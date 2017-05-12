The 10 Best YouTube Videos You Missed This Week
Congrats, everyone — you made it to the weekend! Your reward? We've compiled the best YouTube clips we've seen this week to give you fun stuff to watch before Monday morning.
From wild sci-fi new trailers to a hilarious clip of Shaq declaring war on an old nemesis, we've got something for everyone. If you're a music junkie, we've got videos from blink-182 and The National. Here are the best YouTube videos you missed this week.
Microsoft Fluent Design System
Rumored as Windows Neon, the Fluent Design System is Microsoft's roadmap to a more elegant operating system. Between this and the Surface Studio, I have to give the company credit for making its products look elegant and refined. It's even got me (a long-time Mac user) considering a Windows machine as my next computer.
Blade Runner 2049: Official Trailer
I don't think there is a classic sci-fi film that I'm more protective of than Ridley Scott's Blade Runner. So imagine my surprise when the new trailer for Blade Runner 2049 actually got me to buy into the sequel. 2049 stars Ryan Gosling, who doesn't seem out of place in this universe, as Officer K, a blade runner whose investigation requires him to track down the long-missing Rick Deckard.
Prey Speedrun in 19:34
A mere three days after the space-based thriller game Prey had been released, YouTube user DraQu posted this video demonstrating how fast they could beat the game. But they didn't stop there, posting a 10 minute, 52 second run two days later.
blink-182 - Wildfire
I can't believe I'm typing this either, but, holy crap this new blink-182 song is fun. It successfully merges the youthful exuberance of the band's older tracks with a slash of maturity from its last album.
NBA 2K18 - Shaq Legend Edition Announcement
This clip announcing Shaq's involvement for NBA 2K18 seems boring at first, but the laughs kick in with the appearance of one of his oldest foes. Let's hope that this is just the start of a series of ads renewing their rivalry.
Marvel's The Gifted: Official Teaser
What happens if you take mutant powers and place them in a FOX drama that looks like a younger version of The OC? This teaser trailer for the Bryan Singer-led The Gifted. If you like this, check YouTube for more on May 15 when the full version launches.
The National - The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
The National, the pride of both Ohio and Brooklyn, is back with a new song that gives fans a lot to process. Not only do the pop-ish backing vocals and lead guitar present a significant departure from the band's signature sound, its mysterious video suggests that the band's dealing with an obsession regarding America's surveillance habits.
SEO Play: Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
SEO Play is one of the most reliably funny and weird joys on YouTube, and its latest edition covers the Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft. You'll learn answers to such questions as "is Minecraft dead?" and "Are non-teens allowed to play Minecraft?" Host Simone de Rochefort also delves into weightier queries such as "Can I Build God?" and "Will Minecraft stop the creeping existential dread that plagues me?"
Everything Bagel Broth is a Whole New Way to Eat Breakfast for Dinner
Few culinary inventions seem as obvious as the everything bagel. Caked with a variety of toppings such as poppy seeds, sesame seeds and garlic, these bagels are, much like Tina Turner, simply the best. If you agree, and let me know in the comments below if you don't, then you'll want to see Eater's Clifford Endo explain how to infuse a broth with the flavors of these bagels.
Sinjin Hawke - Onset
Electronica artist Sinjin Hawke isn't a known-name yet, but press play on this track so you can tell your friends you'd heard of him before he broke out. Hawke, who worked on Kanye West's "Wolves," has just released one of the most jaw-dropping albums of the year with "First Opus." This marvelous record runs between funk, electronica and choral arrangements, practically melding the best aspects of artists such as Flying Lotus, Thundercat and Hudson Mohawke.
