answer is a resounding yes, as there are five super-sized mattress sales that take place every year.

Each of these super-sales is an excellent time to buy a mattress, but one sale in particular outranks all others as being the very best time to buy a mattress at the cheapest price possible.

So if you’re ready to ditch your old bed and snap up one of 2024’s best mattresses for much less than normal, these are the five sales to shop.

When is the best time to buy a mattress?

There is one particular time of year when you’ll be able to buy any top-rated mattress at the cheapest price, and that’s Black Friday. This ginormous holiday sales event takes place during late November of each year and mattress retailers and brands get super-competitive, firing out their lowest prices coupled with their biggest discounts.

Outside of Black Friday, there are four other super-sized bed sales to look for, and these will also give you great discounts – just not to the level we normally see on Black Friday.

Here’s what you need to know about the best time to buy a mattress throughout the calendar year, with the best sales ranked in order of the biggest savings and the cheapest prices.

The 5 best mattress sales of the year, ranked

1. Black Friday mattress deals

When: Late October through November

The Black Friday mattress deals are the best time to buy a mattress as this is when bed retailers and manufacturers unleash their biggest discounts of the year. Not only that, they also drop the MSRPs of each mattress to their lowest points, so those discounts actually save you more money compared to other sales during the year.

Black Friday mattress sales are starting earlier each year too, as rival mattress brands try to ‘catch the early worm’ shopper and get ahead of their competition. That means you’ll see early Black Friday mattress discounts appear during late October, and these will run straight through November until the big day itself.

You can save hundreds to thousands on the best mattresses in a box during the Black Friday sales, making this hands-down the best time to buy a mattress. This year, Black Friday should take place on 29 November.

2. Cyber Monday mattress sales

When: Early December

Cyber Monday mattress sales roll straight on from the Black Friday mattress deals, and most are a continuation of those extra-large discounts and lowest MSRPs. It’s rare to see bigger price drops than on actual Black Friday, but brands like Helix Sleep and Nolah Sleep have been known to increase the size of the free gifts you get (in addition to money-off discounts) for Cyber Monday bed shoppers.

Cyber Monday takes place on the first Monday after Black Friday, and the deals will be live all through the weekend inbetween too. It’s the best time to snap up a brilliant bed for less, with all of the best hybrid mattresses and the year’s top memory foam mattresses reduced in price. This year, Cyber Monday should take place on 2 December.

3. Labor Day mattress sales

When: September

We’ve been covering mattress sales for years at Tom’s Guide, and we view the Labor Day mattress sales as an early warm-up to Black Friday. Even better, for the past few years luxury sleep brand Saatva, who makes our top-recommended bed, the Saatva Classic (read our Saatva Classic mattress review to learn why we rate it) drops the price of its flagship hybrid mattress to the lowest price of the year – even cheaper than Black Friday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So if you’re shopping for the best Saatva mattress sales of the year, they always land in September to tie-in with Labor Day. All major sleep brands take part in the Labor Day mattress sales, and in past years we have seen discounts ranging from 15% to 60% on top-rated mattresses.

If you have several months left in your current bed, yet you can’t wait until November, we’d recommend the Labor Day sales as the next best time to buy for you.

4. Presidents’ Day mattress sales

When: February

After Christmas and the January sales, mattress retailers and manufacturers launch big drives to boost sales during an otherwise quiet time of year. The Presidents’ Day mattress sales, which this year land on February 19th 2024, are the best time to snap up a great mattress at a cheap price if you missed the sensational bargains launched for Black Friday.

The Presidents’ Day mattress sales are also the last of the big winter bed sales, where brands look to sell-off large chunks of old stock to make way for newer models. This is a savvy time to buy a new bed, especially if you are happy with a past-season model or a Final Sale (no returns or sleep trials) model. We’ve seen Casper mattress sales and Tempur-Pedic mattress deals, for example, that offer up to 45% off final sale beds and these are an absolute steal.

5. Memorial Day mattress sales

When: May

There’s a big gap between Presidents’ Day and the Memorial Day mattress sales, which this year land on Monday 27th May 2024. Mattress prices tend to increase, on average, during summer each year, so the Memorial Day sales are your last chance to buy a top-performing mattress for less.

Summer price increases on beds are common among many brands, and we usually see the cost of mattresses rise by around $50 to $200 dollars. These discounts aren’t as good as those we normally see on Labor Day (in September) or Presidents’ Day (February).

However if you find yourself on the brink of needing a new mattress come May, shop the Memorial Day sales otherwise you could be paying more than you need to if you buy during summer.

