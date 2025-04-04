If you've been hunting for a new mattress, odds are you've come across brands bragging about how their beds offer plenty of pressure point relief.

But what exactly are pressure points, and why is it important to choose a mattress that can relieve them?

You'll find plenty of support and relief for your pressure points in this year's best mattress guide. And for those not in the market for a new bed but needing some extra comfort, the best mattress toppers are designed to add pressure point relief to hard beds.

However, before you consider what you might need, let's break down what pressure points are and how the right sleep set up can help you avoid pain at night.

What are pressure points?

Next time you're lying on your bed, take a moment to notice which parts of your body touch the mattress.

Any body part that comes in contact with the surface of your mattress is called a pressure point. Why? Because any body part that touches your bed is the place (or point) where pressure is building.

Your pressure points depend on your preferred sleep position, so a side sleeper's pressure points will be different to a back or stomach sleeper's pressure points.

What is pressure point relief and how can a mattress provide it?

(Image credit: Future)

Our guide to pressure relief goes into more detail, but here's the short version: pressure relief is when a mattress provides comfort or support to your pressure points.

For instances, the best memory foam mattresses are designed to "hug" and comfort pressure points with its body-molding foam. On the other hand, the best firm mattress will keep pressure points upright with firm support.

So, which do you need? Firm support for your pressure points or plush comfort for your pressure points? Below, you can find out which is right for you depending on your sleep position...

Where are a side sleeper's pressure points located?

(Image credit: Future)

If you sleep on your side, your pressure points will be located in your shoulders, hips and knees.

If you've ever slept on an ultra-firm mattress, your pressure points would have felt hard and uncomfortable against the hard surface.

This pressure can leas to soreness and even aches and pains, which is why the best mattress for side sleepers are plush enough to cushion pressure points in the shoulders and hips.

Where are a stomach sleeper's pressure points located?

(Image credit: Future)

If you like to sleep on your front, we've got some bad news: Studies show that stomach sleeping is the worst position for back pain.



Why? Because your pressure points are located in your hip region, which means that your spine can become misaligned if the hips are unsupported and dip into a soft mattress.

A misaligned spine can lead to waking up with lower back pain, which is why the best mattresses for stomach sleepers provide firm support to keep your pressure points upright and the spine properly aligned.

Where are a back sleeper's pressure points located?

(Image credit: Future)

A major pressure point for back sleepers is the lower back, particularly the tail bone.

You won't need a firm mattress if you sleep on your back, but it should be firm enough to keep your lower back and hips supported.

We suggest going for a medium-firm mattress, as it will provide a good mixture of comfort and support for your back.

Plenty of the best mattresses in a box are medium-firm, while the best hybrid mattresses combine the comfort of memory foam with supportive springs.

Those on a budget can also check out the Essential Mattress at Layla, our top pick for back sleepers in our best cheap mattress guide.