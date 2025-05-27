Spotify was down — live updates on the quick outage
Spotify was down for lots of users, and the silence was deafening
Spotify had problems, so if you struggled to access your favorite tracks and playlists, you're not the only one.
Problems spiked earlier this morning, starting at around 8:15 a.m. ET according to Down Detector. Spotify never officially acknowledged the outage, but based on the number of user reports, an issue was likely present.
We'll be keeping an eye on Spotify to see how things might change over the day. So be sure to stay tuned for the latest live updates.
Spotify was down — live update report
Seemingly back
Users who were previously complaining about Spotify issues are now saying that it's working. For what it's worth, it's working for me, too, so I think we can call this a quick blip that Spotify fixed in a few moments.
Reports dropping
And just like that, reports went from as high as 18,000 down to 3,000. And while that's still a good number of people with issues, it's not much in comparison to where it was.
Spotify status page
As mentioned, Spotify hasn't officially acknowledged the outage yet on its official status page, but it's still early. Often, user reports start flooding in before official status pages report the problem.
Typically, companies want to ensure that it's not just a brief issue and that something is genuinely wrong before updating their status page.
Status Gator "Possible outage"
Status Gator, another service we use to monitor outages, also reports that a possible Spotify outage is underway. It acknowledges that it has detected issues with the popular music streaming service, but that Spotify hasn't officially said anything.
Users start commenting
Users have started taking to Down Detector's comments section to report what's happening with their favorite music streaming service. Some have said their playlists are disappearing, and others have said the homepage is blank. One said their Spotify search said the artist was not found.
Spotify is down — the outage begins
Reports are rolling in quickly on Down Detector. It started at 2,000 reports and quickly jumped to 14,000 — an alarmingly high number of reports in a very short time.
As always, we'll continue to monitor the Spotify outage for any changes and to see if it gets better (or worse).