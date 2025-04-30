New on Paramount Plus in May 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch
Each and every new Paramount Plus show and movie you should catch this month
Ready for a fresh slate of new shows and movies? The April showers are clearing away for May flowers and fresh content that's new on Paramount Plus.
First up is "The Comeback Trail," a darkly comedic story about a desperate film producer who schemes to "accidentally" kill his aging movie star in the middle of production to cash in on an insurance policy. He soon realizes, however, that he might be working on a legit masterpiece of a movie.
The middle of the month brings "Beckham & Friends Live," a special talk-centric sports event as the platform's UEFA Champions League coverage. Led by David Beckham with an all-star lineup, it should offer plenty of commentary and coverage starting with the semifinals.
Near the end of May, music lovers can also look forward to the "American Music Awards," hosted by Jennifer Lopez. Starting this year, the AMAs will move to Memorial Day weekend, with the ceremony paying tribute to U.S. troops and veterans and hosting a ton of performances while handing out awards.
Want more? Here’s everything new on Paramount Plus this month, starting with our top picks.
New on Paramount Plus in May 2025: Top picks
'The Comeback Trail'
This Robert De Niro-led comedy follows a desperate film producer named Max Barber who hatches a scheme to "accidentally" kill his aging movie star Duke Montana (Tommy Lee Jones) in the middle of a shoot, hoping to cash in on an insurance policy to pay off his debts.
But as filming progresses, he begins to realize that the movie they're making isn’t just another throwaway project; i's actually a genuine masterpiece in the making. Plans have to change, but Montana is keen on his own end-of-life plans, independent of anything Barber cooks up.
Premieres May 1 on Paramount Plus
'Beckham & Friends Live'
Watch David Beckham and a full lineup of stars in "Beckham & Friends Live", a special live version of Beckham's talk show. As part of CBS Sports' UEFA Champions League coverage, Beckham will headline this broadcast during the semifinals on May 6 and May 7, leading up to the final showdown in Munich on May 31.
It'll include plenty of commentary and opinion segments on one of the world’s biggest sporting events, so if you're hyped up for the UEFA Champions League, you can watch it and listen along with Beckham and his high-profile buddies.
Premieres May 6 on Paramount Plus
'American Music Awards'
Celebrate all the biggest names in music with this year's American Music Awards, hosted by Jennifer Lopez. Starting this year, the AMAs will take place every Memorial Day, so with that in mind, there will be special performances honoring the troops.
With tons of performances and awards to be handed out, this is an event you'll want to tune into if you're up with all the latest artists and songs out on the charts. Or if you just love music.
Premieres May 26 on Paramount Plus
Everything coming to Paramount Plus in May 2025
ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES, PREMIERES & EVENTS
5/1: The Comeback Trail premiere
5/6: Beckham & Friends Live premiere
5/8: Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 18) premiere
5/9: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Season 10) premiere
5/9: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked new episodes
5/12: Hard Truths premiere
5/15: SkyMed (Season 3) premiere
5/16: The Chi (Season 7) premiere
5/23: Couples Therapy (Season 4) new episodes
5/26: American Music Awards hosted by Jennifer Lopez
New shows
May 7
PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups special
Everybody Still Hates Chris (Season 1)
May 14
Air Disasters (Season 21)
First Wives Club (Seasons 1 and 2)
The Family Business (Seasons 1-3)
Tyler Perry's Sistas (Season 4)
Tyler Perry's The Oval (Season 4)
May 21
Dora the Explorer: Mermaid Adventures! special
American Gangster: Trap Queens (Seasons 1 and 2)
Tyler Perry's Zatima (Seasons 1 and 2)
May 28
Rock Paper Scissors (Season 1)
New movies
May 1
A Very Brady Sequel
Addams Family Values (1993)
Aeon Flux
Atlantic City
Awake*
Black Rain
Book Club*
Bound
Bride & Prejudice
Bruce Lee, The Legend
Charlotte's Web (2006)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Clueless
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Cursed
Days of Thunder
Dreamland*
Drillbit Taylor
Duplex
Erin Brockovich
Extraordinary Measures*
Finding Neverland
Flight Of The Intruder
Frank Miller's Sin Ciity
Freedom Writers
G.I. Jane*
Gandhi
Green Book*
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hostage
Hotel for Dogs
I.Q.
In Her Skin*
In The Bedroom
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Just Friends
Just Like Heaven
Kate & Leopold
Kingpin
Last Vegas
Life of Pi
Memoirs of a Geisha
Mercy*
Minari
Monster Trucks
Nebraska
Norbit
Oldboy
Once Upon a Time in America
Once Upon a Time in The West
Parasite
Patriots Day*
Paycheck
Pride
Private Parts
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rango
Rio Grande
Romeo Must Die
Sahara
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Some Kind of Wonderful
Son of Rambow
Southside of You
Spell
Stardust
Terminator: Dark Fate
Texas Rangers
The Addams Family (2019)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Edge of Seventeen*
The Four Feathers
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Last Airbender (2010)
The Last Castle
The Mist*
The Prince and Me
The Queen
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
The Two Jakes
The Weather Man
Things We Lost In The Fire
Top Five
Trading Places
We Were Soldiers
Yours, Mine & Ours
May 14
Assassin Club
Sports
5/1: UEFA Europa League Semifinal – Athletic Club vs. Manchester United
5/1: UEFA Europa League Semifinal – Tottenham vs. Bodø/Glimt
5/1: UEFA Conference League Semifinal – Djurgården vs. Chelsea
5/1: UEFA Conference League Semifinal – Real Betis vs. Fiorentina
5/3: Serie A – Inter vs. Hellas Verona
5/3: AFC Champions League Elite Final
5/3: All Dirt Roads Lead to the Word of Outlaws World Finals
5/3-5/4: PGA Tour – The CJ Cup Byron Nelson (Third and Final Round Coverage)
5/4: Formula E – Monaco E-Prix
5/4: NWSL – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Chicago Stars
5/6-5/7: U.S. Open Cup Round of 32
5/6-5/7: Beckham and Friends Live (UEFA Champions League)
5/6: UEFA Champions League Semifinal – Inter Milan vs. Barcelona
5/7: UEFA Champions League Semifinal – PSG vs. Arsenal
5/8: UEFA Europa League Semifinal Leg 2
5/8: UEFA Conference League Semifinal Leg 2
5/8-5/9: EFL Championship Playoff Semifinal Leg 1
5/9: NWSL – Angel City FC vs. Utah Royals
5/10: EFL League One Playoff Semifinal Leg 1
5/10-5/11: PGA Tour – Truist Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
5/11: LPGA – Mizuho Americas Open (Final Round Coverage)
5/11: EFL League Two Playoff Semifinal Leg 1
5/12-5/13: EFL Championship Playoff Semifinal Leg 2
5/14-5/15: EFL League One Playoff Semifinal Leg 2
5/16-5/17: EFL League Two Playoff Semifinal Leg 2
5/17-5/18: PGA Tour – PGA Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
5/18: Professional Bull Riders – PBR World Finals
5/20-5/21: U.S. Open Cup Round of 16
5/21: UEFA Europa League Final
5/21: Concacaf W Champions Cup Semifinal – Tigres UANL vs. Portland Thorns
5/21: Concacaf W Champions Cup Semifinal – Club América vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
5/24: EFL Championship Playoffs Final
5/24: Concacaf W Champions Cup Final & Third-Place Match
5/24: WNBA – New York Liberty @ Indiana Fever
5/24-5/25: PGA Tour – Charles Schwab Challenge (Third and Final Round Coverage)
5/25: EFL League One Playoffs Final
5/25: Serie A Final Day of Season
5/25: Professional Bull Riders – Rodeo Corpus Christi
5/25: LPGA – Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba (Final Round Coverage)
5/26: EFL League Two Playoff Final
5/28: UEFA Conference League Final
5/31: UEFA Champions League Final
5/31: Beckham and Friends Live (UEFA Champions League Final)
Throughout May: Scottish Professional Football League competition
Throughout May: English Football League competition
Throughout May: Serie A competition
Throughout May: NWSL competition
Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over 13 years for publications including Tom's Guide, MTV, Rolling Stone, CNN, Popular Science, Playboy, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, and more. She's also appeared as a panelist at video game conventions like PAX East and PAX West and has coordinated social media for companies like CNET. When she's not writing or gaming, she's looking for the next great visual novel in the vein of Saya no Uta. You can follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake.
