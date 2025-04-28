Helix Memorial Day mattress sale 2025: How much can you expect to save?

Memorial Day may mark the unofficial start of summer in the US, but it's also a prime time for mattress deals. Speaking as a professional mattress tester and deal hunter, I recommend keeping an eye on Helix Memorial Day sales to save on some of the best mattresses for all types of sleepers.

This year, Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 26, but Helix is likely to launch its deals for the holiday at least a week early. In 2024, Helix offered a massive 30% discount for its Luxe and Elite mattresses — but as I'll explain below, the savings may not be quite as high for 2025.

There's always a Helix mattress sale going on, including now, with 20% off across the board. However, those prices will drop in the coming weeks — and when they do, I’ll make sure to update this hub with the latest details.

When will the Helix Memorial Day sale 2025 start?

In 2024, Helix kicked off its official Memorial Day sale on May 14, roughly two weeks before the holiday proper.

That's quite early for Helix to launch a holiday sale; we normally see its evergreen discount increase up to a week before a peak trading day.

Last year's Helix Memorial Day sale notably featured some of the brand's largest savings to date, which makes its relatively early rollout seem even more like an exception than the rule.

I'd be surprised if the brand follows suit for Memorial Day 2025, especially since it just revamped its entire mattress lineup.

Is Memorial Day the best time to buy a Helix mattress?

While the jury is still out on this year's Memorial Day offer from Helix, last year's sale presented a 30% savings on Helix's Luxe and Elite mattresses. That remains the largest discount we've seen to date from Helix.

Meanwhile, the entry-level Core Collection mattresses were 25% off during last year's Helix Memorial Day sale. That's the brand's typical discount for major holidays (and still quite solid).

Given that Helix just refreshed its mattress lineup, I doubt the brand would roll out such a sizeable discount again so soon. My prediction is to expect between 25% and 27% off across the board.

Generally speaking, Memorial Day is one of the best times of year to buy a mattress, and outside of the 4th of July, summer is traditionally a low point for mattress sales.

If you're not in a hurry to buy a new mattress, you won't really lose anything by sitting this sale out. That said, if your mattress is on its way out or you need a mattress for college, it's smart to buy sooner rather than later.

While Helix mattresses are assembled in the US, tariffs on any imported materials could potentially drive prices up for consumers this summer due to increased production costs.

Where can you find the best Helix Memorial Day deals?

I recommend buying right from Helix — not only because that's where you'll find the lowest prices, but you'll also get the best aftercare. (Helix offers lifetime warranty coverage and a 100-night trial with all of its mattresses.)

Online, Helix mattresses are also sold at Amazon through 3Z Brands' storefront, but prices will likely match what's offered from Helix directly.

If you want to try a Helix mattress in-store, visit a participating Helix showroom partner near you.

The top 5 early Memorial Day Helix mattress deals

1. Helix Midnight Luxe (queen): was $2,373.33 now $1,899 at Helix Sleep If you want the best mattress for side sleepers, look no further than the Helix Midnight Luxe. It's packed with dense pressure-relieving foams and zoned coils that are firmer in the middle for lumbar support. Upgrades include a GlacioTex cooling cover with heat-wicking graphite ribbons for even better temperature regulation, and an additional layer of zoned foam for extra lower back support. While it's obviously ace for side sleepers, our testing panel also enjoyed it for back sleeping in our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review. You'll save 20% off the MSRP, but expect the price to dip even lower as Memorial Day weekend approaches.



2. Helix Midnight Elite (queen): was $3,748.75 now $2,999 at Helix Sleep This luxury mattress is a considerable upgrade over the Midnight Luxe above — and it received the most significant glow-up among Helix's recent product refresh. Here, you'll find layers of graphite and titanium-infused foam along with a bed of microcoils and targeted support courtesy of an ErgoAlign layer and reinforced coils in the center of the bed. It's capped by a plush pillow top and a GlacioTex cooling cover. While the Midnight Elite hasn't increased in price since the update, it's still a premium buy. Wait to buy closer to Memorial Day for a better deal.



3. Helix Twilight (queen): was $1,373.75 now $1,099 at Helix Sleep Maybe you're a side sleeper who likes a firmer bed feel. That's the target audience of the Helix Twilight. In our Helix Twilight Mattress review, our side sleeping tester felt it offered sufficient pressure relief, although we imagine the updated model may offer a slightly deeper sink. While $1,099 for a queen is a good price for a niche bed such as this, you'll find better deals closer to Memorial Day.



4. Helix Birch Natural (queen): was $1,873.75 now $1,499 at Helix Sleep The Birch Natural is one of the best organic mattresses out there, especially if you're prone to overheating at night. In our Birch Natural mattress review, we praised it for its breathable combo of natural latex, wool, and cotton. Expect a medium-firm feel, which should suit most types of sleepers. While this is a great value for an organic bed, Memorial Day will bring lower prices.



