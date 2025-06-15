Another weekend is here, which means there's plenty of great new movies to watch across the best streaming services. But with so much on offer, narrowing down which ones are actually worth your precious streaming time can quickly become a headache.

Netflix's list of the top 10 most-watched movies is a great place to start, but how do you determine which ones are actually worth the hype? That's why we regularly peruse the Netflix top 10 list to highlight the best of the bunch.

This week, that includes a high-octane action thriller starring Gerard Butler, a time-traveling romcom that's quickly become Netflix's latest sleeper hit, and a thought-provoking documentary about the human toll of unchecked ambition.

Not in the mood for any of these? For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to everything new on Netflix this month. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 15.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'Plane' (2023)

YouTube Watch On

With so many plane crashes making headlines this year, people are understandably jittery about flying. But that's not stopping Netflix subscribers, whether out of morbid curiosity or simply seeking thrills, from jettisoning "Plane" to the #1 spot on the streamer's top 10 list shortly after arrival. It's even managed to unseat Tyler Perry's "Straw" from the top spot.

One of my favorite Gerard Butler films, this adrenaline-fueled action thriller stars Butler as Brodie Torrance, a commercial airline pilot hoping to complete one final flight before reuniting with his daughter.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But when a violent storm hits midair and a lightning strike disables the aircraft’s systems, Torrance is forced to make a daring emergency landing. He manages to get the plane down safely, only to discover they’ve landed on the dangerous, pirate-run Jolo Islands. Stranded in hostile territory, Torrance reluctantly joins forces with a fugitive passenger (Mike Colter) to evade local warlords and protect the survivors until rescue arrives.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Titan: The OceanGate Submersible Disaster' (2025)

YouTube Watch On

If you're in the mood for a gripping documentary, Netflix’s latest one, "Titan: The OceanGate Disaster," takes a deep dive into the fatal implosion of the Titan submersible during its June 18, 2023, descent to the Titanic wreck site. All five people aboard were killed in the incident, including OceanGate CEO and pilot Stockton Rush.

Drawing on archival footage, whistleblower testimony, and internal audio recordings, the documentary investigates how Rush’s unchecked ambition and startingly risky decisions contributed to the tragedy. It also casts a critical eye on the tech world’s relentless drive for innovation, highlighting the risks of prioritizing progress over safety.

"Titan" offers a haunting exploration of ambition pushed to the brink as well as a cautionary tale about a visionary who believed in his creation so completely, he went down with it. Fair warning: It’s a difficult watch, but an important one nonetheless.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Our Times' (2025)

YouTube Watch On

If subtitles aren't a deal-breaker for you, Netflix's latest Spanish-language "Our Times" is a wacky time-traveling romcom that's quickly becoming the streamer's latest surprise hit. It follows a married physicist couple, Nora (Lucero) and Héctor (Benny Ibarra), with a homemade time machine that accidentally zaps them from 1966 to the present day,

Though they're stranded in a bold new era, both are still anchored by decades-old ways of thinking, which puts their relationship to the test.

While her brilliance was dismissed in the '60s because of her gender, in 2025, Nora's talents are finally recognized and celebrated. Meanwhile, Héctor wrestles with feelings of insecurity and a mindset stuck in the past, struggling to keep up with the changes around him. Their relationship becomes a fragile tug-of-war, with Nora leaning into her newfound independence, while Héctor clings to the comfort of what once was.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Plane" (2023)

2. "Straw" (2025)

3. "Titan: The Oceangate Submersible Disaster" (2025)

4. "Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy" (2025)

5. "Get Hard" (2015)

6. "Bee Movie" (2007)

7. "K.O." (2025)

8. "Our Times" (2025)

9. "Despicable Me 4" (2024)

10. "Now You See Me" (2013)