Memorial Day sales 2025 — I’ve picked the best early deals across Walmart, Best Buy and more

Memorial Day sales are getting started! If you’ve been holding off on making a big purchase on a new TV, laptop or mattress, now is a great time to hit ‘buy,’ as a handful of retailers are rolling out early Memorial Day sales. Additionally, with tariffs potentially increasing the price of everyday items, I recommend buying now to avoid potential price increases later this summer.

For example, right now Amazon is slashing up to 50% off Beats headphones. This sale includes Beats' latest earbuds, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 on sale for $199. You can also shop a ton of awesome apparel sales, with Adidas deals from $8 and Carhartt deals from $11.

Over at Best Buy, you can get our favorite value OLED TV, the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV on sale for $599 ($100 off). It's the least-expensive OLED TV you can get right now and one of our top picks.

Plus, there are a ton of awesome Memorial Day mattress deals you don’t want to miss out on. One of my favorites is the Nectar Original Mattress on sale from $349, which is one of the best memory foam mattresses we’ve tested.

Check out all my favorite Memorial Day sales below. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back periodically as I’ll continue to bring you the best deals as they come in. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes coverage for more savings.

Best Memorial Day sales 2025

Top deals

Lululemon "We Made Too Much": top picks from $9 @ Lululemon

Lululemon has restocked its "We Made Too Much" section with new running shorts, leggings, tank tops, and more. Sizing and color options are sometimes limited, but we don’t often see the Align leggings that made Lululemon famous for less than $40 (unless it’s Black Friday), which is why this restock is worth a shout.

Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $9. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Super Mario and more. Lego sales are common this time of year, but Walmart's sale stands out for having the widest range of sets on sale.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Crocs shoes with prices as low as $19. (Croc accessories are also on sale from $4). It's one of the biggest Crocs sales we've seen from Amazon. Note that Walmart also has an ongoing Crocs sale, but with different styles/colors than Amazon. Our recommendation: Browse both sales to see which one has the shoe you want on sale.

Price check: from $24 @ Walmart

Outdoor grills: deals from $19 @ Walmart

Grilling season is back and Walmart has outdoor grills and accessories on sale from $19. The sale includes gas, charcoal, and flat top grills from the likes of Weber, Char-Broil, Pit Boss, and more.

Price check: Grills from $199 @ Home Depot

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Memorial Day is an excellent time to shop for a new TV and Amazon has one of the lowest starting prices with smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Note: Best Buy and Walmart are running similar sales.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart

Mattresses

Siena Memory Foam Mattress: was $529 now $179 at Siena From Resident Home (the brand behind Nectar and DreamCloud mattresses) the Siena is a reliable budget-friendly bed. Our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review team found it offered firm support for stomach and back sleepers, but it's also a great choice for a guest room. We're used to seeing a queen size Siena sell for $399, but it's currently just $359 (was $769.) We're not sure how long this price drop will last, but we're keeping our fingers crossed it sticks around. And it comes with a 180-night trial and a 10-year warranty, which is better than average at this price bracket.

Dreamcloud Hybrid Mattress: was $1,014 now $399 at DreamCloud The current price of $649 for a DreamCloud Hybrid queen isn't quite the mega savings we saw last month (a record low of $599), but it's still better than the usual deal and excellent value for a top-rated mattress. Our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review team loved the support of this budget-friendly bed, while the quilted top adds a touch of luxury. Side sleepers may find it needs to be broken in but we think it's worth the wait. And to finish things off, it comes with a full year's trial and forever warranty.

Helix Midnight: was $999 now $729 at Helix Sleep Rated among the best mattresses for side sleepers we've tested, the Helix Midnight offers a plush feel that cushions the shoulder and hips to keep you cozy all night long. In our Helix Midnight Mattress review we also found it comfortable for back sleeping, although it's edged out by the Midnight Luxe — its premium cousin — on this front. For Memorial Day, you can save 27% on the Midnight with code "TOMS27", matching the Black Friday price drop. Right now a queen is $972.36 (was $1,332) and comes with a 100-night trial and lifetime warranty.

Casper Hybrid Snow Mattress: was $1,895 now $1,325 at Casper The temperatures are ticking up and if you tend to wake up sweating, you might want to invest in a cooling mattress. The Casper Hybrid Snow uses Casper's Snow technology to disperse excess heat so you can sleep soundly even in a heatwave. With 30% off a queen is only $1,745 (was $2,495) matching the best price drop we've seen this year from Casper. A 100-night trial and 10-year warranty are included.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 50% off.

Carhartt sale: deals from $11 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $11. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, and more.

Levi's sale: deals from $37 @ Amazon

It's the unofficial start of summer and Amazon is kicking off its Memorial Day sales by knocking up to 70% off select Levi's apparel for men and women. The sale includes shorts, jeans, trucker jackets, and more.

REI sale: up to 50% off @ REI

This Memorial Day REI is taking up to 50% off select brands including The North Face, Hoka, Patagonia, and more. The sale includes past-season and current-season items.

Patagonia Reversible Shelled Microdini Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $119 at REI.com This is a steal of a deal for this versatile, comfy jacket. You get soft, warm fleece on the inside and weather-resistant ripstop nylon on the outside. Or you can reverse it, and rock it with the fleece side out. Whichever way you go, this is a great-looking jacket you’ll no doubt find yourself wearing all the time. It's just that comfy.

Appliances

Appliance sale: deals from $149 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 45% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $149. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG, and more.

LG DUAL Inverter 10,000 BTU Air Conditioner: was $479 now $449 at LG Electronics US We named the LG DUAL Inverter AC the best smart air conditioner you can buy. It uses what LG calls a dual-inverter compressor, which continually adjusts its speed, rather than turning on and off like a traditional compressor. LG says this technology should provide energy savings of up to 25% and make the device quieter than most AC units. This model comes with a remote control, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and can be controlled via the LG SmartThinQ app.

Laptops

Dell XPS 13: was $1,259 now $959 at Dell Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.

Headphones

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Beats’ new workout earbuds are an all-around upgrade from the previous version. In our Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review, we loved their stylish design, strong bassy sound and stable fit. You also get 10 hours of listening time on a charge, or up to 45 hours with the included charging case. They also have some unique features on board, like handy physical button controls and a heart rate monitor. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds for fitness on the market.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $328 at Amazon The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite active noise canceling being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Price check: $329 @ Best Buy

When is Memorial Day 2025?

Memorial Day 2025 will fall on Monday, May 26. Traditionally held on the last Monday of the month, Memorial Day is a federal holiday mourning military personnel who've died while serving in the armed forces. The holiday also marks the unofficial start of summer.

What should I buy on Memorial Day?

Retailers tend to offer sitewide discounts on Memorial Day. So at first glance it may look like everything's on sale. However, 4K TVs, large appliances, outdoor furniture, sports apparel, and mattresses tend to see the biggest discounts on Memorial Day. Looks for discounts from stores and brands like Nike, Adidas, REI, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Memorial Day and TV deals

Memorial Day is an excellent time to buy a new TV. That's because Memorial Day TV sales offer aggressive discounts on all types of TVs. Whether you want a basic 4K TV or buying your first OLED TV, Memorial Day sales will offer epic price drops on all TVs. Make sure to follow our TV deals coverage for all of the best sales.

Memorial Day deals vs Prime Day

Practically every major retailer will offer Memorial Day deals this year. That wide retailer participation is what makes it such a great time to shop. However, Prime Day is right around the corner, so you may be wondering if it's better to wait. Our answer is — it depends what you want to buy. If you want to buy a new fridge or mattress, Memorial Day is the best time to act. If you're looking for a new Echo Dot or Fire TV, Prime Day will offer the better deals. (Amazon hardware sees the biggest price drops during Prime Day). That said, Amazon has yet to announce an official Prime Day date. However, we think it'll occur in mid-July (as it did last year).

How to find the best Memorial Day sales

As with all holidays, Memorial Day will be filled with both good and bad deals. But with a little diligence, it's possible to find the best Memorial Day sales on the items you want. Here are our tips and guide to finding the best deals during Memorial Day.