How to watch 'RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars' season 10 online and from anywhere
Hail the new format and 18 contestants going hell for leather for $200,000 and a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame
We all know the drill. Or, rather, we all thought we did. "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" season 10 brings familiar faces like Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Jorgeous and Ginger Minj, but with a tournament twist that’s turning up the drama.
Here's how to watch "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" season 10 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free!
The first two episodes of "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" S10 premieres in the U.S. on Paramount+ on Friday, May 9. Episodes then drop every Friday.
• U.S. — Watch on Paramount+ with Showtime
• U.K. — Watch on Wow Presents Plus
• Canada — Watch on Crave
• Australia — Watch on Stan
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
This season, the queens are split into three groups of six, battling it out in bracket-style matchups across three must-watch episodes.
The top scorers from each group will sashay into the semi-finals, where the competition only gets tighter. And it all builds to one ultimate moment: an epic Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown, with $200,000 and a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame on the line.
In the States, the show is available exclusively via Paramount Plus (7-day free trial). Here's how to watch "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" season 10 online and from anywhere.
Americans traveling abroad will need a VPN to access their usual subscriptions.
How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' S10 in the U.S.
In the U.S., "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" season 10 streams exclusively on Paramount Plus with the first two episodes premiering on Friday, May 9. The remaining episodes land on Fridays.
Paramount Plus costs from $5.99 a month but new users get a 7-day free trial.
And if you are away from States for work or on vacation, don't forget you can use a VPN service such as NordVPN to access your Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere.
The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."
Plans start at $5.99 a month including "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" season 10. New users can grab a free 7-day trial.
Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' s10 from abroad
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching season 10 on your usual subscription?
You can still watch it live and on demand thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head your service and get to werk!
How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' season 10 online in the U.K.
The 2025 season of "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" is available in the U.K. on Wow Presents Plus.
It costs just £5.99 a month and is home to (almost) everything Drag Race, including the U.S. Drag Race international shows in Italy, France, Spain, Belgium and Holland, plus loads more LGBTQ+ content. It doesn't host the Drag Race UK shows – they air on BBC iPlayer.
If you're traveling abroad, use a VPN service such as NordVPN to access your usual subscription from anywhere.
How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' S10 online in Canada
"All Stars" season 10 is available on Crave in Canada with the episodes available on Fridays.
Traveling abroad? You can access your usual streaming subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.
Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' season 10 in Australia
In Australia, "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" season 10 premiered on Stan at the same time as the U.S. with episodes now airing on Fridays.
Traveling abroad? You can access your usual subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.
"RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" s10 official trailer
'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' season 10 line-up
*BRACKET ONE**BRACKET ONE**BRACKET ONE**BRACKET ONE*
AJA
Age: 31/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s Drag Race s9. DR All Stars s3
BOSCO
Age: 31/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s14
DeJa SKYE
Age: 35/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s14
IRENE THE ALIEN
Age: 31/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s15
OLIVIA LUX
Age: 31/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s13
PHOENIX
Age: 35/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s3
*BRACKET TWO**BRACKET TWO**BRACKET TWO**BRACKET TWO*
JORGEOUS
Age: 25/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s14, DR All Stars s9
KERRI COLBY
Age: 28/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s14
LYDIA B KOLLINS
Age: 23/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s17
MISTRESS ISABELLE BROOKS
Age: 26/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s15
NICOLE PAIGE BROOKS
Age: 51/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s2
TINA BURNER
Age: 44/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s13
*BRACKET THREE**BRACKET THREE**BRACKET THREE**BRACKET THREE*
ACID BETTY
Age: 47/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s8
ALYSSA HUNTER
Age: 44/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s14
CYNTHIA LEE FONTAINE
Age: 44/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s8, DR s9
DAYA BETTY
Age: 29/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s14
DENALI
Age: 33/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s13
GINGER MINJ
Age: 40/ Previous season(s): RuPaul’s DR s7, DR All Stars s2, DR All Stars s6
'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' S10 episodes
· Episode 1 — Friday, May 9
· Episode 2 — Friday, May 9
· Episode 3 — Friday, May 16
· Episode 4 — Friday, May 23
· Episode 5 — Friday, May 30
· Episode 6 — Friday, June 6
· Episode 7 — Friday, June 13
· Episode 8 — Friday, June 20
· Episode 9 — Friday, June 27
· Episode 10 — Friday, July 4
· Episode 11 — Friday, July 11
· Episode 12 — Friday, July 18
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch ‘Survivor' season 48 – stream episode 11 of castaway competition, "Coconut Etiquette"
- Watch 'Havoc': Netflix's newest No. 1 film
- New on Netflix in May 2025 — every movie and show coming this month
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), former editor-at-large at Loaded magazine, author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.