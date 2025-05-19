Disney might have quietly canceled a beloved 'Star Wars' show — despite rating 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

"Star Wars" shows have been in a rough spot lately, but "Skeleton Crew" felt like a rare bright spot when it premiered at the end of last year.

The show debuted to rave reviews. It initially scored a 94% "fresh" rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. As of this writing, it still sits at an impressive 92%. Our staff liked it as well. Our own Martin Shore said it was a "refreshing spin on a beloved franchise," and our TV/AV staff writer Ryan Epps also came away impressed.

Unfortunately, though, we may have seen the last of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew."

One of the stars of the show is Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern, a human girl from the planet At Attin who is integral to the show.

If there's a season 2, she'll almost certainly not be coming back. On May 15, Sarah Michelle Gellar jumped on a video call with Armstrong to reveal that she would be the star of the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot, which was then posted to Instagram for all to see (h/t Bam Smack Pow).

Here's why there's still hope for 'Skeleton Crew'

Armstrong taking on a lead role in another series almost certainly precludes her from returning for a potential "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" season 2. It wouldn't be impossible, but it'd be an incredible feat for her to have a starring role in both shows.

However, there's not necessarily a need to bring Armstrong's character, Fern, back for a season 2. The show ends in a way that would satisfyingly wrap up Fern's arc, if needed.

Of course, the problem is that the show satisfyingly wrapped up ... well, everything.

It could stand on its own as a miniseries, and given that "Star Wars" seems to still be in the process of righting the ship, I think they'll probably leave well enough alone and leave a majority of the "Star Wars" TV shows behind.