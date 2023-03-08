Take up to $300 of our favorite budget memory foam mattress with this exclusive coupon

March 20 is the first day of spring. However, you don't have to wait that long to find spring savings. One of our favorite mattress manufacturers is offering 30% off its beds via our exclusive coupon code.

For a limited time, you can get 30% off sitewide via coupon code "TOMS30" (opens in new tab). That beats the current 25% off sale currently offered on Bear's website. It's one of the best mattress sales we've seen from Bear, which makes some of the best mattresses for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

(opens in new tab) Bear Mattress: was $748 now $523 @ Bear (opens in new tab)

The original Bear Mattress is a memory foam mattress that offers a comfortable night's sleep. The four-layer mattress removes unwanted body heat while providing pressure relief and balanced support throughout your body. It includes a 100-night risk free trial and a 10-year warranty. In our Bear Original mattress review we said its comfortable and supportive for back, stomach, and side sleepers alike. As part of its latest mattress sale, Bear is taking 30% off via our exclusive coupon "TOMS30". Plus, get two free pillows ($100 value) with any mattress purchase. After discount, the twin costs $523 (was $748), whereas the queen costs $698 (was $998).

(opens in new tab) Bear Star Hybrid Mattress: was $1,298 now $908 @ Bear (opens in new tab)

Originally just the Bear Hybrid, the Star Hybrid Mattress has a fresh new look and a new name, but still promises the same comfort, with a design that includes copper-infused foam and a coil system with individually encased springs and reinforced edges. This mattress also has a special cover that uses something called "HydroCool technology" to remain cool to the touch throughout the night. Use coupon "TOMS30" to take 30% off all sizes. After discount, the twin costs $908 (was $1,298), whereas the queen costs $1,212 (was $1,732). Plus, you'll get free pillows bundled in with your mattress purchase.

(opens in new tab) Bear Elite Hybrid: was $1,721 now $1,204 @ Bear (opens in new tab)

The 14-inch tall Elite sits at the top of Bear's mattress lineup. The hybrid design includes copper-infused memory foam and coils, as well as a cooling cover. It's the only model where you can choose your firmness preference (soft, medium or firm), which means it can be customized to suit any sleep style. Use coupon "TOMS30" to take 30% off all sizes. After discount, the twin costs $1,204 (was $1,721), whereas the queen costs $1,477 (was $2,111). Plus, you'll get free pillows bundled in with your mattress purchase.

(opens in new tab) Bear Weighted Blanket: was $150 now $75 @ Bear (opens in new tab)

The Bear Weighted Blanket offers 15 lbs. of cozy comfort to help you relax, reduce stress levels, and get a better night's sleep. Its plush microfiber cover keeps you snug while the blanket's quilted channels evenly distribute the glass beads across the entire blanket. (Coupon excluded on this deal).

(opens in new tab) Bear Mattress Topper: was $245 now $171 @ Bear (opens in new tab)

The Bear mattress topper is a simple way to add softness and support to any mattress. As part of its current mattress topper deals — you can use coupon code "BEARTG30" to take 30% off the mattress topper's full price. After discount, the twin size costs $171 (was $245), whereas the queen size costs $241 (was $345).

If you're strapped for cash, the best value mattress in Bear's sale is the Bear Original Mattress from $523 (opens in new tab) via coupon code "TOMS30". It holds a spot in our best memory foam mattress guide. Ideal for back and stomach sleepers, the mattress features three layers of supportive foam, including a base layer of supportive foam that prevents sagging and creates a medium-firm finish. The mattress is also designed to pull heat away from your body as you sleep.

If you want the best mattress in Bear's sale, you'll want the Bear Elite Hybrid from $1,204 (opens in new tab) via code "TOMS30". The Bear Elite Hybrid is the most luxurious mattress in Bear's lineup. It's topped with cooling gel foam and also features an edge coil system, with individually encased springs for a classic coil feel. It also offers the most pressure relief if you're looking for the most luxurious sleep.

For more sales, make sure to follow our guide to the best Sleep Week deals and bedding sales this week.