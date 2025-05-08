Memorial Day sales 2025 — I’ve picked the best early deals across Walmart, Best Buy and more
Check out the Memorial Day sales I recommend shopping now
Memorial Day sales are getting started! If you’ve been holding off on making a big purchase on a new TV, laptop or mattress, now is a great time to hit ‘buy,’ as a handful of retailers are rolling out early Memorial Day sales. Additionally, with tariffs potentially increasing the price of everyday items, I recommend buying now to avoid potential price increases later this summer.
For example, right now Amazon is slashing up to 50% off Beats headphones. This sale includes Beats' latest earbuds, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 on sale for $199. You can also shop a ton of awesome apparel sales, with Adidas deals from $8 and Carhartt deals from $11.
Over at Best Buy, you can get our favorite value OLED TV, the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV on sale for $599 ($100 off). It's the least-expensive OLED TV you can get right now and one of our top picks.
Plus, there are a ton of awesome Memorial Day mattress deals you don’t want to miss out on. One of my favorites is the Nectar Original Mattress on sale from $349, which is one of the best memory foam mattresses we’ve tested.
Check out all my favorite Memorial Day sales below. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back periodically as I’ll continue to bring you the best deals as they come in. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes coverage for more savings.
Best Memorial Day sales 2025
Quick Links
Top deals
Lululemon "We Made Too Much": top picks from $9 @ Lululemon
Lululemon has restocked its "We Made Too Much" section with new running shorts, leggings, tank tops, and more. Sizing and color options are sometimes limited, but we don’t often see the Align leggings that made Lululemon famous for less than $40 (unless it’s Black Friday), which is why this restock is worth a shout.
Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Walmart
Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $9. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Super Mario and more. Lego sales are common this time of year, but Walmart's sale stands out for having the widest range of sets on sale.
Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon
From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Crocs shoes with prices as low as $19. (Croc accessories are also on sale from $4). It's one of the biggest Crocs sales we've seen from Amazon. Note that Walmart also has an ongoing Crocs sale, but with different styles/colors than Amazon. Our recommendation: Browse both sales to see which one has the shoe you want on sale.
Price check: from $24 @ Walmart
Outdoor grills: deals from $19 @ Walmart
Grilling season is back and Walmart has outdoor grills and accessories on sale from $19. The sale includes gas, charcoal, and flat top grills from the likes of Weber, Char-Broil, Pit Boss, and more.
Price check: Grills from $199 @ Home Depot
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
Memorial Day is an excellent time to shop for a new TV and Amazon has one of the lowest starting prices with smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Note: Best Buy and Walmart are running similar sales.
Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.
Price check: $699 @ Best Buy
LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $996 @ Amazon
The LG C4 OLED is powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright. Just note that the newer LG C5 OLED TV is now available.
48" for $996
55" for $1,196
65" for $1,496
77" for $2,196
83" for $3,296
Mattresses
From Resident Home (the brand behind Nectar and DreamCloud mattresses) the Siena is a reliable budget-friendly bed. Our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review team found it offered firm support for stomach and back sleepers, but it's also a great choice for a guest room. We're used to seeing a queen size Siena sell for $399, but it's currently just $359 (was $769.) We're not sure how long this price drop will last, but we're keeping our fingers crossed it sticks around. And it comes with a 180-night trial and a 10-year warranty, which is better than average at this price bracket.
The Nectar Classic is the best memory foam mattress we've tested. In our Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress review we described it as "hitting the mark in terms of price, performance, comfort and design" with a feel that's ideal for side sleepers. An evergreen Nectar mattress sale offers excellent value, with a queen just $649 (was $1,598.) Plus, you get a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty.
The current price of $649 for a DreamCloud Hybrid queen isn't quite the mega savings we saw last month (a record low of $599), but it's still better than the usual deal and excellent value for a top-rated mattress. Our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review team loved the support of this budget-friendly bed, while the quilted top adds a touch of luxury. Side sleepers may find it needs to be broken in but we think it's worth the wait. And to finish things off, it comes with a full year's trial and forever warranty.
Rated among the best mattresses for side sleepers we've tested, the Helix Midnight offers a plush feel that cushions the shoulder and hips to keep you cozy all night long. In our Helix Midnight Mattress review we also found it comfortable for back sleeping, although it's edged out by the Midnight Luxe — its premium cousin — on this front. For Memorial Day, you can save 27% on the Midnight with code "TOMS27", matching the Black Friday price drop. Right now a queen is $972.36 (was $1,332) and comes with a 100-night trial and lifetime warranty.
Saatva's flagship hybrid was awarded five-stars from our Saatva Classic Mattress review team, with the support and luxury finish earning particular praise. And with three feels and two heights to choose from, it suits most sleep styles. Follow our semi-exclusive links to save $400 on all sizes of the Classic, reducing a queen from $2,099 to $1,699. That's only $10 more than the cheapest price we've seen this year and we think it's the biggest discount you'll get. A 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery sweeten the deal.
The temperatures are ticking up and if you tend to wake up sweating, you might want to invest in a cooling mattress. The Casper Hybrid Snow uses Casper's Snow technology to disperse excess heat so you can sleep soundly even in a heatwave. With 30% off a queen is only $1,745 (was $2,495) matching the best price drop we've seen this year from Casper. A 100-night trial and 10-year warranty are included.
Apparel
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 50% off.
Carhartt sale: deals from $11 @ Amazon
It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $11. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, and more.
Levi's sale: deals from $37 @ Amazon
It's the unofficial start of summer and Amazon is kicking off its Memorial Day sales by knocking up to 70% off select Levi's apparel for men and women. The sale includes shorts, jeans, trucker jackets, and more.
REI sale: up to 50% off @ REI
This Memorial Day REI is taking up to 50% off select brands including The North Face, Hoka, Patagonia, and more. The sale includes past-season and current-season items.
This is a steal of a deal for this versatile, comfy jacket. You get soft, warm fleece on the inside and weather-resistant ripstop nylon on the outside. Or you can reverse it, and rock it with the fleece side out. Whichever way you go, this is a great-looking jacket you’ll no doubt find yourself wearing all the time. It's just that comfy.
Appliances
Appliance sale: deals from $149 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 45% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $149. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG, and more.
Our editor Kate Kozuch tested this outdoor electric oven, and loved it for its versatility and ease of use. Not only can it make great pizzas, but its internal size and temperature controls also make the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven ideal for smoking wings and many things in between.
We named the LG DUAL Inverter AC the best smart air conditioner you can buy. It uses what LG calls a dual-inverter compressor, which continually adjusts its speed, rather than turning on and off like a traditional compressor. LG says this technology should provide energy savings of up to 25% and make the device quieter than most AC units. This model comes with a remote control, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and can be controlled via the LG SmartThinQ app.
Laptops
In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price. This MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M4 chipset. This chipset supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.
Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.
The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy
Headphones
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
The Beats Studio Pro are specifically designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for. They offer improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (up to 40 hours with active noise canceling turned off). There's also Spatial Audio support and Beats' signature strong brand look. However, our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers. Note: these sold for $159 on Black Friday.
Price check: $169 @ Best Buy
Beats’ new workout earbuds are an all-around upgrade from the previous version. In our Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review, we loved their stylish design, strong bassy sound and stable fit. You also get 10 hours of listening time on a charge, or up to 45 hours with the included charging case. They also have some unique features on board, like handy physical button controls and a heart rate monitor. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds for fitness on the market.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review we said that you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.
Price check: $249 @ Best Buy
The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite active noise canceling being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.
Price check: $329 @ Best Buy
When is Memorial Day 2025?
Memorial Day 2025 will fall on Monday, May 26. Traditionally held on the last Monday of the month, Memorial Day is a federal holiday mourning military personnel who've died while serving in the armed forces. The holiday also marks the unofficial start of summer.
What should I buy on Memorial Day?
Retailers tend to offer sitewide discounts on Memorial Day. So at first glance it may look like everything's on sale. However, 4K TVs, large appliances, outdoor furniture, sports apparel, and mattresses tend to see the biggest discounts on Memorial Day. Looks for discounts from stores and brands like Nike, Adidas, REI, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Memorial Day and TV deals
Memorial Day is an excellent time to buy a new TV. That's because Memorial Day TV sales offer aggressive discounts on all types of TVs. Whether you want a basic 4K TV or buying your first OLED TV, Memorial Day sales will offer epic price drops on all TVs. Make sure to follow our TV deals coverage for all of the best sales.
Memorial Day deals vs Prime Day
Practically every major retailer will offer Memorial Day deals this year. That wide retailer participation is what makes it such a great time to shop. However, Prime Day is right around the corner, so you may be wondering if it's better to wait. Our answer is — it depends what you want to buy. If you want to buy a new fridge or mattress, Memorial Day is the best time to act. If you're looking for a new Echo Dot or Fire TV, Prime Day will offer the better deals. (Amazon hardware sees the biggest price drops during Prime Day). That said, Amazon has yet to announce an official Prime Day date. However, we think it'll occur in mid-July (as it did last year).
How to find the best Memorial Day sales
As with all holidays, Memorial Day will be filled with both good and bad deals. But with a little diligence, it's possible to find the best Memorial Day sales on the items you want. Here are our tips and guide to finding the best deals during Memorial Day.
- Always comparison shop: Practically every retailer offers Memorial Day sales. As a result, we recommend that you always comparison shop — no matter what you're buying. If you're shopping for a new 4K TV, look at deals from Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. If you're in the market for new kitchen appliances, check out Kohl's, Amazon, Home Depot, and Lowe's. That way you'll see who has the lowest price on the item(s) you want.
- Use price tracking tools to weed out fake deals: Shoppers have an arsenal of tools to help them weed out bad Memorial Day sales. One of our favorites is CamelCamelCamel. Although it only works on Amazon, it can give you the price history on just about any item sold on Amazon. We find it especially helpful for tech items like iPads, 4K TVs, and more.
- Beware fake reviews: It's something every shopper does: We find something we want to buy and we google reviews for that item. However, shoppers should be very cautious with the reviews they read because there are a lot of fake or paid for user reviews out there. So if you're spotted a few Memorial Day sales you're intent on buying, make sure you do your homework and rely on reviews from multiple users and not just users who leave glowing reviews.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
