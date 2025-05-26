Why you should buy a mattress in the Memorial Day sales — even though there are no epic deals

This is my second year covering the Memorial Day mattress sales and, compared to last year, the deals are… fine. Most of them are a repeat of savings I spotted last year, or during President’s Day this year: they're not new deals. Bar a few cheap mattress discounts, nothing has blown me away.

But if you’ve been thinking about buying a new mattress, I still recommend making the most of these deals. Because while they don't seem astounding right now, I predict they’ll look a lot better in hindsight.

“Tariffs have the potential to impact the entire industry.”

Over the next few months, mattress tariffs are likely to have a major impact on the price of your bed. When the tariff pause is lifted in July, many mattress companies could face increased costs from their internationally sourced materials. That's because very few mattresses are made entirely from US materials, even those that are handcrafted here.

“Tariffs have the potential to impact the entire industry,” Byron Golub, Vice-President of Product and Merchandising at Saatva, explained to us. "Particularly brands that rely heavily on overseas manufacturing. Even US-based companies aren’t completely immune, since many still source specific components globally.”

“Bleaker and more expensive"

Summer has always been a slow time for mattress sales, and in between the bookends of Memorial Day and Labor Day, many brands opt to briefly raise prices. I suspect that this year’s summer price hike might turn into a more permanent, widespread increase.

Is this the end of cheap mattress sales? Tom’s Guide's Sleep Managing Editor, Claire Davies, says no, probably not. But she warns that next summer could be “bleaker and more expensive for people wanting to buy a comfy mattress for less.”

So, okay, the mattress deals in the Memorial Day sales this year might not be new. It's hard to call them 'good' right now. But in 12 months' time, it's very possible that they might, retrospectively, look a lot better.

3 Memorial Day mattress deals I recommend

1. Saatva Classic Mattress (twin): $1,399 now $999 at Saatva

The Saatva Memorial Day sale is one of my favorite this year: you can get a $400 discount when you spend over $1,000. The Saatva Classic is the best mattress we've tested and, in this sale, a queen is $1,699 — that's only $4 more than Black Friday, and $100 cheaper than April. We awarded it top marks in our Saatva Classic mattress review, and after sleeping on it for seven months, it's transformed the sleep of our main tester. Saatva is upfront that tariff price increases are coming (a 'beat the tariffs' sale has been running for a while now), which means this may well be the best price you can expect this year for the Saatva Classic. Our review: ★★★★★

User score: ★★★★★ (5,700+ reviews)

2. Allswell 10" Hybrid Mattress (twin): $194 at Walmart

Walmart's CEO has warned that the impact of tariffs is likely to be felt across the business, and there's a good chance this will affect budget-friendly (and Walmart-owned) mattress brand Allswell. Now's probably a good time to buy one of our favorite cheap mattresses, the Allswell Hybrid, before the "sensationally low price" we noted in our Allswell Mattress review comes to an end. We recommend this mattress for upgrading a guest room or dorm room, as it delivers reliable support at only $294 for a queen (although it lacks durability for regular long-term use). Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (5,700+ reviews)

3. Sleep Number c1 mattress (twin): $599 now $539.10 at Sleep Number

The c1 is the cheapest model in the Sleep Number line-up but it's still loaded with the brand's signature smart bed technology. Adjustable firmness allows you to customize the feel to suit your needs, and while the mid-range design lacks the pressure relief of more expensive models, I still recommend it for anyone who struggles to get consistently comfortable on normal (read: low tech) mattresses. There's 10% off the c1 right now at Sleep Number, reducing a queen to $899.10 (was $999) and it comes with a 15-year warranty and a 100-night trial. Sleep Number has already spoken about the impact of tariffs, so I expect to see price hikes this summer. User score: ★★★★½ (500+ reviews)

More top sales to consider