Spotify was down — live updates on the quick outage

Spotify had problems, so if you struggled to access your favorite tracks and playlists, you're not the only one.

Problems spiked earlier this morning, starting at around 8:15 a.m. ET according to Down Detector . Spotify never officially acknowledged the outage, but based on the number of user reports, an issue was likely present.

We'll be keeping an eye on Spotify to see how things might change over the day. So be sure to stay tuned for the latest live updates.