New on Paramount Plus in May 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Ready for a fresh slate of new shows and movies? The April showers are clearing away for May flowers and fresh content that's new on Paramount Plus.

First up is "The Comeback Trail," a darkly comedic story about a desperate film producer who schemes to "accidentally" kill his aging movie star in the middle of production to cash in on an insurance policy. He soon realizes, however, that he might be working on a legit masterpiece of a movie.

The middle of the month brings "Beckham & Friends Live," a special talk-centric sports event as the platform's UEFA Champions League coverage. Led by David Beckham with an all-star lineup, it should offer plenty of commentary and coverage starting with the semifinals.

Near the end of May, music lovers can also look forward to the "American Music Awards," hosted by Jennifer Lopez. Starting this year, the AMAs will move to Memorial Day weekend, with the ceremony paying tribute to U.S. troops and veterans and hosting a ton of performances while handing out awards.

Want more? Here’s everything new on Paramount Plus this month, starting with our top picks.

New on Paramount Plus in May 2025: Top picks

'The Comeback Trail'

This Robert De Niro-led comedy follows a desperate film producer named Max Barber who hatches a scheme to "accidentally" kill his aging movie star Duke Montana (Tommy Lee Jones) in the middle of a shoot, hoping to cash in on an insurance policy to pay off his debts.

But as filming progresses, he begins to realize that the movie they're making isn’t just another throwaway project; i's actually a genuine masterpiece in the making. Plans have to change, but Montana is keen on his own end-of-life plans, independent of anything Barber cooks up.

Premieres May 1 on Paramount Plus

'Beckham & Friends Live'

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Watch David Beckham and a full lineup of stars in "Beckham & Friends Live", a special live version of Beckham's talk show. As part of CBS Sports' UEFA Champions League coverage, Beckham will headline this broadcast during the semifinals on May 6 and May 7, leading up to the final showdown in Munich on May 31.

It'll include plenty of commentary and opinion segments on one of the world’s biggest sporting events, so if you're hyped up for the UEFA Champions League, you can watch it and listen along with Beckham and his high-profile buddies.

Premieres May 6 on Paramount Plus

'American Music Awards'

Jennifer Lopez is set to HOST the 2025 #AMAs LIVE May 26 (Memorial Day) at 8pm ET | 5pm PT on @CBS - YouTube Watch On

Celebrate all the biggest names in music with this year's American Music Awards, hosted by Jennifer Lopez. Starting this year, the AMAs will take place every Memorial Day, so with that in mind, there will be special performances honoring the troops.

With tons of performances and awards to be handed out, this is an event you'll want to tune into if you're up with all the latest artists and songs out on the charts. Or if you just love music.

Premieres May 26 on Paramount Plus

Everything coming to Paramount Plus in May 2025

ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES, PREMIERES & EVENTS



5/1: The Comeback Trail premiere

5/6: Beckham & Friends Live premiere

5/8: Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 18) premiere

5/9: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Season 10) premiere

5/9: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked new episodes

5/12: Hard Truths premiere

5/15: SkyMed (Season 3) premiere

5/16: The Chi (Season 7) premiere

5/23: Couples Therapy (Season 4) new episodes

5/26: American Music Awards hosted by Jennifer Lopez

New shows

May 7



PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups special

Everybody Still Hates Chris (Season 1)

May 14



Air Disasters (Season 21)

First Wives Club (Seasons 1 and 2)

The Family Business (Seasons 1-3)

Tyler Perry's Sistas (Season 4)

Tyler Perry's The Oval (Season 4)

May 21

Dora the Explorer: Mermaid Adventures! special

American Gangster: Trap Queens (Seasons 1 and 2)

Tyler Perry's Zatima (Seasons 1 and 2)

May 28

Rock Paper Scissors (Season 1)

New movies

May 1

A Very Brady Sequel

Addams Family Values (1993)

Aeon Flux

Atlantic City

Awake*

Black Rain

Book Club*

Bound

Bride & Prejudice

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Clueless

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Cursed

Days of Thunder

Dreamland*

Drillbit Taylor

Duplex

Erin Brockovich

Extraordinary Measures*

Finding Neverland

Flight Of The Intruder

Frank Miller's Sin Ciity

Freedom Writers

G.I. Jane*

Gandhi

Green Book*

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hostage

Hotel for Dogs

I.Q.

In Her Skin*

In The Bedroom

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Just Friends

Just Like Heaven

Kate & Leopold

Kingpin

Last Vegas

Life of Pi

Memoirs of a Geisha

Mercy*

Minari

Monster Trucks

Nebraska

Norbit

Oldboy

Once Upon a Time in America

Once Upon a Time in The West

Parasite

Patriots Day*

Paycheck

Pride

Private Parts

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rango

Rio Grande

Romeo Must Die

Sahara

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Some Kind of Wonderful

Son of Rambow

Southside of You

Spell

Stardust

Terminator: Dark Fate

Texas Rangers

The Addams Family (2019)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Edge of Seventeen*

The Four Feathers

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Last Airbender (2010)

The Last Castle

The Mist*

The Prince and Me

The Queen

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

The Two Jakes

The Weather Man

Things We Lost In The Fire

Top Five

Trading Places

We Were Soldiers

Yours, Mine & Ours

May 14

Assassin Club

Sports

5/1: UEFA Europa League Semifinal – Athletic Club vs. Manchester United

5/1: UEFA Europa League Semifinal – Tottenham vs. Bodø/Glimt

5/1: UEFA Conference League Semifinal – Djurgården vs. Chelsea

5/1: UEFA Conference League Semifinal – Real Betis vs. Fiorentina

5/3: Serie A – Inter vs. Hellas Verona

5/3: AFC Champions League Elite Final

5/3: All Dirt Roads Lead to the Word of Outlaws World Finals

5/3-5/4: PGA Tour – The CJ Cup Byron Nelson (Third and Final Round Coverage)

5/4: Formula E – Monaco E-Prix

5/4: NWSL – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Chicago Stars

5/6-5/7: U.S. Open Cup Round of 32

5/6-5/7: Beckham and Friends Live (UEFA Champions League)

5/6: UEFA Champions League Semifinal – Inter Milan vs. Barcelona

5/7: UEFA Champions League Semifinal – PSG vs. Arsenal

5/8: UEFA Europa League Semifinal Leg 2

5/8: UEFA Conference League Semifinal Leg 2

5/8-5/9: EFL Championship Playoff Semifinal Leg 1

5/9: NWSL – Angel City FC vs. Utah Royals

5/10: EFL League One Playoff Semifinal Leg 1

5/10-5/11: PGA Tour – Truist Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

5/11: LPGA – Mizuho Americas Open (Final Round Coverage)

5/11: EFL League Two Playoff Semifinal Leg 1

5/12-5/13: EFL Championship Playoff Semifinal Leg 2

5/14-5/15: EFL League One Playoff Semifinal Leg 2

5/16-5/17: EFL League Two Playoff Semifinal Leg 2

5/17-5/18: PGA Tour – PGA Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

5/18: Professional Bull Riders – PBR World Finals

5/20-5/21: U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

5/21: UEFA Europa League Final

5/21: Concacaf W Champions Cup Semifinal – Tigres UANL vs. Portland Thorns

5/21: Concacaf W Champions Cup Semifinal – Club América vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

5/24: EFL Championship Playoffs Final

5/24: Concacaf W Champions Cup Final & Third-Place Match

5/24: WNBA – New York Liberty @ Indiana Fever

5/24-5/25: PGA Tour – Charles Schwab Challenge (Third and Final Round Coverage)

5/25: EFL League One Playoffs Final

5/25: Serie A Final Day of Season

5/25: Professional Bull Riders – Rodeo Corpus Christi

5/25: LPGA – Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba (Final Round Coverage)

5/26: EFL League Two Playoff Final

5/28: UEFA Conference League Final

5/31: UEFA Champions League Final

5/31: Beckham and Friends Live (UEFA Champions League Final)

Throughout May: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout May: English Football League competition

Throughout May: Serie A competition

Throughout May: NWSL competition