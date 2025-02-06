'The Rings of Power' season 3: Everything we know so far

Months after the second season ended, "The Rings of Power" season 3 still hasn't been officially confirmed by Prime Video.

However, that hasn't prevented showrunners Patrick McKay and J. D. Payne from working on where the show will go next. Speaking to our sister site Total Film last year, McKay said, "We're very excited, but we can't say anything other than we're working on season 3. We have a story we think is really strong, and we're hoping to turn it around as fast as possible."

Admittedly, recent viewing figures could spell trouble for the show's future. Deadline reported "The Rings of Power" season 2 was down 60% in total minutes watched compared to season 1 (which was Prime Video's most-watched show), which isn't exactly welcome news for one of the most expensive shows on TV.

Nevertheless, with work on the show continuing, we're waiting to see what's next in store for "The Lord of the Rings" prequel series. Here's everything we've heard about "The Rings of Power" season 3 so far.

'The Rings of Power' season 3 release speculation

(Image credit: Prime Video)

We don't currently have a "The Rings of Power" season 3 release date just yet, though it sounds like work has been underway for a while now

Either way, season 2 only ended in October, so we'll likely have a long wait on our hands before we see more from the epic fantasy series.

There was a two-year wait between the first and second season and, given the scope and scale of "The Rings of Power," it seems like we'll probably have a similar gap, especially seeing as filming on season 2 was carried out concurrently with season 1. If or when Amazon greenlights season 3, we might not see it until late 2026 at the earliest.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'The Rings of Power' season 3 cast

(Image credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video)

With a show as big as "The Rings of Power," we're bound to be meeting some new faces in the third season.

However, we haven't had any casting updates as of the time of writing, so we can't guess who might be joining the show next time around.

However, we can pretty much assume that the majority of our "Rings of Power" regulars will be back for more — barring those characters who met their end in season 2, at least.

Here's the list of main stars we expect to see next time around:

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Charlie Vickers as Sauron

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad

Daniel Weyman as Gandalf

Owain Arthur as Durin IV

Sophia Nomvete as Disa

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel

Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot

Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

Rory Kinnear as Tom Bombadil

Ciarán Hinds as the Dark Wizard

'The Rings of Power' season 3 plot

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Without an official synopsis to work with, we can only speculate at what "The Rings of Power" season 3 will cover by looking at what's happened so far.

Season 2 was all about Sauron's rise and the forging of the titular accessories, and he only looks set to wield even more power going forward. He's deposed Adar and taken his army for himself, he's got the Nine Rings of Men for himself after befriending and subsequently betraying Celebrimbor. It seems likely that his next course of action is forging the One Ring to rule them all.

The elves might have suffered the loss of Eregion, but, thanks to the intervention of the newly-crowned dwarven king, Durin IV, some survivors (Galadriel, Elrond, Arondir, and Gil-galad among them) managed to escape and flee to a safe haven (which will surely be Rivendell). Having resolved to stand against the would-be Dark Lord, it looks like we'll be seeing them bounce back from their defeat soon.

They likely won't be without help, though. Having found Tom Bombadil and uncovered his staff and true identity in Rhûn, Gandalf is surely on a collision course with Sauron and his foe, that mysterious "Dark Wizard." Whether his Harfoot friends will continue to factor into his story remains to be seen, though, seeing as they parted ways and wandered off with the Stoors last time.

Khazad-dûm is likely in disarray, too; after all, Durin IV was only named king when having shaken off the influence of his own ring of power, Durin III went to confront the Balrog that lived below the mithril mine. Durin IV now faces his troubled rule, and the problems facing the Dwarven lords.

We're also heading towards the fated fall of Númenor; Pharazôn has ousted Míriel after accusing her of being allied with Sauron, and loyal Faithful Elendil has fled the seat of power with Narsil in tow. Pharazôn's established an outpost in Middle-earth and looks to take on Sauron's forces himself.

Is there a 'Rings of Power' season 3 trailer yet?

(Image credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video)

Nope, and we likely aren't going to see one anytime soon, either, as filming hasn't even started yet.

Even if it had, a trailer would still be a ways off. The teaser trailer for "The Rings of Power" season 2 arrived in mid-May, just a couple of months ahead of the show's eventual August 29 premiere on Prime Video in 2024.