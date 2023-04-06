Huge Easter sale takes $750 off our top memory foam mattress

Easter weekend is almost here and one mattress manufacturer is celebrating with a massive mattress sale on all of its top-rated beds.

For a limited time, you can get $750 off any Puffy mattress (opens in new tab). Plus, you'll get a free luxury sleep bundle valued at $600 (opens in new tab) when you use coupon "SAVE1350" at checkout. Combined, that's a savings of up to $1,350.

(opens in new tab) The Puffy Mattress: was $1,449 now $699 @ Puffy (opens in new tab)

The five-layer, memory foam Puffy Mattress holds a spot in our best memory foam mattress guide. It's made to support back, stomach, side, and combination sleepers. The 10-inch mattress has a cooling layer to dissipate body heat along with a dedicated support/foam layer to protect your spine and relieve pressure on your hips, back, and knees. You can also zip-off the stain-resistant cover to freshen it up every couple of months. After discount, the twin is on sale for $699 (was $1,449), whereas the queen costs $1,049 (was $1799). You also get free pillows, mattress protector, and sheet set ($600 value) with coupon code "SAVE1350".

(opens in new tab) Puffy Lux Mattress: was $1,749 now $999 @ Puffy (opens in new tab)

The 12-inch Puffy Lux is the brand's luxury hybrid mattress, designed with contour-adapt coils that quickly respond to your body each time you change position in bed. This makes it well-suited to combination or restless sleepers, as well as couples — motion isolation tech means you shouldn't feel each other moving around so much. The Puffy Lux offers six layers compared to the all-foam's five, and it has cooling properties and a firmer core for higher levels of support for people with back pain. After discount, the twin is on sale for $999 (was $1,749), whereas the queen costs $1,499 (was $2,249. You also get free pillows, mattress protector, and sheet set ($600 value) with coupon code "SAVE1350".

(opens in new tab) Puffy Royal Mattress: was $2,099 now $1,349 @ Puffy (opens in new tab)

The 14-inch Royal is Puffy's premium mattress offering exceptional pressure relief to alleviate back pain. It offers seven layers compared to the hybrid's six, and it has an ultra plush feel, instead of medium plus. After discount, the twin is on sale for $1,349 (was $2,099), whereas the queen costs $2,399 (was $3,149). You also get free pillows, mattress protector, and sheet set ($600 value) with coupon code "SAVE1350".

If you're not familiar with Puffy, you might be asking — is the Puffy mattress any good? For certain sleepers, absolutely. In fact, the Puffy Mattress holds a spot in our best memory foam mattress guide. There are deals on all three Puffy beds, with prices starting from $699 for the all-foam model, now putting it in the more affordable bracket.

As we explain in our best mattress guide, it’s wise to choose a brand that offers a risk-free trial, and Puffy offers a 101-night trial for you to make sure your new mattress is right for your body. Puffy also offers a lifetime warranty on its USA-made mattresses, with free no-contact delivery and returns.

If you have previously shied away from a memory foam mattress because they hold more heat than hybrids, you can rest easier here as the Puffy Mattress has various cooling properties to regulate in-bed temperature. But if you want cooling and you have any type of neck or back pain, the Puffy Lux hybrid is the better option for you.

The weight capacity of the twin, twin XL and full size Puffys is over 350lbs, while the queen, king and Cal king sizes can hold 350lbs per each side. You can place your new Puffy on most surfaces too, including box springs, slatted frames, platforms and adjustable bases. Rare for mattress in a box brands, Puffy also says it’s fine to place the mattress on the floor.

Don’t forget that you’ll also get a bundle of free bedding accessories with your order too, including cooling bed pillows, sheet set, and a mattress protector.