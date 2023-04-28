Hurry! The best hybrid mattress we've tested is Black Friday cheap right now

The end of the month has arrived and mattress maker DreamCloud is wrapping things up with an epic sitewide sale.

For a limited time, DreamCloud is taking 40% off all mattresses (opens in new tab). To show you what a rare deal this is, DreamCloud usually takes 25% or 33% off during its flash sales. After today's 40% discount, you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress for $499 (twin) (opens in new tab) or $799 (queen) (opens in new tab). That's $100 cheaper than their Black Friday/Cyber Monday price and one of the best mattress sales we've seen. (Make sure to check out our guide to the best DreamCloud promo codes for more ways to save).

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $499 @ DreamCloud

Editor's Choice! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $499 (was $839) or the queen for $799 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.

DreamCloud Foundation: was $399 now $267 @ DreamCloud

As part of its flash sale, DreamCloud is also taking 33% off bases and foundations. The DreamCloud Foundation is an inexpensive way to support your mattress. It's easy to set up, clean, and durable. After discount, the twin is $267 (was $399) and the queen is $362 (was $540).

DreamCloud Duvet: was $129 now $59 @ DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Duvet is super-soft and made of breathable cotton for warmth in winter and cool sleeping in the summer. We've been using it for over a year love how it seals in warm air during the winter, yet is fully breathable during the hot summer months. The queen is on sale for just $59 (was $129).

DreamCloud Weighted Blanket: was $149 now $100 @ DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Weighted Blanket offers either 15, 20, or 25 pounds of weight creating the perfect night's sleep for anyone who has trouble falling asleep. It features a glass bead filling that evenly distributes weight across your body. Plus, it has a removable cover with antimicrobial protection.

The DreamCloud Hybrid is one of the best mattresses for restless sleepers. It also holds the top spot in our best hybrid mattress guide. We called it the best hybrid mattress for just about everyone. It's designed to offer constant pressure relief around your back, neck, and hips, and it regulates temperature so that you don’t overheat during sleep.

Combined with a layer of breathable foam, the mattress dissipates body heat so that it doesn't pool in the mattress. It isn't a proper cooling mattress, but if you want a comfy, supportive and breathable hybrid for less than comparable models, it’s an excellent choice, especially now that it's 40% off.

Like its sister brand Nectar, DreamCloud offers a 365-night trial and Forever Warranty. The average warranty is 10 years, so you won’t get any better than this. The brand also offers free shipping and a clear returns policy — if you change your mind during the trial period, DreamCloud will collect the mattress for free (some mattress in a box brands charge for this) and refund your money.

That said, Memorial Day is right around the corner and we expect to see an influx of Memorial Day mattress sales in the coming deals. However, we don't foresee the DreamCloud dropping significantly more in the coming days, which makes this flash sale a safe buy.