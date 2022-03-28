Best Memorial Day mattress sales 2022 — what to expect

It may seem like May is years away, but the truth is that Memorial Day mattress sales will be here before you know it. As one of the biggest mattress sales of the year, Memorial Day mattress sales represent an excellent opportunity to upgrade to the best mattress you can afford.

Retailers from Casper to Purple are renown for their epic Memorial Day mattress sales which can take from $200 to $1,000 off mattresses. So we're offering some of our best mattress hunting tips so that you can be ready when the first sales arrives.

As a reminder, Memorial Day is on Monday, May 30, which means the first Memorial Day mattress sales will likely arrive in early to mid-May. Here's what you can expect.

Best Memorial Day mattress sales — what to expect

Buying a mattress is a major investment, so it pays to do some homework before making a purchase. Because prices are so low, many people wait specifically for Memorial Day mattress sales to buy a new mattress, but that doesn't always guarantee you'll get the best deal or the best bed for your budget. Here are a few tips to ensure you get the Memorial Day mattress sale possible.

Look for dollar-off discounts instead of percentages: Flashy slogans like 50% off are designed to grab your attention. But a percentage off means nothing if you don't know the dollar-off discount. Always look at the original price and the final/discounted price before you make a final buying decision, that way you'll know just how much you really saved.

Shop around for mattress coupons: Many mattress manufacturers offer coupons that can save you a few extra dollars or get you a free bedding bundle with your mattress purchase.

Look for freebies with your purchase: Dollar-off discounts are the way to go when it comes to shopping for a new mattress. But we also recommend looking for freebies that can sweeten your purchase even more. Nectar, which makes our favorite mattress of all time, always offers a free $399 bedding bundle with its mattress purchases. The bundle includes a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows.

Find the best warranty possible: The downside to online mattress shopping is that you can't try out a mattress before you buy it. Fortunately, most mattress manufacturers offer extended trials accompanied by warranties that last 10 or more years. Nectar, for example, offers a 365-night home trial bundled with a forever warranty. To be fair, not all mattress retailers are as generous, but it's worth knowing the warranty and return policy before buying your new mattress.

Invest as much as you can: A mattresses is something you buy maybe once every 10 years. It's also something you use for hours every day. As a result, you'll want to invest in a good mattress, rather than opting for the cheapest mattress you can find. Not only will your back thank you, but you'll also avoid having to buy a new mattress more frequently.

(Image credit: Purple)

Is Memorial Day a good time to buy a mattress?

Memorial Day is one of the best times to buy a mattress. Outside of Black Friday, Memorial Day mattress sales offer the best discounts of the year. You'll see a mix of dollar-off discounts as well as free gift sets bundled with your mattress purchase. Some of the best Memorial Day mattress sales offer both. Last year, Nectar offered up to $399 off mattresses and a bedding bundle worth $399 with every purchase.

Do Memorial Day mattress sales include bedding?

Not everyone may need a new mattress. Fortunately, bedding sales also play a huge role in most Memorial Day mattress sales. You can expect to see sitewide discounts on comforters, bed sheets, pillows, and mattress toppers. Even some dog beds may see epic discounts as we approach the holiday. The holiday is not only great for mattress sales, but all things mattress related.

Prime Day vs. Memorial Day mattress sales

While there's no official date, it's likely Prime Day will occur in June or sometime in July. That begs the question — are mattresses cheaper during Prime Day or during Memorial Day. The answer: Memorial Day. Prime Day deals tend to focus on Amazon devices, whether it's Amazon's Alexa-based devices or its line of apparel. Yes, we'll see mattress discounts on Prime Day, but they'll be limited to Amazon price drops only. Meanwhile, Memorial Day mattress sales can be found at any mattress manufacturer or retailer. The price drops are steeper and your options are greater.