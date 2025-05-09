We all know the drill. Or, rather, we all thought we did. "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" season 10 brings familiar faces like Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Jorgeous and Ginger Minj, but with a tournament twist that’s turning up the drama.

Here's how to watch "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" season 10 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free!

'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' season 10 — Date, streaming info The first two episodes of "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" S10 premieres in the U.S. on Paramount+ on Friday, May 9. Episodes then drop every Friday.

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount+ with Showtime

• U.K. — Watch on Wow Presents Plus

• Canada — Watch on Crave

• Australia — Watch on Stan

This season, the queens are split into three groups of six, battling it out in bracket-style matchups across three must-watch episodes.

The top scorers from each group will sashay into the semi-finals, where the competition only gets tighter. And it all builds to one ultimate moment: an epic Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown, with $200,000 and a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame on the line.

In the States, the show is available exclusively via Paramount Plus (7-day free trial). Here's how to watch "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" season 10 online and from anywhere.

Americans traveling abroad will need a VPN to access their usual subscriptions.

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' S10 in the U.S.

In the U.S., "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" season 10 streams exclusively on Paramount Plus with the first two episodes premiering on Friday, May 9. The remaining episodes land on Fridays.

Paramount Plus costs from $5.99 a month but new users get a 7-day free trial.

And if you are away from States for work or on vacation, don't forget you can use a VPN service such as NordVPN to access your Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere.

The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Plans start at $5.99 a month including "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" season 10. New users can grab a free 7-day trial.

Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' s10 from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching season 10 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch it live and on demand thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head your service and get to werk!

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' season 10 online in the U.K.

The 2025 season of "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" is available in the U.K. on Wow Presents Plus.

It costs just £5.99 a month and is home to (almost) everything Drag Race, including the U.S. Drag Race international shows in Italy, France, Spain, Belgium and Holland, plus loads more LGBTQ+ content. It doesn't host the Drag Race UK shows – they air on BBC iPlayer.

If you're traveling abroad, use a VPN service such as NordVPN to access your usual subscription from anywhere.

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' S10 online in Canada

"All Stars" season 10 is available on Crave in Canada with the episodes available on Fridays.

Traveling abroad? You can access your usual streaming subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.

Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' season 10 in Australia

In Australia, "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" season 10 premiered on Stan at the same time as the U.S. with episodes now airing on Fridays.

Traveling abroad? You can access your usual subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.

'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' season 10 line-up

*BRACKET ONE**BRACKET ONE**BRACKET ONE**BRACKET ONE*

AJA

Age: 31/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s Drag Race s9. DR All Stars s3

BOSCO

Age: 31/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s14

DeJa SKYE

Age: 35/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s14

IRENE THE ALIEN

Age: 31/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s15

OLIVIA LUX

Age: 31/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s13

PHOENIX

Age: 35/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s3

*BRACKET TWO**BRACKET TWO**BRACKET TWO**BRACKET TWO*

JORGEOUS

Age: 25/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s14, DR All Stars s9

KERRI COLBY

Age: 28/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s14

LYDIA B KOLLINS

Age: 23/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s17

MISTRESS ISABELLE BROOKS

Age: 26/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s15

NICOLE PAIGE BROOKS

Age: 51/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s2

TINA BURNER

Age: 44/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s13

*BRACKET THREE**BRACKET THREE**BRACKET THREE**BRACKET THREE*

ACID BETTY

Age: 47/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s8

ALYSSA HUNTER

Age: 44/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s14

CYNTHIA LEE FONTAINE

Age: 44/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s8, DR s9

DAYA BETTY

Age: 29/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s14

DENALI

Age: 33/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s13

GINGER MINJ

Age: 40/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s7, DR All Stars s2, DR All Stars s6

'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' S10 episodes

· Episode 1 — Friday, May 9

· Episode 2 — Friday, May 9

· Episode 3 — Friday, May 16

· Episode 4 — Friday, May 23

· Episode 5 — Friday, May 30

· Episode 6 — Friday, June 6

· Episode 7 — Friday, June 13

· Episode 8 — Friday, June 20

· Episode 9 — Friday, June 27

· Episode 10 — Friday, July 4

· Episode 11 — Friday, July 11

· Episode 12 — Friday, July 18

