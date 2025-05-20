Don't leave your mattress shopping until Memorial Day – 5 sales worth the money now, from Saatva and other top brands

We're three-quarters of the way through May, and if you're in the market for a new mattress you'll doubtless be thinking that your best bet for getting the lowest price will be to wait for the Memorial Day mattress sales on the day. But while there'll almost certainly be some opportunities to get the lowest price on Memorial Day itself, I'm here to tell you that in many cases you'll be better off buying right now.

I'm a battle-scarred veteran of mattress sales; this year will be my third Memorial Day, and I've been around the block enough times to know that when it comes to major sales events, it's usually worth buying in advance of the big day.

Most of the big names in the mattress business alrady have their Memorial Day deals available now, and I can guarantee those prices will stick around through Memorial Day and for a few days afterwards.

Over the years I've even seen brands run serious flash sales ahead of a sales event, then revert to normal deal pricing (which isn't as good) before the day itself, which means that sometimes you can save money by getting ahead of the crowd. And even if you merely end up paying the same price, by buying early you'll get your new mattress sooner and there's less chance of it becoming caught up in an influx of Memorial Day orders.

Bearing all that in mind, I've picked out five mattresses that you should absolutely jump the gun on and order today. There are options for most budgets and sleep preferences, so whatever your reasons for buying a mattress on Memorial Day, one or more of these should prove to be a winner.

5 Memorial Day mattress bargains to buy now

1. Saatva Classic (queen): twin $1,399 now $999 at Saatva

It should be no surprise that the Saatva Classic is my top pick here. It's an all-round winner, as our Saatva Classic Mattress review will attest, with a luxurious feel and outstanding support, as well as a choice of three firmness levels. It's a spring-based mattress, making it great at temperature regulation, and strong motion isolation means you won't be kept awake by a fidgety partner. You'll pay $1,799 for a queen in Saatva's current sale, down from $2,099. But if you follow our link you'll get $400 off all sizes and a queen will cost you just $1,699. This is pretty much the best Saatva mattress sale price you'll get on the Classic, and Saatva is hinting that tariffs are about to bring price increases, so if you don't buy now you may regret it later. You'll get a 365-night trial to make sure it's right, lifetime warranty, and free White Glove Delivery. Our review: ★★★★★

User score: ★★★★★ (3,900+ reviews)

2. Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid Mattress: twin $932 now $652.40 at Brooklyn Bedding

The CopperFlex Pro Hybrid is a recent addition to Brooklyn Bedding's lineup, and we're rather impressed with it: if you're looking for a luxurious mattress with strong cooling credentials that won't cost you a fortune, this is an option that's seriously worth checking out. And now's an excellent time to buy. With Memorial Day fast approaching, Brooklyn Bedding has unleashed its maximum discount across its entire mattress range. This means that right now you can get the CopperFlex Pro Hybrid in a queen size for $932.40, which is over $60 cheaper than the usual sale price of $999. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (530+ reviews)

3. The Birch Natural Luxe mattress: twin $1,624 now $1,185.52 with code TOMS27 at Birch

If you're looking for an eco-friendly mattress that delivers in terms of quality, the Birch Natural Luxe is one to consider as a Memorial Day purchase. It's a medium-firm hybrid featuring layers of wool and GOLS-certified latex on top of individually wrapped coils, plus an organic cotton Euro pillow top and cover. It'll give you plenty of pressure point relief while supporting your body and keeping your spine aligned, and while it's very much a premium purchase (as you might expect from an organic, natural mattress), you can get it for a good price right now. The MSRP for a queen size is $2,624 and it's in the Birch Memorial Day sale for $1,968, but if you use our TOMS27 code at the checkout you can instead get it for $1,915.52, with a free Eco-Rest pillow set included – that's very slightly cheaper than Black Friday ($1,916). You’ll also get industry-leading perks like a limited lifetime warranty, free shipping and a 100-night trial. User score: ★★★★ (670+ reviews)

4. Plank Firm mattress twin $749 now $524.30 at Brooklyn Bedding

Back and stomach sleepers in search of unyielding support should seek out a good firm mattress, and top of our best firm mattress rankings is the Plank Firm from Brooklyn Bedding. It's an all-foam bed that's flippable with two firmness options: there's a firm side, and a really firm side for anyone who needs plenty of lumbar support. We were suitably impressed in our Plank Firm mattress review: it offered loads of edge-to-edge support, and great motion isolation, although as an all-foam mattress it does have a bit of a tendency to trap heat. If that's likely to be a problem for you, you can upgrade to a version with a cooling GlacioTex cover, or instead choose the hybrid Plank Firm Luxe with better airflow. Brooklyn Bedding is now taking 30% off for Memorial Day, so a queen size Plank Firm will cost you $932.40 (MSRP $1,332) – that's the same as Black Friday.



Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (3,600+ reviews)