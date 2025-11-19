<a id="elk-34bcf3b1-4e1f-43c9-b236-da4ad1f1e444"></a><h2 id="black-friday-is-here">Black Friday is here...</h2><a href="https://www.amazon.com/deals" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" id="bffc08aa-f063-4529-bd03-d89f643ea917"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="7vT6iDb8WDSxHeh9TuNqEA" name="Black Friday deals" alt="Collage of Black Friday deals" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/7vT6iDb8WDSxHeh9TuNqEA.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Amazon/Lululemon)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="e73ad35d-6290-4912-a2a6-6c9f59f3eb6d">Believe it or not, but Black Friday is next week. I have no clue how November 28 crept up on us so fast, but here we are. The biggest retail holiday of the year is here and I haven't even purchased my turkey yet.</p><p>I'm Louis, deals editor-in-chief at Tom's Guide. I've been covering Black Friday for 18 years. Whether you're shopping for a new laptop, new workout apparel, or even a holiday turkey &mdash; you've come to the right place. You can consider me your personal shopping assistant for the holiday season.</p><p>In this blog I'll highlight all of the best deals you can get ahead of Thanksgiving. So let's get started with the deals...</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><ul id="b249d467-8144-4e62-9ffa-89fa374e7b58"><li><a href="https://www.amazon.com/deals" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>Shop all early Black Friday deals at Amazon</strong></a></li></ul>